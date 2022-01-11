still redux, half the code, built to scale
Redux has many wonderful traits, but brevity isn't one of them. Verbose code is not only tedious to write, but it increases the chance of bugs.
Hooks-for-redux's goal is to reduce the amount of boilerplate code required to define and manage Redux state while maximizing capability and compatibility with the Redux ecosystem.
The primary strategy is to DRY up the API and use reasonable defaults, with overrides, wherever possible. H4R streamlines reducers, actions, dispatchers, store-creation and hooks for React. In the same way that React added "hooks" to clean up Component state management, hooks-for-redux uses a similar, hooks-style API to clean up Redux state management.
The result is a elegant API with 2-3x reduction in client code and near total elimination of all the boilerplate code needed to use plain Redux.
H4R implements the Modular Redux Design Pattern.
npm install hooks-for-redux
Tiny, complete example. See below for explanations.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {createReduxModule, Provider} from 'hooks-for-redux'
const [useCount, {inc, add, reset}] = createReduxModule('count', 0, {
inc: (state) => state + 1,
add: (state, amount) => state + amount,
reset: () => 0
})
const App = () =>
<p>
Count: {useCount()}
{' '}<input type="button" value="+1" onClick={inc} />
{' '}<input type="button" value="+10" onClick={() => add(10)} />
{' '}<input type="button" value="reset" onClick={reset} />
</p>
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider><App /></Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
This is a quick comparison of a simple app implemented with both plain Redux and hooks-for-redux. In this example, 66% of redux-specific code was eliminated.
View the source:
This example is primarily intended to give a visual feel for how much code can be saved. Scroll down to learn more about what's going on.
The core of hooks-for-redux is the
createReduxModule method. There are two ways to call createReduxModule - with and without custom reducers. This first tutorial shows the first, easiest way to use hooks-for-redux.
Concept:
createReduxModuleinitializes redux state under the property-name you provide and returns an array, containing three things:
- react-hook to access named-state
- dispatcher-function to update that state
- virtual store
First, you'll need to define your redux state.
// NameReduxState.js
import { createReduxModule } from "hooks-for-redux";
// - initialize redux state.count = 0
// - export useCount hook for use in components
// - export setCount to update state.count
export const [useCount, setCount] = createReduxModule("count", 0);
Use your redux state:
// App.jsx
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {useCount, setCount} from './NameReduxState.js'
export default () => {
const count = useCount()
const inc = () => setCount(count + 1)
<p>
Count: {count}
{' '}<input type="button" onClick={inc} value="+"/>
</p>
}
The last step is to wrap your root component with a Provider. H4R provides a streamlined version of the Provider component from react-redux to make your redux store available to the rest of your app. H4R's Provider automatically connects to the default store:
// index.jsx
import React from "react";
import { Provider } from "hooks-for-redux";
import App from "./App";
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider>
<App />
</Provider>,
document.getElementById("root")
);
And that's all you need to do! Now, let's look at a fuller tutorial with custom reducers.
Instead of returning the raw update reducer, you can build your own reducers. Your code will be less brittle and more testable the more specific you can make your transactional redux update functions ('reducers').
Concept: When you pass a reducer-map as the 3rd argument, createReduxModule returns set of matching map of dispatchers, one for each of your reducers.
This example adds three reducer/dispatcher pairs:
inc,
dec and
reset.
// NameReduxState.js
import { createReduxModule } from "hooks-for-redux";
export const [useCount, { inc, add, reset }] = createReduxModule("count", 0, {
inc: state => state + 1,
add: (state, amount) => state + amount,
reset: () => 0
});
Now the interface supports adding 1, adding 10 and resetting the count.
// App.jsx
import React from "react";
import { useCount, inc, add, reset } from "./NameReduxState.js";
export default () => (
<p>
Count: {useCount()} <input type="button" onClick={inc} value="+1" />{" "}
<input type="button" onClick={() => add(10)} value="+10" />{" "}
<input type="button" onClick={reset} value="reset" />
</p>
);
Use
index.jsfrom Example-A to complete this app.
