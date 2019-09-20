Yeelight plugin for HomeBridge

This repository contains the Yeelight plugin for homebridge.

Yeelight is a smart lighting company that makes WiFi and BLE bulbs and lamps.

Installation

Install HomeBridge, please follow it's README. If you are using Raspberry Pi, please read Running-HomeBridge-on-a-Raspberry-Pi. Make sure you can see HomeBridge in your iOS devices, if not, please go back to step 1. Download homebridge-yeelight to your local folder.

Configuration

Enable developer mode of your Yeelight bulb, Yeelight Strip or Yeelight Ceiling lamp.

Run it

From source code

$ cd / path / to /homebridge-yeelight $ DEBUG =* homebridge -D -P .

As homebridge plugin

About Yeelight bedside lamp (BLE device)

BLE device can only be supported by Raspberry Pi 3. If you want to make Yeelight bedside lamp work with other hardware running homebridge, please try to install a bluetooth dongle and make sure it's working properly. Following is the procedure for Pi 3 users:

sudo apt-get install libbluetooth-dev sudo npm install -g noble sudo apt-get install libcap2-bin Run following command:

sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $( eval readlink -f ` which node`)