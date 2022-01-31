This is a weather plugin for homebridge that features current observations, daily forecasts and history graphs for multiple locations and services. You can download it via npm.
Screenshots 2 and 3 are taken from the Elgato Eve app.
This plugin supports multiple weather services. Each has it's own advantages. The following table shows a comparison to help you choosing one.
|Dark Sky 1
|OpenWeatherMap (recommended)
|Weather Underground 2
|Current observation values
|19
|15
|12
|Forecast values
|22
|18
|0
|Forecast days
|today + 7
|today + 7
|0
|Location
|geo-coordinates
|city name, city id, geo-coordinates
|station id
|Personal weather stations
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|Free
|✔️ (only existing users)
|✔️
|✔️ (only if you own a station)
|Register
|closed
|here
|here
You can add more services easily by forking the project and submitting a pull request for a new api file.
1 It is no longer possible to register as a new user for Dark Sky. Existing users can use the service until 31 Dec 2022.
2 You can use the weather underground service only if you can provide weather data from your own station in exchange.
npm install -g homebridge
npm install -g homebridge-weather-plus Note: The installation might take 5 minutes.
homebridge-config-ui-x or update your configuration file manually. See the explanations and samples below.
The following observation and forecast values can be displayed and used in HomeKit rules.
I recommend using the Eve app to see all the values. However, if you don't want to use a 3rd party app, use the compatibility mode
home for displaying most values in the Apple home app.
3 Simple: clear (0), overcast (1), rain (2), snow (3)
4 Detailed: clear (0), few clouds (1), broken clouds (2), overcast (3), fog (4), drizzle (5), rain (6), hail (7), snow (8), severe weather (9)
Below are example configurations for all weather apis.
key
The API key that you get by registering for the Dark Sky service.
locationGeo
List with the latitude and longitude for your location (don't forget the square brackets). You can get your coordinates: here.
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "WeatherPlus",
"service": "darksky",
"key": "YOUR_API_KEY",
"locationGeo": [52.5200066, 13.404954]
}
]
key
The API key that you get by registering for the OpenWeather service.
locationId5
Numerical city id, can be found here.
locationCity5
City name and optional country code, can be found here.
locationGeo5
List with the latitude and longitude for your location (don't forget the square brackets). You can get your coordinates: here.
5 You need only one of these location options.
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "WeatherPlus",
"service": "openweathermap",
"key": "YOUR_API_KEY",
"locationId": 2950159,
"locationCity": "Berlin, DE",
"locationGeo": [52.5200066, 13.404954]
}
]
Since March 2019 you need to register your own weather station with Weather Underground to get weather data in exchange. After you registered your weather device (here), you can use the API.
key
The API key that you get by registering for the Weather Underground service.
stationId
Your personal StationID.
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "WeatherPlus",
"service": "weatherunderground",
"key": "YOUR_API_KEY",
"stationId": "YOUR_STATION_ID"
}
]
Below are explanations for a lot of advanced parameters to adjust the plugin to your needs. All parameters are optional.
compatibility
Compatibility for the Apple Home app, the Eve app or both. This is required due to limitations in the Apple Home app recognized weather conditions. The default is
"eve".
"eve" (recommended) Use this for the Eve app or another 3rd party HomeKit App. All conditions will be displayed. The Apple Home app will show only temperature and humidity.
"eve2" Same as above but the values for temperature, humidity and pressure will be grouped into a single row. The Apple Home app will show nothing.
"home" Use this if you don't want to install a 3rd party HomeKit App but want to see as many values as possible in the Apple Home app6. 3rd party apps will show some useless sensors that are required for Home app support.
"both" Combines eve and home. You will need to hide some useless sensors in the Eve app that are required for Home app support. But after that you will get a solution that looks nice in the Home app and in 3rd party apps at the same time.
6 The following values will be represented as occupancy sensors that trigger on specific limits: CloudCover > 20%, UVIndex > 2, WindSpeed > 4 m/s, Rain, Snow
conditionCategory
Detail level of the condition category. Not available for WeatherUnderground. Default is
"simple".
