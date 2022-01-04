openbase logo
hospitalkiller

by HospitalRun
0.9.14 (see all)

Frontend for HospitalRun

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

6.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

295

Package

Dependencies

4

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HospitalRun Frontend

Status Release Version GitHub CI Coverage Status Language grade: JavaScript Code scanning Documentation Status FOSSA Status Commitizen friendly dependabot Slack

React frontend for HospitalRun: free software for developing world hospitals.

Are you a user? If yes...

Visit this page for general information on the HospitalRun application including:

  • How can I deploy 1.0.0-beta?
  • Where do I report a bug or request a feature?
  • How can I contribute? (There are several other ways besides coding)
  • What is the project structure?
  • What is the application infrastructure?
  • Who is behind HospitalRun? etc.

Would you like to contribute? If yes...

Get started by checking out the Frontend Contributing Guide for:

  • What's the tech stack?
  • Where can I become familiar with the technologies?
  • Where do I browse issues?
  • How do I set up my local environment?
  • How do I run tests locally?
  • How do I submit my changes?
  • etc.

License

Released under the MIT license.

