Yeelight plugin for HomeBridge
This repository contains the Yeelight plugin for homebridge.
Yeelight is a smart lighting company that makes WiFi and BLE bulbs and lamps.
$ cd /path/to/homebridge-yeelight
$ DEBUG=* homebridge -D -P .
BLE device can only be supported by Raspberry Pi 3. If you want to make Yeelight bedside lamp work with other hardware running homebridge, please try to install a bluetooth dongle and make sure it's working properly. Following is the procedure for Pi 3 users:
sudo apt-get install libbluetooth-dev
sudo npm install -g noble
sudo apt-get install libcap2-bin
Run following command:
sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $(eval readlink -f `which node`)
update homebridge-yeelight to latest version and restart homebridge service.
When you connect your bedside lamp for 1st time, remember to press the Mode button after your see the breathing effect. This is to authorize your Pi to access bedside lamp's services.