Horoscope.js is a compact, performant NPM module for processing horoscope & zodiac signs from dates. Weighing in @ 5kb, it's only dependency is the memoize function in lodash.
$ npm install horoscope
// then
var getSign = require('horoscope').getSign;
var getZodiac = require('horoscope').getZodiac;
// or
import { getSign, getZodiac } from 'horoscope';
return astrological sign from {month, day}
console.log(horoscope.getSign({month: 7, day: 25 }))
// 'Leo'
console.log(horoscope.getSign({month: 12, day: 21}))
// 'Sagittarius'
return zodiac sign from year
console.log(horoscope.getZodiac(2015))
// 'Goat'
console.log(horoscope.getZodiac(2016))
// 'Monkey'
the last argument of both functions, overrideErrors, is optional (defaulting to false). if set to true, horoscope methods will not throw error messages, but return null.
console.log(horoscope.getSign(-7, 55))
// 'Horoscope.js/getSign(): month should be numbers 1-12 and days should be numbers between 1-31'
console.log(horoscope.getSign(-7, 55, true))
// null
console.log(horoscope.getZodiac('twenty-twenty'))
// 'Horoscope.js/getZodiac(): Year provided isn't valid'
console.log(horoscope.getZodiac('twenty-twenty', true))
// null
simple demo using webpack, the result of which is located @ here