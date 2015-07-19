openbase logo
hoo

hoox

by Dominic Tarr
0.0.1 (see all)

simplest functional AOP style hook helper

Documentation
425

GitHub Stars

14

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

hoox

hook around a function to alter input and output.

Very simple. only 20 lines. The example below is longer than the code.

Example

//take an innocent function
function plus (a, b) {
  return a + b
}

//and add hooks to it.
plus = Hoox(plus)

//now you can control input and output
plus.hook(function (fn, args) {

  var value = fn.apply(null, args.map(Math.round))

  return Math.max(value, 0)
})

console.log(plus(1,3))
// 4

console.log(plus(0.8, -5))
// 0

console.log(plus(0.9, 0.9))
// 2

in Aspect Oriented Programming, this function would be called an around hook. I have not implemented pre, and post hooks yet, because this is currently sufficent for my purposes.

License

MIT