You may have noticed none of the code above actually calls Redux.createStore(). H4R introduces the concept of a default store accessible via the included
getStore() and
setStore() functions. The first time
getStore() is called, a new redux store is automatically created for you. However, if you want to control how the store is created, call
setStore() and pass in your custom store before calling
getStore or any other function which calls it indirectly including
createReduxModule and
Provider.
Below is an example of creating your own store with some custom middleware. It uses H4R's own createStore method which extends Redux's create store as required for H4R. More on that below.
// store.js
import { setStore, createStore } from "hooks-for-redux";
import { applyMiddleware } from "redux";
// example middle-ware
const logDispatch = store => next => action => {
console.log("dispatching", action);
return next(action);
};
export default setStore(createStore({}, applyMiddleware(logDispatch)));
// index.jsx
import React from "react";
import "./store"; // <<< import before calling createReduxModule or Provider
import { Provider } from "hooks-for-redux";
import App from "./App";
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider>
<App />
</Provider>,
document.getElementById("root")
);
NOTE: You don't have to use hooks-for-redux's createStore, but setStore must be passed a store that supports the injectReducer method as described here: https://redux.js.org/api/combinereducers
If you are interested in seeing a more complicated example in TypeScript with asynchronous remote requests, please see:
import {createReduxModule} from 'hooks-for-redux'
createReduxModule(reduxStorePropertyName, initialState) =>
[useMyStore, setMyStore, virtualStore]
createReduxModule(reduxStorePropertyName, initialState, reducers) =>
[useMyStore, myDispatchers, virtualStore]
Define a top-level property of the redux state including its initial value, all related reducers, and returns a react-hook, dispatchers and virtualStore.
IN: (reduxStorePropertyName, initialState, reducers)
{myAction: (state, payload) => newState}
OUT: [useMyStore, setMyStore -or- myDispatchers, virtualStore]
(newState) => dispatcher-results
{myAction: (payload) => dispatcher-results}}
const [useMyStore] = createReduxModule(reduxStorePropertyName, initialState)
const MyComponent = () => { // must be used in render function
useMyStore() => current state
// ...
}
update is called, and
useMyStore will return the latest, updated value within that render.
useSelector(state => state[reduxStorePropertyName])
const [__, {myAction}] = createReduxModule(reduxStorePropertyName, initialState, {
myAction: (state, payload) => state
})
myAction(payload) => {type: MyAction, payload}
The virtual store is an object similar to the redux store, except it is only for the redux-state you created with createReduxModule. It supports a similar, but importantly different API from the redux store:
import {createReduxModule, getStore} from 'hooks-for-redux'
const [,, myVirtualStore] = createReduxModule("myStateName", myInitialState)
myVirtualStore.getState() =>
getStore().getState()["myStateName"]
The getState method works exactly like a redux store except instead of returning the state of the entire redux store, it returns only the sub portion of that redux state defined by the createReduxModule call.
import {createReduxModule, getStore} from 'hooks-for-redux'
const [,, myVirtualStore] = createReduxModule("myStateName", myInitialState)
myVirtualStore.subscribe(callback) => unsubscribe
The subscribe method works a little differently from a redux store. Like reduxStore.subscribe, it too returns a function you can use to unsubscribe. Unlike reduxStore.subscribe, the callback passed to virtualStore.subscribe has two differences:
import {Provider} from 'hooks-for-redux'
<Provider>{/* render your App's root here*/}<Provider>
hooks-for-redux includes its own
Provider component shortcut. It is equivalent to:
import {Provider} from 'react-redux'
import {getState} from 'hooks-for-redux'
<Provider state={getState()}>
{/* render your App's root here*/}
<Provider>
Getting started, you can ignore the store registry. Its goal is to automatically manage creating your store and making sure all your code has access. However, if you want to customize your redux store, it's easy to do (see the custom middleware example above).
import {getStore} from 'hooks-for-redux'
getStore() => store
Auto-vivifies a store if setStore has not been called. Otherwise, it returns the store passed to setStore.
import {setStore} from 'hooks-for-redux'
setStore(store) => store
Call setStore to provide your own store for hooks-for-redux to use. You'll need to use this if you want to use middleware.
import {createStore} from 'hooks-for-redux'
createStore(reducersMap, [preloadedState], [enhancer]) => store
Create a basic redux store with injectReducer support. Use this to configure your store's middleware.
IN
OUT: redux store supporting .injectReducer
store.injectReducer(reducerName, reducer) => ignored
If you just want to use Redux's createStore with custom parameters, see the Custom Middleware Example. However, if you want to go further and provide your own redux store, you'll need to implement
injectReducer.
IN:
EFFECT: adds reducer to the reducersMaps passed in at creation time.
REQUIRED:
Hooks-for-redux requires a store that supports the injectReducer. You only need to worry about this if you are using setState to manually set your store and you are note using hooks-for-redux's own createStore function.
The injectReducer method is described here https://redux.js.org/recipes/code-splitting. Its signature looks like:
NOTE: Just as any other reducer passed to React.combineReducers, the reducer passed to injectReducer doesn't get passed the store's entire state. It only gets passed, and should return, its own state data which is stored in the top-level state under the provided reducerName.
Curious what's happening behind the scenes? This is a tiny library for all the capabilities it gives you. Below is a quick overview of what's going on.
Note: All code-examples in this section are approximations of the actual code. Minor simplifications were applied for the purpose of instruction and clarity. See the latest source for complete, up-to-date implementations.
To keep things simple, this library has only two dependencies: redux and react-redux. In some ways, H4R is just a set of elegant wrappers for these two packages.
You might notice when using hooks-for-redux, you don't have to manually create your store, nor do you need to reference your store explicitly anywhere in your application. Redux recommends only using one store per application. H4R codifies that recommendation and defines a central registry to eliminate the need to explicitly pass the store around.
The implementation is straight forward:
let store = null;
const getStore = () => (store ? store : (store = createStore()));
const setStore = initialStore => (store = initialStore);
H4R wraps the react-redux Provider, combining it with a default store from the store registry. It reduces a small, but significant amount of boilerplate.
const Provider = ({ store = getStore(), context, children }) =>
React.createElement(ReactReduxProvider, { store, context }, children);
H4R's biggest win comes from one key observation: if you are writing your own routing, you are doing it wrong. The same can be said for dispatching and subscriptions.
The
createReduxModule function automates all the manual routing required to make plain Redux work. It inputs only the essential data and functions necessary to define a redux model, and it returns all the tools you need to use it.
The implementation of createReduxModule is surprisingly brief. Details are explained below:
const createReduxModule = (storeKey, initialState, reducers, store = getStore()) => {
/* 1 */ store.injectReducer(
storeKey,
(state = initialState, { type, payload }) =>
reducers[type] ? reducers[type](state, payload) : state
);
return [
/* 2 */ () => useSelector(storeState => storeState[storeKey]),
/* 3 */ mapKeys(reducers, type => payload =>
store.dispatch({ type, payload })
),
/* 4 */ createVirtualStore(store, storeKey)
];
};
type value is set from each key in reducers. The dispatchers themselves take a payload as input and return the standard result of Redux's dispatch function.
The VirtualStore object allows you to access your state, a value bound to the Redux store via your storeKey, as-if it were a Redux store. It is implemented, again, as simple wrappers binding the virtual store to the state defined in createReduxModule.
const createVirtualStore = (store, storeKey) => {
const /* 1 */ getState = () => store.getState()[storeKey];
return {
getState,
/* 2 */ subscribe: f => {
let lastState = getState();
return store.subscribe(
() => lastState !== getState() && f((lastState = getState()))
);
}
};
};
getState wraps Redux's getState and returns the state of your storeKey.
subscribe wraps Redux's subscribe, but it provides some additional functionality:
f if your state changed (using a
!== test). In Redux's subscribe,
f is "called any time an action is dispatched" - which is extremely wasteful.
f is passed your current state, so you don't have to manually call getState.
TypeScript support is provided in the library. Configuring the generics for H4R was tricky, particularly for the createReduxModule method. Please send feedback on how we can improve the typing.
Several people have attempted to simplify Redux and/or make it act more like React hooks, but none have succeeded in providing a general-purpose, fully DRY solution.
Redux Toolkit: The official, opinionated, batteries-included tool set for efficient Redux development - https://redux-toolkit.js.org
Redux-Toolkit claims to be efficient, but when compared to H4R it still falls far short. I'll give an example.
58% less code
Taking from the intermediate code-example provided in the Redux-Toolkit Package:
Redux-Toolkit's implementation:
I reduced the code by about 2x using H4R - including eliminating several files. Even the tests got simpler.
H4R solution
Here is an apples-to-apples comparison of some of the main files from each project:
Perhaps the most dramatic difference is how H4R simplifies the interdependencies between files. Boxes are files, lines are imports:
Part of the key is how well H4R links into React. Redux-toolkit takes 50 lines of code just to do this.
import React from 'react'
import Todo from './Todo'
import { useFilters } from '../filters/filtersSlice'
import { useTodos } from './todosSlice'
export const VisibleTodoList = () =>
<ul>
{useTodos()
.filter(useFilters())
.map(todo => (
<Todo key={todo.id} {...todo} />
))}
</ul>
NOTE: The normal use of H4R is React-specific while Redux-Toolkit is agnostic to the rendering engine. Let me know if there is interest in non-react H4R support. It shouldn't be hard to do.
48% less code
Now to take on a bigger challenge. The advanced tutorial is a capable github issue and issue-comment-browser. Even here, H4R shines. Redux-Toolkit has two main problems:
Blending UX-logic with business-logic creates excessive dependencies between modules. This dependency hell literally took me hours to unwind before I could convert it to H4R. Once I was done, though, it all simplified and became clear and easy to edit. If you open the code you will see that all the business logic in the H4R solution resides in the src/redux folder in 4 files and 100 lines of code - total. All the components are clean and have zero business logic.
For example, compare the
IssueListPage.tsx from each project:
import React from 'react'
import { useIssues } from 'redux/issues'
import { RepoSearchForm } from './IssuesListLib/RepoSearchForm'
import { IssuesPageHeader } from './IssuesListLib/IssuesPageHeader'
import { IssuesList } from './IssuesListLib/IssuesList'
import { IssuePagination } from './IssuesListLib/IssuePagination'
export const IssuesListPage = () => {
const { loading, error } = useIssues()
return error
? <div>
<h1>Something went wrong...</h1>
<div>{error.toString()}</div>
</div>
: <div id="issue-list-page">
<RepoSearchForm />
<IssuesPageHeader />
{loading ? <h3>Loading...</h3> : <IssuesList />}
<IssuePagination />
</div>
}
to this:
Redux-toolkit's solution mixes in the business logic of fetching the remote data. This is all handled by H4R's createReduxModule slices. Further, RT makes IssuesListPage dependent on many things such that it only passes to child-components but never uses itself - a false dependency. For example, the pagination details (currentPage, pageCount, etc...) should only be a dependency of IssuePagination.
Compare the full source of each project below:
Redux-Toolkit solution:
H4R solution:
The file and inter-file dependency reduction is dramatic. With H4R your code will be significantly more agile and easier to adapt to new changes. Boxes are files, lines are imports:
Blog Posts:
Included Examples:
Advanced Examples:
If you have suggestions for improvement, please feel free to start an issue on github.
hooks-for-redux is MIT licensed.
hooks-for-redux was developed in JavaScript for React and Redux at GenUI.co.