Homebridge YeeLight Wi-Fi

YeeLight plugin for Homebridge supporting Wi-Fi lighting devices.

This allows you to control your YeeLight Wi-Fi devices, such as the YeeLight Bulb, Stripe, Ceiling Lights, Star Lamp, etc. with HomeKit and Siri.

Implements Yeelight WiFi Light Inter-Operation Specification.

Requirements

Node.js >= 7.6.0

Avahi

Installation

Install homebridge, sudo npm install -g homebridge Install this plugin using, npm install -g homebridge-yeelight-wifi

Setting up devices

Devices that already have the API enabled should be autodiscovered without any other actions on your part.

However, out of the factory, the YeeLight devices do come with the API disabled, and you will have to enable it for them to work with Homebridge. To do so, go to settings and enable Developer Mode.

Configuration (minimal)

Add the following to your homebridge config:

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "yeelight" , "name" : "Yeelight" } ] }

Configuration (Optional)

The following parameters can be changed in case you need to change the defaults.

{ "bridge" : { "name" : "Raspberry Pi" }, "accessories" : [{}], "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "yeelight" , "name" : "Yeelight" , "transitions" : { "power" : 400 , "brightness" : 400 , "color" : 400 , "temperature" : 400 }, "connection" : { "retries" : 5 , "timeout" : 100 }, "multicast" : { "interface" : "0.0.0.0" }, "defaultValue" : { "aed78s" : { "name" : "Kitchen" , "blacklist" : [ "set_hsv" ] } } } ] }

Motivation

When I got my first YeeLight bulb, there was already a homebridge plugin supporting it, however, it did not deal with transient failures. Frequently I would turn on a lamp, it would report it as On but no sign of light could be seen. Manually turning the lamp off and on would solve the issue but was a nuisance.

This plugin was born to solve this issue and end up being a complete rewrite fixing a lot of other bugs and minor problems and also implementing a cleaner architecture.

This plugin keeps track of all your commands until a successful response is received from the lamp. It implements exponential backoff to retry commands to which no response was received or a failure was reported by the lamp.

It also keeps track of known lamps and will continue to ocasionally look for them if they suddenly disappear. This is useful when you accidentally power off a lamp and later turn it on.

Bugs and feature requests

Please report any issues you might find, on GitHub.

Feature requests and specially pull requests are very welcome.

Developing

During development run Homebridge locally in debug mode using the following command:

yarn start

This will run testing instance of Homebridge in the plugin directory, so it won't mess up your normal Homebridge installation.

Add it as a separate bridge in the Home.app (+ Add Accessory).

After you're done with development, you can remove the bridge from Home.app: Home -> 🏠 -> Hubs & Bridges. Choose "Yeelight Platform Development" and then "Remove Bridge From Home".