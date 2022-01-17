Use React hooks with your class components by Higher Order Component.
Warning:
This is intended to help incrementally transition large existing class components to hooks. Please write new components using functions!
Let's fetch some data using Rest Hooks. We use the provided id
prop to know what to fetch, then inject
user and
friends by returning an object
with those props.
import withHook from 'hook-hoc';
import { useResource } from 'rest-hooks';
import UserResource from 'resources/user';
const useProfile = ({ id }: { id: number }) => {
const user = useResource(UserResource.detail(), { id });
const friends = useResource(UserResource.list(), { id });
return { user, friends };
};
class Profile extends React.PureComponent<{
id: number;
user: UserResource;
friends: UserResource[];
}> {
//...
}
export default withHook(useProfile)(Profile);
Here's an example of using a theoretical forms handling library
import React from 'react';
import withHook from 'hook-hoc';
import { useFields, FormValues } from '@cb/forms';
import SignupForm from './SignupForm';
// export this for testing if needed
export function useSignupFields() {
const fields = useFields(SignupForm);
const [submit] = useSubmitter(SignupForm);
return { ...fields, submit };
}
type Props = FormValues<SignupForm> & {
submit: (options?: object) => Promise<any>;
};
class SignupFields extends React.PureComponent<Props> {
render() {
const { submit, username, password } = this.props;
return (
<form
onSubmit={e => {
e.preventDefault();
submit();
}}
>
<InputField {...username} />
<InputField {...password} type="password" />
<button type="submit">SignUp</button>
</form>
);
}
}
export default withHook(useSignupFields)(SignupFields);