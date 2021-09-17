openbase logo
hook-std

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Hook and modify stdout and stderr

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

752K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hook-std

Hook and modify stdout and stderr

Install

npm install hook-std

Usage

import assert from 'node:assert';
import {hookStdout} from 'hook-std';

const promise = hookStdout(output => {
    promise.unhook();
    assert.strictEqual(output.trim(), 'unicorn');
});

console.log('unicorn');
await promise;

You can also unhook using the second transform method parameter:

import assert from 'node:assert';
import {hookStdout} from 'hook-std';

const promise = hookStdout((output, unhook) => {
    unhook();
    assert.strictEqual(output.trim(), 'unicorn');
});

console.log('unicorn');
await promise;

API

hookStd(options?, transform)

Hook streams in streams option, or stdout and stderr if none are specified.

Returns a Promise with a unhook() method which, when called, unhooks both stdout and stderr and resolves the Promise with an empty result.

hookStdout(options?, transform)

Hook stdout.

Returns a Promise with a unhook() method which, when called, unhooks stdout and resolves the Promise with an empty result.

hookStderr(options?, transform)

Hook stderr.

Returns a Promise with a unhook() method which, when called, unhooks stderr and resolves the Promise with an empty result.

options

Type: object

silent

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Suppress stdout/stderr output.

once

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Automatically unhook after the first call.

streams

Type: stream.Writable[]\ Default: [process.stdout, process.stderr]

The writable streams to hook. This can be useful for libraries allowing users to configure a writable stream to write to.

transform

Type: Function

Receives stdout/stderr as the first argument and the unhook method as the second argument. Return a string to modify it. Optionally, when in silent mode, you may return a boolean to influence the return value of .write(…).

