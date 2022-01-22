Homebridge plugin supporting Overkiz based platforms :
|Product
|Vendor
|Service
|TaHoma / TaHoma Switch
|Somfy
tahoma
|Connexoon
|Somfy
tahoma
|Connexoon RTS
|Somfy
connexoon_rts
|Cozytouch
|Atlantic / Thermor / Sauter
cozytouch
|Energeasy Connect
|Rexel
rexel
|Kit de connectivité Somfy
|Orange
tahoma
npm install -g homebridge
npm install -g homebridge-tahoma
Minimal configuration sample:
{
"bridge": {
...
},
"description": "...",
"accessories": [],
"platforms":[
{
"platform": "Tahoma",
"name": "My TaHoma Box",
"service": "tahoma",
"user": "user@me.com",
"password": "MyPassw0rd",
}
]
}
Configuration parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Note
service
|String
|'tahoma'
|optional, service name ('tahoma', 'connexoon_rts', 'cozytouch' or 'rexel')
user
|String
|null
|mandatory, your service account username
password
|String
|null
|mandatory, your service account password
pollingPeriod
|Integer
|30
|optional, bridge polling period in seconds
refreshPeriod
|Integer
|30
|optional, device states refresh period in minutes
exclude
|String[]
|[]
|optional, list of protocols (hue,enocean,zwave,io,rts), ui name, widget name or device name to exclude
exposeScenarios
|Boolean
|false
|optional, expose TaHoma/Connexoon/Cozytouch scenarios as HomeKit switches. Could also specify a list of string corresponding to scenarios names to expose
devicesConfig
|Object[]
|[]
|optional list of device specific configuration (see below)
This option allows you to apply a specific configuation to device or group of device.
One configuration is composed of a
key attribute containing device name, widget, uiClass, protocol or unique identifier and as many parameter depending of device type.
{
"key": "Bedroom door",
"param1": "value1"
...
}
|Alarm parameters
|Type
|Default
|Note
stayZones
|String
|'A'
|optional, active zones (A,B,C) in 'Stay' mode
nightZones
|String
|'B'
|optional, active zones (A,B,C) in 'Night' mode
occupancySensor
|Boolean
|false
|optional, add an occupancy widget linked to the alarm
|WindowCovering parameters
|Type
|Default
|Note
defaultPosition
|Integer
|0
|optional, final position for UpDown rollershutter after any command
reverse
|Boolean
|false
|optional, reverse up/down in case of bad mounting
lowSpeed
|Boolean / String
|false
|optional, use low speed for roller shutter supporting it. If string, specify slot time with format "HH:MM-HH:MM". Low speed will be enabled between them.
blindMode
|String
|null
|optional, change main slider action to orientation. By default, both closure and orientation will be set. When setting
blindMode: true the blinds work in the following way: Opening the blinds or setting them to 100% will fully open them. Closing the blinds or setting them to 0% will fully close them. Setting the blinds to a value between 1% and 99% will first close the blinds and then adjust thier horizontal tilt in a way that 99% means fully horizonal = more light, and 1% means nearly closed = less light.
blindsOnRollerShutter
|Boolean
|false
|optional, when blinds are installed on roller shutter motors allow slats to stay horizontal (opened) at intermediate position
movementDuration
|Integer
|0
|optional, duration of a full shutter movement from 'open' to 'close' in seconds. Will be used to approximate shutter intermediate position. (0 = disable feature)
|GarageDoorOpener parameters
|Type
|Default
|Note
cyclic
|Boolean
|false
|optional, restore closed state after
cycleDuration seconds for stateless devices with cyclic behaviour
cycleDuration
|Integer
|false
|optional, cycle duration (in seconds) for cyclic mode (default: 5 sec)
reverse
|Boolean
|false
|optional, reverse up/down in case of bad mounting
pedestrianDuration
|Integer
|0
|optional, duration for pedestrian position for RTS gates
|HeatingSystem parameters
|Type
|Default
|Note
derogationDuration
|Integer
|1
|optional, duration (in hours) for derogation orders
comfort
|Integer
|19
|optional, comfort temperature used as display for heaters controled by pilot wire
eco
|Integer
|17
|optional, comfort temperature used as display for heaters controled by pilot wire
Full configuration example:
{
"bridge": {
...
},
"description": "...",
"accessories": [],
"platforms":[
{
"platform": "Tahoma",
"name": "My Tahoma Bridge",
"user": "user@me.com",
"password": "MyPassw0rd",
"service": "tahoma",
"exclude": ["hue", "rts", "Main door"],
"devicesConfig": [
{
"key": "Alarm",
"stayZones": "A,C"
},
{
"key": "Bedroom blind",
"blindMode": true
},
{
"key": "GarageDoor",
"reverse": true
},
{
"key": "UpDownRollerShutter",
"defaultPosition": 50
}
]
}
]
}
You are welcome to contribute to this plugin development by opening an issue in case of bad behaviour or not implemented device.
Any support request must follow this process :
