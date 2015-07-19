hoox

hook around a function to alter input and output.

Very simple. only 20 lines. The example below is longer than the code.

Example

function plus ( a, b ) { return a + b } plus = Hoox(plus) plus.hook( function ( fn, args ) { var value = fn.apply( null , args.map( Math .round)) return Math .max(value, 0 ) }) console .log(plus( 1 , 3 )) console .log(plus( 0.8 , -5 )) console .log(plus( 0.9 , 0.9 ))

in Aspect Oriented Programming, this function would be called an around hook. I have not implemented pre, and post hooks yet, because this is currently sufficent for my purposes.

License

MIT