React Hook Router

The modern alternative to react-router.

Tested from React 16.8.1 upwards.

How to install

Well, this is straightforward:

npm i hookrouter

Typescript

This project is not and will not be written in typescript.

Thanks to the github user @mcaneris, you can install types via:

npm i @ types / hookrouter

I did not check if those types are correct nor will I keep them up to date with future releases.

Documentation

Detailed documentation about how to use hookrouter can be found here

A quick example

import {useRoutes} from 'hookrouter' ; const routes = { '/' : () => <HomePage />, '/about': () => <AboutPage />, '/products': () => <ProductOverview />, '/products/:id': ({id}) => <ProductDetails id={id} /> }; const MyApp = () => { const routeResult = useRoutes(routes); return routeResult || <NotFoundPage />; }

Routes are defined as an object. Keys are the routes, which are matched against the URL, the values need to be functions that are called when a route matches. You may define placeholders in your routes with :something which will be forwarded as props to your function calls so you can distribute them to your components.

The hook will return whatever the route function returned, so you may also return strings, arrays, React fragments, null - whatever you like.