Universal JavaScript library for integrating apps with the ⚡ Honeybadger Error Notifier.
❗Note: The NPM package has been moved to @honeybadger-io/js starting with v3.0.0. See the v2-stable branch for the honeybadger-js 2.x package. Upgrade instructions
For comprehensive documentation and support, check out our documentation site.
See https://github.com/honeybadger-io/honeybadger-js/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
git checkout -b my_branch
git commit -am "Boom"
git push origin my_branch
npm install.
npm test. Or separately:
npm run test:browser,
npm run test:server.
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME=your_username BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY=your-access-key npm run test:integration.
npm run tsd.
This project is isomorphic, meaning it's a single library which contains both browser and server builds. It's written in TypeScript, and transpiled and bundled with Rollup. Our Rollup config generates three main files:
src/server.ts and its dependencies into
dist/server/honeybadger.js.
src/browser.ts and its dependencies into
dist/browser/honeybadger.js.
src/browser.ts and its dependencies into
dist/browser/honeybadger.min.js (+ source maps).
In addition, the TypeScript type declaration for each build is generated into its
types/ directory (ie
dist/browser/types/browser.d.ts and
dist/server/types/server.d.ts).
However, since the package is isomorphic, TypeScript users will likely be writing
import * as Honeybadger from '@honeybadger-io/js' or
import Honeybadger = require('@honeybadger-io/js') in their IDE. Our
package.json has
main and
browser fields that determine which build they get, but there can only be a single type declaration file. So we use an extra file in the project root,
honeybadger.d.ts, that combines the types from both builds.
Releasing is done with two commands:
npm version and
npm publish. Both
commands should be used with care. The
npm publish command publishes to NPM
and to our js.honeybadger.io CDN (hosted on AWS via S3/CloudFront).
For the CDN release, make sure you have the following environment variable available in your shell:
export HONEYBADGER_JS_S3_BUCKET=honeybadger-js
export HONEYBADGER_DISTRIBUTION_ID=cloudfront-id
AWS credentials are read from ~/.aws/credentials, using the default profile.
To perform a full release:
With a clean working tree, use
npm version [new version] to bump the version, commit the
changes, tag the release, and push to GitHub. See
npm help version for
documentation.
To publish the release, use
npm publish. See
npm help publish for
documentation.
If the CDN release fails for some reason (bad AWS credentials, for instance),
re-run the release manually with
npm run release-cdn.
We use Ship.js to automate releasing. Our custom Ship.js config determines the next release version based on the unreleased section of our changelog (Keep a Changelog format).
Ship.js creates a PR once per week when unreleased changes are present. You can also trigger a release PR by saying "@shipjs prepare" in any issue or pull request comment on GitHub.
npm run release - Calculates the next version and creates a PR via
shipjs prepare. This can run locally or in CI
npx shipjs trigger - Publish to NPM (usually happens in CI, but can also run locally)
The Honeybadger gem is MIT licensed. See the MIT-LICENSE file in this repository for details.
We use BrowserStack to run our automated integration tests on multiple platforms in CI.