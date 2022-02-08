Honeybadger for JavaScript

Universal JavaScript library for integrating apps with the ⚡ Honeybadger Error Notifier.

❗Note: The NPM package has been moved to @honeybadger-io/js starting with v3.0.0. See the v2-stable branch for the honeybadger-js 2.x package. Upgrade instructions

For comprehensive documentation and support, check out our documentation site.

See https://github.com/honeybadger-io/honeybadger-js/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Contributing

Fork it. Create a topic branch git checkout -b my_branch Commit your changes git commit -am "Boom" Push to your branch git push origin my_branch Send a pull request

Development

Run npm install . To run unit tests for both browser and server builds: npm test . Or separately: npm run test:browser , npm run test:server . To run integration tests across all supported platforms, set up a BrowserStack account and use BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME=your_username BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY=your-access-key npm run test:integration . To test the TypeScript type definitions: npm run tsd .

Bundling and types

This project is isomorphic, meaning it's a single library which contains both browser and server builds. It's written in TypeScript, and transpiled and bundled with Rollup. Our Rollup config generates three main files:

The server build, which transpiles src/server.ts and its dependencies into dist/server/honeybadger.js . The browser build, which transpiles src/browser.ts and its dependencies into dist/browser/honeybadger.js . The minified browser build, which transpiles src/browser.ts and its dependencies into dist/browser/honeybadger.min.js (+ source maps).

In addition, the TypeScript type declaration for each build is generated into its types/ directory (ie dist/browser/types/browser.d.ts and dist/server/types/server.d.ts ).

However, since the package is isomorphic, TypeScript users will likely be writing import * as Honeybadger from '@honeybadger-io/js' or import Honeybadger = require('@honeybadger-io/js') in their IDE. Our package.json has main and browser fields that determine which build they get, but there can only be a single type declaration file. So we use an extra file in the project root, honeybadger.d.ts , that combines the types from both builds.

Releasing

Releasing is done with two commands: npm version and npm publish . Both commands should be used with care. The npm publish command publishes to NPM and to our js.honeybadger.io CDN (hosted on AWS via S3/CloudFront).

For the CDN release, make sure you have the following environment variable available in your shell:

export HONEYBADGER_JS_S3_BUCKET=honeybadger-js export HONEYBADGER_DISTRIBUTION_ID=cloudfront-id

AWS credentials are read from ~/.aws/credentials, using the default profile.

To perform a full release:

With a clean working tree, use npm version [new version] to bump the version, commit the changes, tag the release, and push to GitHub. See npm help version for documentation. To publish the release, use npm publish . See npm help publish for documentation.

If the CDN release fails for some reason (bad AWS credentials, for instance), re-run the release manually with npm run release-cdn .

Release Automation

We use Ship.js to automate releasing. Our custom Ship.js config determines the next release version based on the unreleased section of our changelog (Keep a Changelog format).

Ship.js creates a PR once per week when unreleased changes are present. You can also trigger a release PR by saying "@shipjs prepare" in any issue or pull request comment on GitHub.

Available Commands

npm run release - Calculates the next version and creates a PR via shipjs prepare . This can run locally or in CI

- Calculates the next version and creates a PR via . This can run locally or in CI npx shipjs trigger - Publish to NPM (usually happens in CI, but can also run locally)

License

The Honeybadger gem is MIT licensed. See the MIT-LICENSE file in this repository for details.