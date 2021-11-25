This project aims at providing a set of hooks to populate
<meta>, ... for each page. With crawlers now supporting
client-side alterations it's important to support a fallback model for our
<head> tags. The dispatcher located in this
library will always make a queue of how we should fallback, ... This way we'll always have some information to give to a
visiting crawler.
npm i --save hoofd
## OR
yarn add hoofd
import { useMeta, useLink, useLang, useTitle, useTitleTemplate } from 'hoofd';
const App = () => {
// Will set <html lang="en">
useLang('en');
// Will set title to "Welcome to hoofd | 💭"
useTitleTemplate('%s | 💭');
useTitle('Welcome to hoofd');
useMeta({ name: 'author', content: 'Jovi De Croock' });
useLink({ rel: 'me', href: 'https://jovidecroock.com' });
return <p>hoofd</p>;
};
Or you can choose to
import { useHead, useLink } from 'hoofd';
const App = () => {
useHead({
title: 'Welcome to hoofd | 💭',
language: 'en',
metas: [{ name: 'author', content: 'Jovi De Croock' }],
});
useLink({ rel: 'me', href: 'https://jovidecroock.com' });
return <p>hoofd</p>;
};
If you need support for Preact you can import from
hoofd/preact instead.
There's a plugin that hooks in with Gatsby and that
will fill in the
meta, ... in your build process.
This package exports
useTitle,
useTitleTemplate,
useMeta,
useLink and
useLang. These hooks
are used to control information conveyed by the
<head> in an html document.
This hook accepts a string that will be used to set the
document.title, every time the
given string changes it will update the property.
This hook accepts a string, which will be used to format the result of
useTitle whenever
it updates. Similar to react-helmet, the placeholder
%s will be replaced with the
title.
This hook accepts the regular
<meta> properties, being
name,
property,
httpEquiv,
charset and
content.
These have to be passed as an object and will update when
content changes.
This hook accepts the regular
<link> properties, being
rel,
as,
media,
href,
sizes and
crossorigin.
This will update within the same
useLink but will never go outside
This hook accepts a string that will be used to set the
lang property on the
base
<html> tag. Every time this string gets updated this will be reflected in the dom.
This hook accepts a few arguments and will lead to an injection of a script tag into the dispatcher (during ssr) or the DOM (during csr).
public/x.js or an inline script for example
data:application/javascript,alert("yolo").
src and
id prop is mandatory.
text on the script tag. Can be used for adding embedded data, rich text data.
type attribute on the script tag.
async attribute on the script tag.
defer attribute on the script tag.
type atrribute on the script tag with a value of
module.
We expose a method called
toStatic that will return the following properties:
title dictated by the deepest
useTitleTemplate and
useTitle combination
lang dictated by the deepest
useLang
keyword (property, ...)
The reason we pass these as properties is to better support
gatsby, ...
If you need to stringify these you can use the following algo:
const stringify = (title, metas, links) => {
const visited = new Set();
return `
<title>${title}</title>
${metaQueue.reduce((acc, meta) => {
if (!visited.has(meta.charset ? meta.keyword : meta[meta.keyword])) {
visited.add(meta.charset ? meta.keyword : meta[meta.keyword]);
return `${acc}<meta ${meta.keyword}="${meta[meta.keyword]}"${
meta.charset ? '' : ` content="${meta.content}"`
}>`;
}
return acc;
}, '')}
${linkQueue.reduce((acc, link) => {
return `${acc}<link${Object.keys(link).reduce(
(properties, key) => `${properties} ${key}="${link[key]}"`,
''
)}>`;
}, '')}
`;
};
import { toStatic } from 'hoofd';
const reactStuff = renderToString();
const { metas, links, title, lang } = toStatic();
const stringified = stringify(title, metas, links);
const html = `
<!doctype html>
<html ${lang ? `lang="${lang}"` : ''}>
<head>
${stringified}
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
${reactStuff}
</div>
</body>
</html>
`;
By default this package relies on a statically-initialized context provider to accumulate and
dispatch
<head> and
<meta> changes. In cases where you may want to control the Dispatcher
instance used, this module exports a
HoofdProvider context provider and
createDispatcher
function for creating valid context instances.
import { createDispatcher, HoofdProvider } from 'hoofd';
function ssr(App) {
const dispatcher = createDispatcher();
const wrappedApp = (
<HoofdProvider value={dispatcher}>
<App />
</HoofdProvider>
);
const markup = renderToString(wrappedApp);
const { metas, links, title, lang } = dispatcher.toStatic();
// See example above for potential method to consume these static results.
}