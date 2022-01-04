HospitalRun Frontend
React frontend for HospitalRun: free software for developing world hospitals.
Are you a user? If yes...
Visit this page for general information on the HospitalRun application including:
- How can I deploy 1.0.0-beta?
- Where do I report a bug or request a feature?
- How can I contribute? (There are several other ways besides coding)
- What is the project structure?
- What is the application infrastructure?
- Who is behind HospitalRun? etc.
Would you like to contribute? If yes...
Get started by checking out the Frontend Contributing Guide for:
- What's the tech stack?
- Where can I become familiar with the technologies?
- Where do I browse issues?
- How do I set up my local environment?
- How do I run tests locally?
- How do I submit my changes?
- etc.
License
Released under the MIT license.