This project is deprecated and it is not maintained anymore. See Wild Duck IMAP Server for a full featured IMAP server wirtten in Node.js + MongoDB.
Hoodiecrow is a scriptable IMAP server for client integration testing. It offers IMAP4ver1 support and some optional plugins that can be turned on and off. Nothing is ever written to disk, so when you restart the server, the original state is restored.
STARTTLS requires Node 0.12 or iojs as it uses tls.TLSSocket API.
To run Hoodiecrow you need Node.js in your machine. Node should work on almost any platform, so Hoodiecrow should too.
If you have Node.js installed, install Hoodiecrow with the
npm command and run it:
npm install -g hoodiecrow-imap
sudo hoodiecrow
Sudo is needed to bind to port 143. If you choose to use a higher port, say 1143 (
hoodiecrow -p 1143), you do not need to use sudo.
hoodiecrow command also provides an incoming SMTP server which appends all incoming messages
automatically to INBOX. To use it, use smtpPort option (
hoodiecrow --smtpPort=1025).
Protip Running
hoodiecrow --helpdisplays useful information about command line options for Hoodiecrow and some sample configuration data.
After you have started Hoodiecrow server, you can point your IMAP client to
localhost:143. Use
"testuser" as user name and
"testpass" as password to log in to the server.
Add
hoodiecrow-imap dependency
npm install hoodiecrow-imap
Create and start an IMAP server
var hoodiecrow = require("hoodiecrow-imap"),
server = hoodiecrow(options);
server.listen(143);
See complete.js for an example.
Hoodiecrow is a single user / multiple connections IMAP server that uses a JSON object as its directory and messages structure. Nothing is read from or written to disk and the entire directory structure is instantiated every time the server is started, eg. changes made through the IMAP protocol (adding/removing messages/flags etc) are not saved permanently. This should ensure that you can write integration tests for clients in a way where a new fresh server with unmodified data is started for every test.
Several clients can connect to the server simultanously but all the clients share the same user account, even if login credentials are different.
Hoodiecrow is extendable, any command can be overwritten, plugins can be added etc (see command folder for built in command examples and plugin folder for plugin examples).
An user can always login with username
"testuser" and password
"testpass". Any other credentials can be added as needed.
All commands are supported but might be a bit buggy
Plugins can be enabled when starting the server but can not be unloaded or loaded when the server is already running. All plugins are self contained and not tied to core. If you do not enable a plugin, no trace of it is left to the system. For example, if you do not enable CONDSTORE, messages do not have a MODSEQ value set.
"special-use"
X-GM-MSGID is fully supported,
X-GM-LABELS is partially supported (labels can be STOREd and FETCHed but setting a label does not change message behavior, for example the message does not get copied to another mailbox).
X-GM-THRID is not supported as I haven't figured threading out yet.
Planned but not yet implemented
To use these functions, XTOYBIRD plugin needs to be enabled
Available commands:
Example usage for XTOYBIRD STORAGE:
S: * Hoodiecrow ready for rumble
C: A1 XTOYBIRD STORAGE
S: * XTOYBIRD [XJSONDUMP] {3224}
S: {
S: "INBOX": {
S: "messages": [
S: {
S: "raw": "Subject: hello 1\r\n\r\nWorld 1!",
S: ...
S: A1 OK XTOYBIRD Completed
A1 XTOYBIRD UIDVALIDITY INBOX 123 where 123 is the new UIDVALIDITY for INBOX)
A1 XTOYBIRD DISKSPACE 100 50 where 100 is total disk space in bytes and 50 is available space)
A1 XTOYBIRD RESET)
A1 XTOYBIRD UPDATE {123}\r\n{"INBOX":{...}}))
SEARCH MODSEQ is not supported
"INBOX.", not
""). I need to rethink how this works.
Not sure if these should be fixed or not
These issues are probably not going to get fixed
\Recent flag is also not supported)
Running tests requires you to have grunt-cli installed
npm install -g grunt-cli
After which you can run
grunt
or
npm test
config.json:
{
"INBOX":{},
"INBOX.":{},
"user.":{
"type":"user"
},
"":{
"type":"shared"
}
}
config.json:
{
"INBOX":{},
"":{
"separator": "/",
"folders":{
"[Gmail]":{
"flags": ["\\Noselect"],
"folders": {
"All Mail":{
"special-use": "\\All"
},
"Drafts":{
"special-use": "\\Drafts"
},
"Important":{
"special-use": "\\Important"
},
"Sent Mail":{
"special-use": "\\Sent"
},
"Spam":{
"special-use": "\\Junk"
},
"Starred":{
"special-use": "\\Flagged"
},
"Trash":{
"special-use": "\\Trash"
}
}
}
}
}
}
Creating your tests in Node.js is a piece of cake, you do not even need to run the
hoodiecrow command. Here is a sample [nodeunit] test.
var hoodiecrow = require("hoodiecrow-imap"),
myIMAPCLient = require("../my-imap-client");
module.exports["IMAP tests"] = {
// Executed before every test
// creates a new blank IMAP server
setUp: function(callback){
this.server = hoodiecrow();
this.server.listen(1143);
callback();
},
// Executed after every test
// Closes the IMAP server created for the test
tearDown: function(callback){
this.server.close(callback);
},
/**
* In this test a new IMAP client is instantiated that tries to connect
* to the IMAP server. If client is connected the test is considered
* as passed.
*/
"Connect to the server": function(test){
var client = myIMAPCLient.connect("localhost", 1143);
client.on("ready", function(){
client.disconnect();
test.done();
});
}
}
A plugin can be a string as a pointer to a built in plugin or a function. Plugin function is run when the server is created and gets server instance object as an argument.
hoodiecrow({
// Add two plugins, built in "IDLE" and custom function
plugin: ["IDLE", myAwesomePlugin]
});
// Plugin handler
function myAwesomePlugin(server){
// Add a string to the capability listing
server.registerCapability("XSUM");
/**
* Add a new command XSUM
* If client runs this command, the response is a sum of all
* numeric arguments provided
*
* A1 XSUM 1 2 3 4 5
* * XSUM 15
* A1 OK SUM completed
*
* @param {Object} connection - Session instance
* @param {Object} parsed - Input from the client in structured form
* @param {String} data - Input command as a binary string
* @param {Function} callback - callback function to run
*/
server.setCommandHandler("XSUM", function(connection, parsed, data, callback){
// Send untagged XSUM response
connection.send({
tag: "*",
command: "XSUM",
attributes:[
[].concat(parsed.attributes || []).reduce(function(prev, cur){
return prev + Number(cur.value);
}, 0)
]
}, "XSUM", parsed, data);
// Send tagged OK response
connection.send({
tag: parsed.tag,
command: "OK",
attributes:[
// TEXT allows to send unquoted
{type: "TEXT", value: "XSUM completed"}
]
}, "XSUM", parsed, data);
callback();
});
}
server.registerCapability(name[, availabilty])
Where
Example
// Display in CAPABILITY only in Not Authenticated state
server.registerCapability("XAUTH", function(connection){
return connection.state == "Not Authenticated";
});
server.setCommandHandler(name, handler)
Where
Handler arguments
The command should send data to the client with
connection.send()
connection.send(response, description, parsed, data, /* any additional data */)
Where
parsed.tag
parsed argument passed to the handler
data argument passed to the handler
To override existing commands you should first cache the existing command, so you can use it in your own command handler.
server.getCommandHandler(name) -> Function
Where
Example
var list = server.getCommandHandler("LIST");
server.setCommandHandler("LIST", function(connection, parsed, data, callback){
// do something
console.log("Received LIST request");
// run the cached command
list(connection, parsed, data, callback);
});
If your plugin needs to get direct input from the client, you can reroute the incoming data by defining a
connection.inputHandler function. The function gets input data as complete lines (without the linebreaks). Once you want to reroute the input back to the command handler, just clear the function.
connection.inputHandler = function(line){
console.log(line);
connection.inputHandler = false;
}
See idle.js for an example
Any response sent to the client can be overriden or cancelled by other handlers. You should append your handler to
server.outputHandlers array. If something is being sent to the client, the response object is passed through all handlers in this array.
server.outputHandlers.push(function(connection, /* arguments from connection.send */){})
response arguments from
connection.send is an object and thus any modifications will be passed on. If
skipResponse property is added to the response object, the data is not sent to the client.
// All untagged responses are ignored and not passed to the client
server.outputHandlers.push(function(connection, response, description){
if(response.tag == "*"){
response.skipResponse = true;
console.log("Ignoring untagged response for %s", description);
}
});
It is possible to append messages to a mailbox; create, delete and rename mailboxes; change authentication state and so on through the
server and
connection methods and properties. See existing command handlers and plugins for examples.
MIT