"simple" 4 different categories
"detailed" 10 different categories
extraHumidity (compatibility
"eve" or
"both")
Separate humidity from the weather accessory to an own accessory if set to
true. Default is
false.
forecast
List of forecast days with 0 for today, 1 for tomorrow, 2 for in 2 days etc. Default are none
[]. Maximum depends on the choosen weather service.
hidden
List of observation and forecast values that should not be displayed. Possible options are
["AirPressure", "CloudCover", "Condition", "ConditionCategory", "DewPoint", "ForecastDay", "Humidity", "ObservationStation", "ObservationTime", "Ozone", "Rain1h", "RainBool", "RainChance", "RainDay", "SnowBool", "SolarRadiation", "TemperatureMin", "UVIndex", "Visibility", "WindDirection", "WindSpeed", "WindSpeedMax"]. Don't forget the square brackets.
interval
Update interval in minutes. The default is
4 minutes because the rate for free API keys is limited.
language
Translation for the current day and the weather report. Available languages can be found here. The default is
en.
nameNow
Name for the current condition accessory. The default is
"Now". You could set this to your city name or weather service type.
nameForecast
Name for the forecast accessories. Adds a prefix to the forecast days. You could set this to your city name or weather service type as well.
now
Option to hide the Now accessory if you only need forecasts. Default is
true which shows the Now accessory. Set to
false to hide it.
units
Conversions used for reporting values. The default is
"metric". The options are:
"si" or
"metric"
"sitorr" to report air pressure in mmhg
"us" or
"imperial"
"ca" to report wind speeds in km/h
"uk" to report visibility in miles and wind speeds in miles/h
thresholdAirPressure (compatibility
"home" or
"both")
At what threshold should the air pressure sensor trigger? Provide a number without unit. The range depends on your unit setting (sitorr -> mmhg, otherwise -> hPa).
thresholdCloudCover (compatibility
"home" or
"both")
At what threshold should the cloud cover sensor trigger? Provide a number between 0 (clear) and 100 (overcast).
thresholdUvIndex (compatibility
"home" or
"both")
At what threshold should the UV-Index sensor trigger? Provide a number >= 0. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultraviolet_index
thresholdWindSpeed (compatibility
"home" or
"both")
At what threshold should the wind speed sensor trigger? Provide a number without unit. The range depends on your unit setting (si/metric/sitorr -> m/s, ca -> km/h, uk/us/imperial -> miles/h).
fakegatoParameters
Customization of the history storage system. By default, the history is persisted on the filesystem. You can set your own option using this parameter. In order to change the location of the persisted file or to use GoogleDrive. Do not modify the parameter for the fakegato internal timer.
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "WeatherPlus",
"service": "darksky",
"key": "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX",
"locationGeo": [52.5200066,13.404954],
"compatibility": "both",
"conditionCategory": "detailed",
"forecast": [0,1,2,3,4,5,6],
"hidden": ["CloudCover", "DewPoint"],
"interval": 5,
"language": "en",
"nameNow": "Berlin",
"nameForecast": "Berlin Forecast",
"now": true,
"units": "metric"
}
]
You can set up multiple stations for different locations and weather services by putting your configuration in a stations array.
The following parameters are global and must be placed outside of the array:
platform,
interval,
units.
Each stations must have a unique displayName. If you don't set one, the plugin will take care of that.
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "WeatherPlus",
"interval": 5,
"units": "si",
"stations": [
{
"displayName": "Berlin",
"displayNameForecast": "Berlin forefacst",
"service": "darksky",
"key": "YOUR_API_KEY",
"forecast": [0,1,2,3,4,5,6],
"locationGeo": [52.5200066,13.404954]
},
{
"displayName": "Los Angeles",
"displayNameForecast": "Los Angeles forecast",
"service": "darksky",
"key": "YOUR_API_KEY",
"forecast": [1],
"locationGeo": [34.0536909,-118.2427666]
}
]
}
]
Hint: To trigger rules based on time and weather condition you will need a plugin like homebridge-delay-switch. Create a dummy switch that resets after some seconds. Set this switch to on with a timed rule. Then create a condition rule that triggers when the switch goes on depending on weather conditions of your choice.
Many thanks to the awesome contributors who support the project with pull requests (chronological order):
This plugin is a fork of homebridge-weather-station which is no longer being developed. That one was a fork of homebridge-wunderground.