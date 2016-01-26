Please ensure you have node installed.
npm install -g hoodie-cli
See
hoodie -h or
hoodie --help for a summary of this information.
hoodie new <appname> [-t <template>]
Creates a new hoodie app inside a new folder called
appname.
appname will also be your domain. If template is not set it will use the default repository
hoodiehq/my-first-hoodie.
hoodie start
Starts the hoodie app. The same as
npm start.
hoodie install <plugin>
hoodie uninstall <plugin>
Un-/Installs a hoodie dependency via
npm. Plugins are installed from the hoodie GitHub account with a
plugin- prefix, e.g.:
hoodie install global-share
# Cloned from https://github.com/hoodiehq/global-share
hoodie reset
Resets hoodie server password.
Using
forever
forever start -o /var/log/app.out.log -e /var/log/app.err.log -a --killSignal=SIGTERM /path/to/myapp/node_modules/hoodie-server/bin/start