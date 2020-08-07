HTTP interceptor using got to bypass Cloudflare DDOS protection / JavaScript challenge on Node.js
|JS-Challange
|hCaptcha
hooman is not meant for spamming, please use it sanely.
# with npm: npm i hooman got
yarn add hooman got
got is peer-dependency
const hooman = require('hooman');
(async () => {
try {
const response = await hooman.get('https://sayem.eu.org');
console.log(response.body);
//=> '<!doctype html> ...'
} catch (error) {
console.log(error.response.body);
//=> 'Internal server error ...'
}
})();
const { body } = await hooman.post('https://httpbin.org/anything', {
json: {
hello: 'world',
},
responseType: 'json',
});
console.log(body.data);
//=> {hello: 'world'}
// This is mandatory to set cookie first since .stream() doesn't fire hooks
await hooman(jsChallengePage);
// Now we can download files
const image = fs.createWriteStream('image.jpg');
hooman.stream(imageUrl).pipe(image);
const response = await hooman.get(url, {
captchaKey: '2captcha_or_rucaptcha_api_key',
rucaptcha: true | false, // optional (default false)
});
console.log(response.body);
You can also set environment variable
HOOMAN_CAPTCHA_KEY and
HOOMAN_RUCAPTCHA
All you need to do is provide
captchaKeyand rest is done by hooman. It automatically detects if g/hCaptcha is present and need solving or can be solved. There are console.log print on hit as well.
Note that if you make multiple request to same site at once only the first request will be sent for captcha solving while other request will be hanged until captcha is solved. You might face multiple trigger to captcha, please monitor your usage. Best practice is to make a dummy request first and let hooman solve captcha and then process further requests.
const response = await hooman.get(url, {
// required
captchaKey: 'your_captcha_api_key',
// use with captchaKey, should return captcha response string or undefined
onCaptcha: ({ key, pageurl, sitekey, method }) => {
// solve captcha here
return h_captcha_response;
},
});
console.log(response.body);
const HttpsProxyAgent = require('https-proxy-agent');
const proxy = new HttpsProxyAgent('http://127.0.0.1:3128');
const response = await hooman('https://sayem.eu.org', {
agent: {
https: proxy,
},
});
Please see available API here.
All methods and props of got should work fine.
If you open any issue, please respect issue template and provide clean and re-producible example code which can be run without any modification. Low effort issue will be ignored.
I don't make any profit with this library. If you want to show your appreciation, you can donate me here 🙀 Thanks! You can also hire me for scraping solution, ping me and we will discuss further 😄
Made with ❤️ & ☕ by Sayem