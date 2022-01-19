This package makes it easy to instrument your Express/NodeJS application to send useful events to Honeycomb, a service for debugging your software in production.
Features, bug fixes and other changes to
beeline-nodejs are gladly accepted. Please
open issues or a pull request with your change. Remember to add your name to the
CONTRIBUTORS file!
All contributions will be released under the Apache License 2.0.
If you don't have postgresql running locally, you can launch postgresql in docker.
docker run -p 5432:5432 -e POSTGRES_USER=root circleci/postgres:9-alpine-ram
Then run the tests using
PGUSER=root PGDATABASE=postgres npm test