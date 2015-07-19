hook around a function to alter input and output.
Very simple. only 20 lines. The example below is longer than the code.
//take an innocent function
function plus (a, b) {
return a + b
}
//and add hooks to it.
plus = Hoox(plus)
//now you can control input and output
plus.hook(function (fn, args) {
var value = fn.apply(null, args.map(Math.round))
return Math.max(value, 0)
})
console.log(plus(1,3))
// 4
console.log(plus(0.8, -5))
// 0
console.log(plus(0.9, 0.9))
// 2
in Aspect Oriented Programming, this function would be called an around hook. I have not implemented pre, and post hooks yet, because this is currently sufficent for my purposes.
MIT