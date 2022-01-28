Homebridge plugin for Microsoft game Consoles. Tested with Xbox One X/S and Xbox Series X.
|Package
|Installation
|Role
|Required
|Homebridge
|Homebridge Wiki
|HomeKit Bridge
|Required
|Config UI X
|Config UI X Wiki
|Web User Interface
|Recommended
|Xbox TV
npm install -g homebridge-xbox-tv
|Plug-In
|Required
xboxLiveId need to be set again.
./homebridge/persist.
AccessoryInfo.xxx file which contain Your device data:
{"displayName":"Xbox"}.
IdentifierCashe.xxx file with same name as
AccessoryInfo.xxx.
webApiControl enabled.
Speaker Service.
lightbulb/
fan (slider).
webApiControl is enabled and console is authorized.
webApiControl option, restart the plugin and go to Homebridge console log.
Install and use Homebridge Config UI X plugin to configure this plugin (Highly Recommended). The sample configuration can be edited and used manually as an alternative. See the
sample-config.json file in this repository for an example or copy the example below into your config.json file, making the apporpriate changes before saving it. Be sure to always make a backup copy of your config.json file before making any changes to it.
|Key
|Description
name
|Here set the accessory Name to be displayed in Homebridge/HomeKit.
host
|Here set the Hsostname or Address IP of Console.
xboxLiveId
|On your console select Profile > Settings > System > Console info, listed as Xbox network device ID. You can only find the Xbox network device ID in Settings on your console, this is different from your console serial number.
clientId
|If You create app on Azure AD then You can use your own Client Id.
clientSecret
|If You create app on Azure AD then You can use own Client Secret.
userToken
|Alternate authorization method.
userUhs
|Alternate authorization method.
webApiControl
|If enabled, the console can be controlled using Web Api and additional functions are available in
Advanced Settings section.
xboxWebApiToken
|Required if
webApiControl enabled.
disableLogInfo
|If enabled, disable log info, all values and state will not be displayed in Homebridge log console.
disableLogDeviceInfo
|If enabled, add ability to disable log device info by every connections device to the network.
enableDebugMode
|If enabled, deep log will be present in homebridge console.
volumeControl
|Here select what a additional volume control mode You want to use (None, Slider, Fan), not yet implemented.
switchInfoMenu
|If enabled,
I button change its behaviour in RC app between Menu and INFO.
getInputsFromDevice
|If enabled, apps will be loaded from device, only available if
webApiControl enabled.
filterGames
|If enabled, Games will be hidden and not displayed in the inputs list, only available if
webApiControl enabled.
filterApps
|If enabled, Apps will be hidden and not displayed in the inputs list, only available if
webApiControl enabled.
filterSystemApps
|If enabled, System Apps (Accessory, Microsoft Store, Television) will be hidden and not displayed in the inputs list, only available if
webApiControl enabled.
filterDlc
|If enabled, Dlc will be hidden and not displayed in the inputs list, only available if
webApiControl enabled.
inputs.name
|Here set Input Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit,
Screensaver,
Television,
TV Settings,
Dashboard,
Accessory,
Settings,
Network Troubleshooter,
Microsoft Store are created by default.
inputs.reference
|Required to identify current running app.
inputs.oneStoreProductId
|Required to switch apps.
inputs.type
|Here select from available types.
buttons.name
|Here set Button Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
buttons.command
|Here select button control mode or command,
Reboot and
Switch App/Game- only possible if
webApiControl enabled.
buttons.oneStoreProductId
|Here set Input oneStoreProductId, only possible if
webApiControl enabled.
buttons.displayType
|Here select display type in HomeKit app, possible
Switch,
Button - selectable in HomeKit app as Light, Fan, Outlet.
reference,
oneStoreProductId
|If web Api enabled then all available in
./homebridge/xboxTv/inputs_xxxxxx file.
*Example Config:
{
"platform": "XboxTv",
"devices": [
{
"name": "Xbox One",
"host": "192.168.1.6",
"xboxLiveId": "FD0000000000",
"clientId": "",
"clientSecret": "",
"userToken": "",
"userUhs": "",
"xboxWebApiToken": "",
"webApiControl": false,
"disableLogInfo": false,
"disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
"enableDebugMode": false,
"volumeControl": 0,
"switchInfoMenu": false,
"getInputsFromDevice": false,
"filterGames": false,
"filterApps": false,
"filterSystemApps": false,
"filterDlc": false,
"inputs": [
{
"name": "A Way Out",
"reference": "AWayOut_zwks512sysnyr!AppAWayOut",
"oneStoreProductId": "",
"type": "APPLICATION"
},
{
"name": "Apple TV",
"reference": "AppleInc.AppleTV_nzyj5cx40ttqa!App",
"oneStoreProductId": "",
"type": "APPLICATION"
}
],
"buttons": [
{
"name": "Play",
"command": "play",
"displayType": 0,
},
{
"name": "Record Game DVR",
"command": "recordGameDvr",
"displayType": 0
},
{
"name": "Reboot",
"command": "reboot",
"displayType": 0
},
{
"name": "A Way Out",
"command": "switchAppGame",
"oneStoreProductId": "oneStoreProductId",
"displayType": 0
},
]
}
]
}
Each accessory needs to be manually paired.