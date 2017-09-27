openbase logo
Downloads/wk

55

GitHub Stars

208

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

horizontal-scroll

Installation

npm install -S horizontal-scroll

Usage & API

HTML

<div class="container">
    <div class="block"></div>
    <div class="block"></div>
    <div class="block"></div>
    <div class="block"></div>
    <div class="block"></div>
</div>

Javascript

var blocks = document.getElementsByClassName('block');
var container = document.getElementsByClassName('container');
var hs = new HorizontalScroll.default({
    blocks : blocks,
    container: container,
});

Options

container Node DOM null

The list container.

blocks Node DOM null

Item in the list.

isAnimated Boolean false

If true, the list should have a skew relative to the scroll speed.

spring Number 0.1

Friction of the scroll.

skewReducer Number 20

Strength of the skew effect.

skewLimit Number 20

Limit value of the skew effect.

Example

https://corentinfardeau.github.io/horizontal-scroll/

License

MIT.

