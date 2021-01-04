A generic backend with a client API for Offline First applications
Hoodie lets you build apps without thinking about the backend and makes sure that they work great independent of connectivity.
This is Hoodie’s main repository. It starts a server and serves the client API. Read more about How the Hoodie server works.
A good place to start is our Tracker App. You can play around with Hoodie’s APIs in the browser console and see how it works all together in its simple HTML and JavaScript code.
This setup is working for all operating system, testing on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Mac and Linux.
Hoodie is a Node.js package. You need Node Version 4
or higher and npm Version 2 or higher, check your installed version with
node -v and
npm -v.
First, create a folder and a package.json file
mkdir my-app
cd my-app
npm init -y
Next, install hoodie and save it as dependency
npm install --save hoodie
Now start up your Hoodie app
npm start
You can find a more thorough description in our Getting Started Guide.
hoodie can be used standalone or as a hapi plugin.
The options are slightly different. For the standalone usage, see Hoodie’s configuration guide.
For the hapi plugin usage, see Hoodie’s hapi plugin usage guide.
Local setup
git clone https://github.com/hoodiehq/hoodie.git
cd hoodie
npm install
The
hoodie test suite is run with
npm test.
You can read more about testing Hoodie.
You can start hoodie itself by using
npm start. It will serve the contents
of the public folder.
