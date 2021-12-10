This is a plugin for North America Honeywell Total Connect Comfort site. It is a partially-working implementation into HomeKit. This plugin is work in progress. Help is appreciated! Please note it does not work with the International Honeywell Total Connect Comfort site. Historical display of temperature data is available via HomeKit apps thats support graphing.
Plugin will discover your thermostats and create one for each connected to your TCC account.
Please ensure the node-gyp is properly configured for use prior to installing. Error messages like this may appear during installation if not.
gyp ERR! find Python Python is not set from command line or npm configuration
To resolve the issue, please follow the steps here. https://github.com/nodejs/node-gyp#on-windows
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "tcc",
"name" : "Thermostat",
"username" : ".....",
"password" : ".....",
}
]
refresh - Data polling interval in seconds, defaults to 10 minutes. Setting lower than 10 minutes may trigger request rate limiter on Honeywell backend.
storage - Storage of chart graphing data for history graphing, either fs or googleDrive, defaults to fs
usePermanentHolds - If set to
true, temperature changes will be set as permanent holds, rather than temporary holds. This will allow you to use HomeKit automations to completely replace your thermostat's schedule. If set to
false, the temperature changes will expire after a certain period of time and resume your normal schedule. By default, this is off.
sensors - Enables temperature/humidity HomeKit sensors (useful for automations), options include:
none - No sensors will be shown (this is default setting)
all - Enables all available temperature/humidity sensors
inside - Enables temperature and humidity sensors for each thermostat
outside - Enables a single set of outdoor temperature and humidity sensors
debug - Enables debug level logging from the plugin, defaults to
false, to enable set to
true