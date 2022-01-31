This is a weather plugin for homebridge that features current observations, daily forecasts and history graphs for multiple locations and services. You can download it via npm.

Screenshots 2 and 3 are taken from the Elgato Eve app.

Features

Get 27 observation and forecast values for up to 7 days

Choose from 3 different weather services

Add multiple locations/services

See the weather history in the Eve App

See all values, translations and icons in the Eve App

See all values in the Home app with compatiblity mode "Home"

Use all values in HomeKit rules with the Eve App

Configure everything easily with the homebridge config-ui-x

Choose your Weather Service

This plugin supports multiple weather services. Each has it's own advantages. The following table shows a comparison to help you choosing one.

Dark Sky 1 OpenWeatherMap (recommended) Weather Underground 2 Current observation values 19 15 12 Forecast values 22 18 0 Forecast days today + 7 today + 7 0 Location geo-coordinates city name, city id, geo-coordinates station id Personal weather stations ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Free ✔️ (only existing users) ✔️ ✔️ (only if you own a station) Register closed here here

You can add more services easily by forking the project and submitting a pull request for a new api file.

1 It is no longer possible to register as a new user for Dark Sky. Existing users can use the service until 31 Dec 2022.

2 You can use the weather underground service only if you can provide weather data from your own station in exchange.

Installation

Install homebridge using: npm install -g homebridge Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-weather-plus Note: The installation might take 5 minutes. Gather an API key for a weather service from the register link in the table above Configure via the plugin homebridge-config-ui-x or update your configuration file manually. See the explanations and samples below.

Observations and Forecasts

The following observation and forecast values can be displayed and used in HomeKit rules.

I recommend using the Eve app to see all the values. However, if you don't want to use a 3rd party app, use the compatibility mode home for displaying most values in the Apple home app.

Air Pressure

Cloud Cover

Condition

Condition Category 3, 4

Dew Point

Humidity

Ozone

Rain Currently

Rain Last Hour

Rain All Day

Rain Chance

Snow Currently

Solar Radiation

Sunrise Time

Sunset Time

Temperature

Temperature Min

Temperature Max

Temperature Apparent

UV-Index

Visibility

Wind Direction

Wind Speed

Wind Speed Maximum

Observation Time

Observation Station

Day of the forecast

3 Simple: clear (0), overcast (1), rain (2), snow (3)

4 Detailed: clear (0), few clouds (1), broken clouds (2), overcast (3), fog (4), drizzle (5), rain (6), hail (7), snow (8), severe weather (9)

Configuration

Below are example configurations for all weather apis.

Dark Sky

key

The API key that you get by registering for the Dark Sky service.

locationGeo

List with the latitude and longitude for your location (don't forget the square brackets). You can get your coordinates: here.

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "WeatherPlus" , "service" : "darksky" , "key" : "YOUR_API_KEY" , "locationGeo" : [ 52.5200066 , 13.404954 ] } ]

OpenWeatherMap

key

The API key that you get by registering for the OpenWeather service.

locationId5

Numerical city id, can be found here.

locationCity5

City name and optional country code, can be found here.

locationGeo5

List with the latitude and longitude for your location (don't forget the square brackets). You can get your coordinates: here.

5 You need only one of these location options.

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "WeatherPlus" , "service" : "openweathermap" , "key" : "YOUR_API_KEY" , "locationId" : 2950159 , "locationCity" : "Berlin, DE" , "locationGeo" : [ 52.5200066 , 13.404954 ] } ]

Weather Underground

Since March 2019 you need to register your own weather station with Weather Underground to get weather data in exchange. After you registered your weather device (here), you can use the API.

key

The API key that you get by registering for the Weather Underground service.

stationId

Your personal StationID.

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "WeatherPlus" , "service" : "weatherunderground" , "key" : "YOUR_API_KEY" , "stationId" : "YOUR_STATION_ID" } ]

Advanced Configuration

Below are explanations for a lot of advanced parameters to adjust the plugin to your needs. All parameters are optional.

compatibility

Compatibility for the Apple Home app, the Eve app or both. This is required due to limitations in the Apple Home app recognized weather conditions. The default is "eve" .

"eve" (recommended) Use this for the Eve app or another 3rd party HomeKit App. All conditions will be displayed. The Apple Home app will show only temperature and humidity.

"eve2" Same as above but the values for temperature, humidity and pressure will be grouped into a single row. The Apple Home app will show nothing.

"home" Use this if you don't want to install a 3rd party HomeKit App but want to see as many values as possible in the Apple Home app6. 3rd party apps will show some useless sensors that are required for Home app support.

"both" Combines eve and home. You will need to hide some useless sensors in the Eve app that are required for Home app support. But after that you will get a solution that looks nice in the Home app and in 3rd party apps at the same time.

6 The following values will be represented as occupancy sensors that trigger on specific limits: CloudCover > 20%, UVIndex > 2, WindSpeed > 4 m/s, Rain, Snow

conditionCategory

Detail level of the condition category. Not available for WeatherUnderground. Default is "simple" .

"simple" 4 different categories

"detailed" 10 different categories

extraHumidity (compatibility "eve" or "both" )

Separate humidity from the weather accessory to an own accessory if set to true . Default is false .

forecast

List of forecast days with 0 for today, 1 for tomorrow, 2 for in 2 days etc. Default are none [] . Maximum depends on the choosen weather service.

hidden

List of observation and forecast values that should not be displayed. Possible options are ["AirPressure", "CloudCover", "Condition", "ConditionCategory", "DewPoint", "ForecastDay", "Humidity", "ObservationStation", "ObservationTime", "Ozone", "Rain1h", "RainBool", "RainChance", "RainDay", "SnowBool", "SolarRadiation", "TemperatureMin", "UVIndex", "Visibility", "WindDirection", "WindSpeed", "WindSpeedMax"] . Don't forget the square brackets.

interval

Update interval in minutes. The default is 4 minutes because the rate for free API keys is limited.

language

Translation for the current day and the weather report. Available languages can be found here. The default is en .

nameNow

Name for the current condition accessory. The default is "Now" . You could set this to your city name or weather service type.

nameForecast

Name for the forecast accessories. Adds a prefix to the forecast days. You could set this to your city name or weather service type as well.

now Option to hide the Now accessory if you only need forecasts. Default is true which shows the Now accessory. Set to false to hide it.

units

Conversions used for reporting values. The default is "metric" . The options are:

"si" or "metric"

"sitorr" to report air pressure in mmhg

"us" or "imperial"

"ca" to report wind speeds in km/h "uk" to report visibility in miles and wind speeds in miles/h

thresholdAirPressure (compatibility "home" or "both" )

At what threshold should the air pressure sensor trigger? Provide a number without unit. The range depends on your unit setting (sitorr -> mmhg, otherwise -> hPa).

thresholdCloudCover (compatibility "home" or "both" )

At what threshold should the cloud cover sensor trigger? Provide a number between 0 (clear) and 100 (overcast).

thresholdUvIndex (compatibility "home" or "both" )

At what threshold should the UV-Index sensor trigger? Provide a number >= 0. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultraviolet_index

thresholdWindSpeed (compatibility "home" or "both" )

At what threshold should the wind speed sensor trigger? Provide a number without unit. The range depends on your unit setting (si/metric/sitorr -> m/s, ca -> km/h, uk/us/imperial -> miles/h).

fakegatoParameters

Customization of the history storage system. By default, the history is persisted on the filesystem. You can set your own option using this parameter. In order to change the location of the persisted file or to use GoogleDrive. Do not modify the parameter for the fakegato internal timer.

Example

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "WeatherPlus" , "service" : "darksky" , "key" : "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" , "locationGeo" : [ 52.5200066 , 13.404954 ], "compatibility" : "both" , "conditionCategory" : "detailed" , "forecast" : [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], "hidden" : [ "CloudCover" , "DewPoint" ], "interval" : 5 , "language" : "en" , "nameNow" : "Berlin" , "nameForecast" : "Berlin Forecast" , "now" : true , "units" : "metric" } ]

Multiple Stations Configuration

You can set up multiple stations for different locations and weather services by putting your configuration in a stations array. The following parameters are global and must be placed outside of the array: platform , interval , units .

Each stations must have a unique displayName. If you don't set one, the plugin will take care of that.

Example

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "WeatherPlus" , "interval" : 5 , "units" : "si" , "stations" : [ { "displayName" : "Berlin" , "displayNameForecast" : "Berlin forefacst" , "service" : "darksky" , "key" : "YOUR_API_KEY" , "forecast" : [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], "locationGeo" : [ 52.5200066 , 13.404954 ] }, { "displayName" : "Los Angeles" , "displayNameForecast" : "Los Angeles forecast" , "service" : "darksky" , "key" : "YOUR_API_KEY" , "forecast" : [ 1 ], "locationGeo" : [ 34.0536909 , -118.2427666 ] } ] } ]

Example Use Cases

Switch on a blue light in the morning when the chance for rain is above 20% today (or white when the forecast condition is snow / yellow when it's sunny).

Start your automatic garden irrigation in the evening, depending on the amount of rain today and the forecast for tomorrow.

Hint: To trigger rules based on time and weather condition you will need a plugin like homebridge-delay-switch. Create a dummy switch that resets after some seconds. Set this switch to on with a timed rule. Then create a condition rule that triggers when the switch goes on depending on weather conditions of your choice.

Contributors

Many thanks to the awesome contributors who support the project with pull requests (chronological order):

simont77 for his fakegato-history library, the eve weather emulation, the multiple stations feature and several other great improvements

GatoPharaoh for his interval option pull request

David Werth for integrating the OpenWeatherMap and Yahoo apis

Marshall T. Rose for adding support for imperial units and the displayName parameter

Bill Waggoner for his fix for the crashing wunderground api

Russell Sonnenschein for adding the new 2019 weatherunderground api

Jay O'Conor for improving the value rounding and fixing the wind sensor for non metric units

Angela Herring for adding compatibilty mode for total precip and improving the WeatherUnderground integration

This plugin is a fork of homebridge-weather-station which is no longer being developed. That one was a fork of homebridge-wunderground.

Attribution