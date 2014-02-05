JavaScript Hooker

Monkey-patch (hook) functions for debugging and stuff.

Getting Started

This code should work just fine in Node.js:

First, install the module with: npm install hooker

var hooker = require ( 'hooker' ); hooker.hook( Math , "max" , function ( ) { console .log( arguments .length + " arguments passed" ); }); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 )

Or in the browser:

< script src = "dist/ba-hooker.min.js" > </ script > < script > hook( Math , "max" , function ( ) { console .log( arguments .length + " arguments passed" ); }); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) </ script >

In the browser, you can attach Hooker's methods to any object.

< script > this .exports = Bocoup.utils; </ script > < script src = "dist/ba-hooker.min.js" > </ script > < script > Bocoup.utils.hook( Math , "max" , function ( ) { console .log( arguments .length + " arguments passed" ); }); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) </ script >

Documentation

Monkey-patch (hook) one or more methods of an object.

hooker.hook(object, [ props, ] [options | prehookFunction])

props

The optional props argument can be a method name, array of method names or null. If null (or omitted), all enumerable methods of object will be hooked.

options

pre - (Function) a pre-hook function to be executed before the original function. Arguments passed into the method will be passed into the pre-hook function as well.

- (Function) a pre-hook function to be executed before the original function. Arguments passed into the method will be passed into the pre-hook function as well. post - (Function) a post-hook function to be executed after the original function. The original function's result is passed into the post-hook function as its first argument, followed by the method arguments.

- (Function) a post-hook function to be executed after the original function. The original function's result is passed into the post-hook function as its first argument, followed by the method arguments. once - (Boolean) if true, auto-unhook the function after the first execution.

- (Boolean) if true, auto-unhook the function after the first execution. passName - (Boolean) if true, pass the name of the method into the pre-hook function as its first arg (preceding all other arguments), and into the post-hook function as the second arg (after result but preceding all other arguments).

An array of hooked method names.

Un-monkey-patch (unhook) one or more methods of an object.

hooker.unhook(object [, props ])

props

The optional props argument can be a method name, array of method names or null. If null (or omitted), all methods of object will be unhooked.

An array of unhooked method names.

Get a reference to the original method from a hooked function.

hooker.orig(object, props)

When a pre- or post-hook returns the result of this function, the value passed will be used in place of the original function's return value. Any post-hook override value will take precedence over a pre-hook override value.

hooker.override(value)

When a pre-hook returns the result of this function, the value passed will be used in place of the original function's return value, and the original function will NOT be executed.

hooker.preempt(value)

When a pre-hook returns the result of this function, the context and arguments passed will be applied into the original function.

hooker.filter(context, arguments)

Examples

See the unit tests for more examples.

var hooker = require ( 'hooker' ); hooker.hook( Math , "max" , function ( ) { console .log( arguments .length + " arguments passed" ); }); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) hooker.unhook( Math , "max" ); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) hooker.hook( Math , "max" , function ( ) { if ( arguments .length === 0 ) { return hooker.override( 9000 ); } }); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) Math .max() hooker.hook( Math , "max" , { once : true , pre : function ( ) { console .log( "Init something here" ); } }); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) hooker.hook( Math , "max" , { pre : function ( ) { var args = [].map.call( arguments , function ( num ) { return num * 2 ; }); return hooker.filter( this , args); } }); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) hooker.hook( Math , "max" , { post : function ( result ) { return hooker.override(result * 100 ); } }); Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ) hooker.hook( Math , Object .getOwnPropertyNames( Math ), { passName : true , pre : function ( name ) { console .log( "=> Math." + name, [].slice.call( arguments , 1 )); }, post : function ( result, name ) { console .log( "<= Math." + name, result); } }); var result = Math .max( 5 , 6 , 7 ); result result = Math .ceil( 3.456 ); result

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Also, please don't edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "lib" subdirectory!

Release History

2012/01/09 - v0.2.3 - First official release.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 "Cowboy" Ben Alman

Licensed under the MIT license.

http://benalman.com/about/license/