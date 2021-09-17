Hook and modify stdout and stderr
npm install hook-std
import assert from 'node:assert';
import {hookStdout} from 'hook-std';
const promise = hookStdout(output => {
promise.unhook();
assert.strictEqual(output.trim(), 'unicorn');
});
console.log('unicorn');
await promise;
You can also unhook using the second
transform method parameter:
import assert from 'node:assert';
import {hookStdout} from 'hook-std';
const promise = hookStdout((output, unhook) => {
unhook();
assert.strictEqual(output.trim(), 'unicorn');
});
console.log('unicorn');
await promise;
Hook streams in
streams option, or stdout and stderr if none are specified.
Returns a
Promise with a
unhook() method which, when called, unhooks both stdout and stderr and resolves the
Promise with an empty result.
Hook stdout.
Returns a
Promise with a
unhook() method which, when called, unhooks stdout and resolves the
Promise with an empty result.
Hook stderr.
Returns a
Promise with a
unhook() method which, when called, unhooks stderr and resolves the
Promise with an empty result.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Suppress stdout/stderr output.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Automatically unhook after the first call.
Type:
stream.Writable[]\
Default:
[process.stdout, process.stderr]
The writable streams to hook. This can be useful for libraries allowing users to configure a writable stream to write to.
Type:
Function
Receives stdout/stderr as the first argument and the unhook method as the second argument. Return a string to modify it. Optionally, when in silent mode, you may return a
boolean to influence the return value of
.write(…).