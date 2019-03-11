React Hooks were introduced in version 16.8.0. They are a complete departure from class component lifecycle events. For more information, see the official React Hooks API Reference.
Here is a flow diagram that explains the new flow of a Hooks component.
This flow diagram is also available as a PDF file.
To quickly open the Hook Flow Diagram in your default browser, you can execute the following from your terminal. Commit this to memory! 😉
$ npx hook-flow
MIT Licensed
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Donavon West
🤔 🚇 🚧 👀 💻 🎨
Revel Carlberg West
🤔 🎨
Dan Abramov
🤔 🎨
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!