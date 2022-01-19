Honeycomb Beeline for NodeJS

This package makes it easy to instrument your Express/NodeJS application to send useful events to Honeycomb, a service for debugging your software in production.

Dependencies

Node 10+

Known Issues

Using a bundler (esbuild, webpack, etc.) with the Beeline is unsupported. You may be able to use the Beeline with a bundler, but auto-instrumentations will likely not work.

Contributions

Features, bug fixes and other changes to beeline-nodejs are gladly accepted. Please open issues or a pull request with your change. Remember to add your name to the CONTRIBUTORS file!

All contributions will be released under the Apache License 2.0.

Running postgresql tests locally

If you don't have postgresql running locally, you can launch postgresql in docker.

docker run -p 5432 : 5432 -e POSTGRES_USER=root circleci/postgres: 9 -alpine-ram

Then run the tests using