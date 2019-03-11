openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hf

hook-flow

by Donavon West
1.3.1 (see all)

A flowchart that explains the new lifecycle of a Hooks component. https://dwe.st/hf

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hook-flow

All Contributors

React Hooks were introduced in version 16.8.0. They are a complete departure from class component lifecycle events. For more information, see the official React Hooks API Reference.

Here is a flow diagram that explains the new flow of a Hooks component.

Flow Diagram

This flow diagram is also available as a PDF file.

flow chart

Open in browser

To quickly open the Hook Flow Diagram in your default browser, you can execute the following from your terminal. Commit this to memory! 😉

$ npx hook-flow

License

MIT Licensed

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Donavon West
Donavon West
🤔 🚇 🚧 👀 💻 🎨		Revel Carlberg West
Revel Carlberg West
🤔 🎨		Dan Abramov
Dan Abramov
🤔 🎨

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial