hw

homebridge-wemo

by Ben
4.4.0 (see all)

Homebridge plugin to integrate Wemo devices into HomeKit.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Homebridge Verified

# homebridge-wemo

Homebridge plugin to integrate Wemo devices into HomeKit

Plugin Information

  • This plugin allows you to view and control your Wemo devices within HomeKit. The plugin:
    • does not require your Wemo credentials as uses local network discovery (SSDP) and local control
    • will attempt to control your devices via a local HTTP request
    • will attempt to establish a UPnP connection to your devices to listen for external changes (if disabled, HTTP polling is used)

Prerequisites

  • To use this plugin, you will need to already have Homebridge (at least v1.3) or HOOBS (at least v4.1) installed. Refer to the links for more information and installation instructions.
  • Whilst it is recommended to use Node v16, the plugin supports v12 and v14 as per the Homebridge guidelines.
  • For the UPnP connection, make sure your Homebridge instance has an allocated IP from the same IP network or VLAN as your Wemo devices. Otherwise you should disable the UPnP connection to avoid connection errors.

Setup

Features

Help/About

Credits

Disclaimer

  • I am in no way affiliated with Belkin/Wemo and this plugin is a personal project that I maintain in my free time.
  • Use this plugin entirely at your own risk - please see licence for more information.

