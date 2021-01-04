openbase logo
hoodie

by hoodiehq
28.2.10 (see all)

🐶 The Offline First JavaScript Backend

Readme

hoodie

A generic backend with a client API for Offline First applications

The Low-Profile Dog Hoodie Mascot

Hoodie lets you build apps without thinking about the backend and makes sure that they work great independent of connectivity.

This is Hoodie’s main repository. It starts a server and serves the client API. Read more about How the Hoodie server works.

A good place to start is our Tracker App. You can play around with Hoodie’s APIs in the browser console and see how it works all together in its simple HTML and JavaScript code.

If you have any questions come and say hi in our chat.

Setup

This setup is working for all operating system, testing on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Mac and Linux.

Hoodie is a Node.js package. You need Node Version 4 or higher and npm Version 2 or higher, check your installed version with node -v and npm -v.

First, create a folder and a package.json file

mkdir my-app
cd my-app
npm init -y

Next, install hoodie and save it as dependency

npm install --save hoodie

Now start up your Hoodie app

npm start

You can find a more thorough description in our Getting Started Guide.

Usage

hoodie can be used standalone or as a hapi plugin. The options are slightly different. For the standalone usage, see Hoodie’s configuration guide. For the hapi plugin usage, see Hoodie’s hapi plugin usage guide.

Testing

Local setup

git clone https://github.com/hoodiehq/hoodie.git
cd hoodie
npm install

The hoodie test suite is run with npm test. You can read more about testing Hoodie.

You can start hoodie itself by using npm start. It will serve the contents of the public folder.

Backers

Become a backer and show your Hoodie support!

Official Sponsors

Show your support for Hoodie and help us sustain our inclusive community. We will publicly appreciate your support and happy to get your word out as well, as long as it aligns with our Code of Conduct.

License

Apache 2.0

100
