Expose your Zigbee devices to HomeKit with ease, by integrating 🐝 Zigbee2MQTT with 🏠 Homebridge (via an MQTT message broker).

This Homebridge plugin can be installed using npm install homebridge-z2m or via the Homebridge Config UI X plugin.

The bare minimum configuration for this plugin only has to contain the MQTT server information:

{ "platform" : "zigbee2mqtt" , "mqtt" : { "base_topic" : "zigbee2mqtt" , "server" : "mqtt://localhost:1883" } }

After adding this to your configuration and restarting Homebridge, it should automatically retrieve all the required information about the devices from Zigbee2MQTT (via the configured MQTT server).

For more information on installing, configuring and using the plugin, please check the documentation on the plugin website.

Need help?

If you have a question or run into a problem, please ask a question in the #z2m channel on the Homebridge Discord. I also try to check the homebridge subreddit for Zigbee and Zigbee2MQTT every now and then (but you'll probably get a faster answer on Discord).

Contribute

This project is open to contributions. Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more information.