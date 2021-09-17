Hook and modify stdout and stderr

Install

npm install hook-std

Usage

import assert from 'node:assert' ; import {hookStdout} from 'hook-std' ; const promise = hookStdout( output => { promise.unhook(); assert.strictEqual(output.trim(), 'unicorn' ); }); console .log( 'unicorn' ); await promise;

You can also unhook using the second transform method parameter:

import assert from 'node:assert' ; import {hookStdout} from 'hook-std' ; const promise = hookStdout( ( output, unhook ) => { unhook(); assert.strictEqual(output.trim(), 'unicorn' ); }); console .log( 'unicorn' ); await promise;

API

Hook streams in streams option, or stdout and stderr if none are specified.

Returns a Promise with a unhook() method which, when called, unhooks both stdout and stderr and resolves the Promise with an empty result.

Hook stdout.

Returns a Promise with a unhook() method which, when called, unhooks stdout and resolves the Promise with an empty result.

Hook stderr.

Returns a Promise with a unhook() method which, when called, unhooks stderr and resolves the Promise with an empty result.

options

Type: object

silent

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Suppress stdout/stderr output.

once

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Automatically unhook after the first call.

streams

Type: stream.Writable[] \ Default: [process.stdout, process.stderr]

The writable streams to hook. This can be useful for libraries allowing users to configure a writable stream to write to.

transform

Type: Function