openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hw

homebridge-wink3

by Simon Bartlett
3.0.1 (see all)

Homebridge plugin for wink.com

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IMPORTANT! This project is no longer being maintained, as I no longer use Wink and Wink has closd their developer portal.

Wink and HomeKit

homebridge-wink3 | Documentation | Slack | GitHub | NPM

Yet another Wink plugin for homebridge.

  • Uses Wink API v2, and local control.
  • Subscribes to Wink push notifications, instead of polling for device updates.
  • Written in ES2018 (arrow functions, async/await, classes, etc).
  • Accessory services and characteristics are defined declaratively.
  • Supports API tokens obtained from developer.wink.com

This plugin is a rewrite of two plugins that came before:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial