hy

homebridge-yeelight

by vvpossible
0.0.21 (see all)

Yeelight plugin for homebridge

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

304

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews



Readme

homebridge-yeelight

npm version

Yeelight plugin for HomeBridge

This repository contains the Yeelight plugin for homebridge.

Yeelight is a smart lighting company that makes WiFi and BLE bulbs and lamps.

Installation

  1. Install HomeBridge, please follow it's README. If you are using Raspberry Pi, please read Running-HomeBridge-on-a-Raspberry-Pi.
  2. Make sure you can see HomeBridge in your iOS devices, if not, please go back to step 1.
  3. Download homebridge-yeelight to your local folder.

Configuration

  1. Enable developer mode of your Yeelight bulb, Yeelight Strip or Yeelight Ceiling lamp.

Run it

  1. From source code
    $ cd /path/to/homebridge-yeelight
    $ DEBUG=* homebridge -D -P .
  1. As homebridge plugin

About Yeelight bedside lamp (BLE device)

BLE device can only be supported by Raspberry Pi 3. If you want to make Yeelight bedside lamp work with other hardware running homebridge, please try to install a bluetooth dongle and make sure it's working properly. Following is the procedure for Pi 3 users:

  1. sudo apt-get install libbluetooth-dev

  2. sudo npm install -g noble

  3. sudo apt-get install libcap2-bin

  4. Run following command:

sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $(eval readlink -f `which node`)

  1. update homebridge-yeelight to latest version and restart homebridge service.

  2. When you connect your bedside lamp for 1st time, remember to press the Mode button after your see the breathing effect. This is to authorize your Pi to access bedside lamp's services.

