Hoobs and Homebridge plugin for Tuya devices using a cloud Tuya Web Api.
This plugin is based on the Home Assistant Tuya integration that implements a special Tuya Home Assistant API.
See Home Assistant Tuya integration and Tuyaha python library.
This plugin implements the following features:
npm i -g @milo526/homebridge-tuya-web
Please notice that there is no official support for this plugin.
If you have a question, please start a discussion.
If you would like to report a bug, please open an issue.
You can also get community help in the Homebridge Discord Server or on the Homebridge Reddit.
:check: The preferred and always up-to-date way to configure this plugin is through the config UI.
For details check their documentation.
{
"platform": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"name": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"options": {
"username": "xxxx@gmail.com",
"password": "xxxxxxxxxx",
"countryCode": "xx",
"platform": "tuya"
}
}
The
options has these properties:
username Required. The username for the account that is registered in the Android/iOS App.
password Required. The password for the account that is registered in the Android/iOS App.
countryCode Required. Your account country code, e.g., 1 for the USA or 86 for China.
platform Optional. The App where you registered your account.
tuya for Tuya Smart,
smart_life for Smart Life,
jinvoo_smart for Jinvoo Smart. Defaults to
tuya. Also see Platform section, below.
pollingInterval Optional. Defaults to empty which entails no polling. The frequency in seconds that the plugin polls the cloud to get device updates. When you exclusively control the devices through the plugin, you can set this to a low frequency (high interval number, e.g. 1800 = 30 minutes).
⚠️ Sign-in with Apple, Google, Facebook or any other provider is not supported and, due to limitations, will probably never be supported ⚠️
Please make sure your account is created using a plain old username and password combination.
All options outlines below are optional, they are useful to provide finer control on the working of the plugin.
It is possible to override values from the default. As of now, only overruling device types is possible. See example configuration below.
{
"platform": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"name": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"options": {},
"defaults": [
{
"id": "<device name or id>",
"device_type": "<desired device type>"
}
]
}
The
defaults has these properties:
id The name or id for the device that is registered in the Android/iOS App. When matching on ID please provide the
Tuya ID as shown during plugin boot.
device_type The
device_type to be overruled. This can be useful for dimmers that are reported as
light by the Tuya API and don't support hue and saturation or for outlets that are reported as
switch.
Note: After overriding the device type, it might appear duplicated in both HomeBridge (Accessories Tab) and the Home App. To solve this issue, go to the Homebridge settings (top right corner) and remove the device using the
Remove Single Cached Accessoryoption.
Some devices allow for extra configuration.
The easiest option is to do this through Homebridge Config UI X.
In the plugin settings, go to "Device Settings" and click on "Add Device Settings".
Add the device id (or name) and select the device type.
If the given device type allows overwriting settings, the options will appear below.
These devices can device a minimum- and maximum temperature as well as a temperature factor.
The minimum and maximum values must be entered as degrees celsius with half degree increments; i.e.
-16,
5,
23,
32.5.
This will influence the minimum and maximum temperature that you will be able to set the thermostat at in HomeKit.
The temperature factor can be used to influence the shown temperature. If HomeKit is showing an extremely high temperature, please try setting this value to
0.1.
This will change the shown value from i.e.
220 to
220 * 0.1 = 22.
The value entered here must be a positive decimal value i.e.
0.1,
1,
2.5.
If desired, you can overwrite these devices to the temperature sensor. This will only report the current temperature and not allow you to change the temperature.
There are some valid reasons why you might not want to expose certain devices to HomeKit. You might for example have another plugin active which also exposes certain Tuya devices, adding these devices to this list will prevent them from showing up multiple times.
{
"platform": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"name": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"options": {},
"hiddenAccessories": ["<device name or id>"]
}
To prevent an overload of scenes clogging up your HomeKit devices, scenes are by default not exposed to HomeKit. When you wish to add Tuya scenes to homekit, you will need to add them to the whitelist.
You can add all your tuya scenes to HomeKit by setting the
scenes key to
true.
{
"platform": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"name": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"options": {},
"scenes": true
}
To add specific scenes to HomeKit you can set the
scenes key to true and set
scenesWhitelist to an array in which you define either the names or ids of the scenes that you'd wish to expose.
{
"platform": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"name": "TuyaWebPlatform",
"options": {},
"scenes": true,
"scenesWhitelist": ["Scene-id", "Scene-name"]
}
To explicitly disable scene support set the
scenes key to
false.
There is currently support for the following device types within this plugin:
garage to expose the cover device as a garage door.
/homeassistant API
The Tuya cloud supports different branded platforms. If your devices came with a branded app then it is likely that your username and password are not recognized by the Tuya platform. If the app that came with your devices is not for one of the supported platforms (tuya, smart_life or jinvoo_smart) you best bet is to check which of the apps for the supported platforms recognizes your devices. Unregister your device from the branded app (so that they are "factory clean" again) and then try re-registering them in the app for one of the supported platforms.
The device checking script above can help you debugging this.