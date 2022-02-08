Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
hw
homebridge-wemo
●
by Ben
●
4.4.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Homebridge plugin to integrate Wemo devices into HomeKit.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i homebridge-wemo
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.2K
GitHub Stars
57
Maintenance
Last Commit
13d
ago
Contributors
5
Package
Dependencies
7
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
# homebridge-wemo
Homebridge plugin to integrate Wemo devices into HomeKit
Plugin Information
This plugin allows you to view and control your Wemo devices within HomeKit. The plugin:
does not require your Wemo credentials as uses local network discovery (SSDP) and local control
will attempt to control your devices via a local HTTP request
will attempt to establish a UPnP connection to your devices to listen for external changes (if disabled, HTTP polling is used)
Prerequisites
To use this plugin, you will need to already have
Homebridge
(at least v1.3) or
HOOBS
(at least v4.1) installed. Refer to the links for more information and installation instructions.
Whilst it is recommended to use
Node
v16, the plugin supports v12 and v14 as per the
Homebridge guidelines
.
For the UPnP connection, make sure your Homebridge instance has an allocated IP from the same IP network or VLAN as your Wemo devices. Otherwise you should disable the UPnP connection to avoid connection errors.
Setup
Installation
Configuration
Beta Version
Node Version
Uninstallation
Features
Supported Devices
Help/About
Common Errors
Support Request
Changelog
About Me
Credits
To the creator of this plugin:
@rudders
, and to
@devbobo
for his contributions.
To the creator of
wemo-client
(which is now contained within this plugin):
@timonreinhard
.
To
Ben Hardill
for his research on Wemo devices.
To all users who have helped/tested to enable functionality for new devices.
To the creators/contributors of
Fakegato
:
@simont77
and
@NorthernMan54
.
To the creator of the awesome plugin header logo:
Keryan Belahcene
.
To the creators/contributors of
Homebridge
who make this plugin possible.
Disclaimer
I am in no way affiliated with Belkin/Wemo and this plugin is a personal project that I maintain in my free time.
Use this plugin entirely at your own risk - please see licence for more information.
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial