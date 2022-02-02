openbase logo
hz

homebridge-z2m

by Arno Moonen
1.7.0 (see all)

Expose your Zigbee devices to HomeKit with ease, by integrating 🐝 Zigbee2MQTT with 🏠 Homebridge.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

418

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Homebridge x Zigbee2MQTT

homebridge-z2m

verified-by-homebridge NPM Latest version NPM Next/future version NPM Downloads GitHub Checks status

Expose your Zigbee devices to HomeKit with ease, by integrating 🐝 Zigbee2MQTT with 🏠 Homebridge (via an MQTT message broker).

This Homebridge plugin can be installed using npm install homebridge-z2m or via the Homebridge Config UI X plugin.

The bare minimum configuration for this plugin only has to contain the MQTT server information:

{
   "platform": "zigbee2mqtt",
   "mqtt": {
      "base_topic": "zigbee2mqtt",
      "server": "mqtt://localhost:1883"
   }
}

After adding this to your configuration and restarting Homebridge, it should automatically retrieve all the required information about the devices from Zigbee2MQTT (via the configured MQTT server).

For more information on installing, configuring and using the plugin, please check the documentation on the plugin website.

Need help?

Homebridge Discord

If you have a question or run into a problem, please ask a question in the #z2m channel on the Homebridge Discord. I also try to check the homebridge subreddit for Zigbee and Zigbee2MQTT every now and then (but you'll probably get a faster answer on Discord).

Contribute

This project is open to contributions. Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more information.

