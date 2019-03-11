React Hooks were introduced in version 16.8.0. They are a complete departure from class component lifecycle events. For more information, see the official React Hooks API Reference.

Here is a flow diagram that explains the new flow of a Hooks component.

Flow Diagram

This flow diagram is also available as a PDF file.

Open in browser

To quickly open the Hook Flow Diagram in your default browser, you can execute the following from your terminal. Commit this to memory! 😉

$ npx hook-flow

License

MIT Licensed

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!