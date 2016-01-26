openbase logo
hoodie-cli

by hoodiehq-archive
0.6.3 (see all)

⛔ deprecated

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

16

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Hoodie command line utility

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

NPM

Installation

Please ensure you have node installed.

npm install -g hoodie-cli

Usage

See hoodie -h or hoodie --help for a summary of this information.

  • hoodie new <appname> [-t <template>] Creates a new hoodie app inside a new folder called appname. appname will also be your domain. If template is not set it will use the default repository hoodiehq/my-first-hoodie.

  • hoodie start Starts the hoodie app. The same as npm start.

  • hoodie install <plugin> hoodie uninstall <plugin> Un-/Installs a hoodie dependency via npm. Plugins are installed from the hoodie GitHub account with a plugin- prefix, e.g.:

hoodie install global-share
# Cloned from https://github.com/hoodiehq/global-share
  • hoodie reset Resets hoodie server password.

Running hoodie as a daemon

Using forever

forever start -o /var/log/app.out.log -e /var/log/app.err.log -a --killSignal=SIGTERM /path/to/myapp/node_modules/hoodie-server/bin/start

License

Apache 2.0

