Horoscope.js is a compact, performant NPM module for processing horoscope & zodiac signs from dates. Weighing in @ 5kb, it's only dependency is the memoize function in lodash.

installation

$ npm install horoscope var getSign = require ( 'horoscope' ).getSign; var getZodiac = require ( 'horoscope' ).getZodiac; import { getSign, getZodiac } from 'horoscope' ;

getSign

return astrological sign from {month, day}

console .log(horoscope.getSign({ month : 7 , day : 25 })) console .log(horoscope.getSign({ month : 12 , day : 21 }))

getZodiac

return zodiac sign from year

console .log(horoscope.getZodiac( 2015 )) console .log(horoscope.getZodiac( 2016 ))

overrideErrors

the last argument of both functions, overrideErrors, is optional (defaulting to false). if set to true, horoscope methods will not throw error messages, but return null.

console .log(horoscope.getSign( -7 , 55 )) console .log(horoscope.getSign( -7 , 55 , true )) console .log(horoscope.getZodiac( 'twenty-twenty' )) console .log(horoscope.getZodiac( 'twenty-twenty' , true ))

simple demo using webpack