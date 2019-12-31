The globalizer Hook Pattern
globalize your React Hooks without fear using the Hookleton Pattern
Hookleton convert any React Hook in a global hook. A global hook is a function that always returns the same result to each place where it is called. Let's call this result, the hook runtime interface.
When this Hook is use*d* for the first time its
host component will become a Singleton of it, hence the name Hookleton. Naming is hard!, you know.
That said, it might sound a bit complicated but it is not.
Hookleton was created thinking about the ease of use even for an occasional user with the minimum effort. It is likely that when you try it you will not want to use something else because there simply is nothing easier out there.
The Hookleton Pattern is a software design pattern that restricts the calls to a provided React Hook to a single component and uses a pub/sub mechanism to manage communication with the rest of user components of the hook
# NPM
npm i hookleton
# Yarn
yarn add hookleton
The Hookleton package exposes
createHook function that does all.
createHook(useHook, ...initial?): useHookleton
useHook is the user provide Hook
initial any number of params that useHook will accept
useHookleton returned Hookleton. Called by non-host components
useHookleton.use returned Hookleton. Called by the host component
useHookleton.get function that get the current output of the Hookleton.
For standalone use
Only one component, the
host, can call created hookleton
use hook and this component must be at the top of the component hierarchy.
A simple example is worth a thousand words
import { useState } from 'react';
import { createHook } from 'hookleton';
// useCounter is a useState but global
const useCounter = createHook(useState);
const Increment = () => {
const [, update] = useCounter();
const increment = () => update(s => s + 1);
return <button onClick={increment}>+</button>;
};
const Decrement = () => {
const [, update] = useCounter();
const decrement = () => update(s => s - 1);
return <button onClick={decrement}>-</button>;
};
// The host component
const Value = () => {
const [count] = useCounter.use(0);
return <span>{count}</span>;
};
// Value componet must be at the top
export default () => (
<div>
<Value />
<Increment />
<Decrement />
</div>
);
The
Value component is the host of
useCounter hookleton for being the first component of the hierarchy that call
useCounter.use.
Remember that
useCounter is composing a
useState which is where all the logic happens.
The Hookleton library includes only the minimal core code needed to maintain state synchronization between the users of the hookleton but was designed to be fully extensible. Take a look at these projects, it could be useful:
Examples page include:
{x,y} position to 1200 components in Real Time page | source
How would it be with React Context vs Hookletons?
The idea is very simple. The first time that a user component of the Hook is instantiated the hookleton is created and the result of the call to
user Hook will be linked to the
host of the hookleton. The
user Hook is the one you want to globalize.
The result to the calls to the hookleton in the
host component will become
The source of truth. The rest of user components will receive a reference to The source of truth on each re-render.
As we said the
host of the hookleton is the first component instance that call
.use hook. This is important because:
host or in the creation moment with
createHook. Any initial value from the rest of components will be ignored.
This is all that you need about Hookletons before start to use it
The first reason is simplicity, but obviously this explanation is not enough. Let's do some history.
A cloudy day googling I was looking for the simplest possible alternative to Redux. For a toy project I needed to share a couple of values between components in the simplest way possible. I found several packages but I did not like any, mainly for two reasons.
This does not mean that they are badly constructed, just that they were not built on top of React Hook, they are prior to it or do not benefit at all of the "Hook engine"
Hookleton solves it elegantly. Actually Hookleton does not know anything about the
useHook that want to be global. This means that its utility is to share the interface of the hook not only its state.
Hookletons can be used in all kinds of projects, both large and small. Remember that Hookleton does not impose anything, it's just a wrapper to useYourImagination
logic and
data between related and non-related components
immutable data and complex boilerplates
immutable data are a requirement, Hooks can be composed using Hookletons
createHook and when it is called from the host component.
createHook creation has priority
undefined in createHook, the value set in the
host component will be used. There is only one host component.
initial values passed to non-host components will be ignored
setter will fail. To ensure that this does not happen, you can create a component that acts as the host of the hookleton or several of them at the top of the component hierarchy, Ex:
const Hookletons = () => {
useExample1.use(0);
useExample2.use('one');
useExample3.use({ three: 3 });
return null
}
const App = () => (
<Hookletons />
<rest of the components ...>
)
.get(), the return value will be an empty array if it is called before render the component that host the hookleton
The speed of Hookleton depends completely on the implementation of React Hook. If you compare it with any implementation based on Hooks, it should have a similar performance.
If you compare it with other non-Hook based solutions, I do not know that it's the fastest thing out there. But the fair comparison would be against the React Hooks himself.
You can see how the rerender behave in the above provide examples: Mouse, Counters, and Fetch data