homebridge-xiaomi-fan is a plugin for homebridge which allows you to control Xiaomi Smartmi and Mija Fans! It should work with most smart fans from xiaomi.
The goal is to make the fan fully controllable from the native Homekit iOS app and Siri.
If you are new to homebridge, please first read the homebridge documentation. If you are running on a Raspberry, you will find a tutorial in the homebridge wiki.
Install homebridge:
sudo npm install -g homebridge
Install homebridge-xiaomi-fan:
sudo npm install -g homebridge-xiaomi-fan
Add the
xiaomifan platform in
config.json in your home directory inside
.homebridge.
Add your Fan or multiply Fans in the
devices or
fans array.
Example configuration:
{
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "xiaomifan",
"devices": [
{
"name": "Xiaomi Fan 2s",
"ip": "192.168.0.40",
"token": "8305d8fba83f94bb5ad8f963b6c84c84",
"pollingInterval": 10,
"moveControl": true,
"buzzerControl": true,
"ledControl": true,
"naturalModeControl": true,
"shutdownTimer": true,
"angleButtons": [
5,
60,
100
]
}
]
}
]
}
For the plugin to work the device token is required. For methods on how to find the token refer to this guide obtaining mi device token.
You can also use this tool to easily retrieve the token: Xiaomi Cloud Tokens Extractor.
platform [required]
Should always be "xiaomifan".
devices or
fans [required]
A list of your Fans.
name [required]
Name of your accessory.
ip [required]
ip address of your Fan.
token [required]
The device token of your Fan.
deviceId [optional]
New fan devices which use the miot protocol require the device id to be specified. The deviceId will be automatically retrieved by the plugin but if there is trouble you can manually specify it. Default: "" (not specified)
model [optional]
The fan model. If specified then the accessory will be created instantly without the need to first discover and identify the fan. Default: "" (not specified)
prefsDir [optional]
The directory where the fan device info will be stored. Default: "~/.homebridge/.xiaomiFan"
pollingInterval [optional]
The fan state background polling interval in seconds. Default: 5
deepDebugLog [optional]
Enables additional more detailed debug log. Useful when trying to figure out issues with the plugin. Default: false
buzzerControl [optional]
Whether the buzzer service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the fan buzzer. On Smartmi fans the rotation direction switch can be used to select between loud or quiet buzzer level. Default: true
ledControl [optional]
Whether the led service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the fan LED. Default: true
naturalModeControl [optional]
Show a switch which allows to quickly enable/disable the natural mode. Only on supported devices! Default: true
sleepModeControl [optional]
Show a switch which allows to quickly enable/disable the sleep mode. Only on supported devices! Default: true
moveControl [optional]
Whether the move service is enabled. This allows to move the fan in 5° to the left or right. Only on supported devices! Default: false
shutdownTimer [optional]
Show a slider (as light bulb) which allows to set a shutdown timer in minutes. Default: false
angleButtons [optional]
Whether the angle buttons service is enabled. This allows to create buttons which can switch between different oscillation angles. Only on supported devices! Default: "" (disabled)
verticalAngleButtons [optional]
Whether the vertical angle buttons service is enabled. This allows to create buttons which can switch between different vertical oscillation angles. Only on supported devices! Default: "" (disabled)
ioniserControl [optional]
Show a switch which allows to quickly enable/disable the ioniser on your fan. Only on supported devices! Default: false
fanLevelControl [optional]
Show fan level switches which allow to change the fan level. Only on supported devices! Default: true
If you have any issues with the plugin or fan services then you can run homebridge in debug mode, which will provide some additional information. This might be useful for debugging issues.
Homebridge debug mode:
homebridge -D
Deep debug log, add the following to your config.json:
"deepDebugLog": true
This will enable additional extra log which might be helpful to debug all kind of issues.
miio - the Node.js remote control module for Xiaomi Mi devices.
HAP-NodeJS & homebridge - for making this possible.