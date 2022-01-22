openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ht

homebridge-tahoma

by Romain DUBOC
2.2.14 (see all)

Homebridge plugin for TaHoma, Connexoon, Cozytouch, Energeasy Connect.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

204

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

homebridge-tahoma

Homebridge plugin supporting Overkiz based platforms :

ProductVendorService
TaHoma / TaHoma SwitchSomfytahoma
ConnexoonSomfytahoma
Connexoon RTSSomfyconnexoon_rts
CozytouchAtlantic / Thermor / Sautercozytouch
Energeasy ConnectRexelrexel
Kit de connectivité SomfyOrangetahoma

Installation

  1. Install homebridge using: npm install -g homebridge
  2. Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-tahoma
  3. Update your configuration file. See bellow for a sample.

Configuration

Minimal configuration sample:

{
    "bridge": {
        ...
    },

    "description": "...",

    "accessories": [],

    "platforms":[
        {
            "platform": "Tahoma",
            "name": "My TaHoma Box",

            "service": "tahoma",
            "user": "user@me.com",
            "password": "MyPassw0rd",
        }
    ]
}

Configuration parameters:

ParameterTypeDefaultNote
serviceString'tahoma'optional, service name ('tahoma', 'connexoon_rts', 'cozytouch' or 'rexel')
userStringnullmandatory, your service account username
passwordStringnullmandatory, your service account password
pollingPeriodInteger30optional, bridge polling period in seconds
refreshPeriodInteger30optional, device states refresh period in minutes
excludeString[][]optional, list of protocols (hue,enocean,zwave,io,rts), ui name, widget name or device name to exclude
exposeScenariosBooleanfalseoptional, expose TaHoma/Connexoon/Cozytouch scenarios as HomeKit switches. Could also specify a list of string corresponding to scenarios names to expose
devicesConfigObject[][]optional list of device specific configuration (see below)

Specific device configuration

This option allows you to apply a specific configuation to device or group of device. One configuration is composed of a key attribute containing device name, widget, uiClass, protocol or unique identifier and as many parameter depending of device type.

{
    "key": "Bedroom door",
    "param1": "value1"
    ...
}
Alarm parametersTypeDefaultNote
stayZonesString'A'optional, active zones (A,B,C) in 'Stay' mode
nightZonesString'B'optional, active zones (A,B,C) in 'Night' mode
occupancySensorBooleanfalseoptional, add an occupancy widget linked to the alarm
WindowCovering parametersTypeDefaultNote
defaultPositionInteger0optional, final position for UpDown rollershutter after any command
reverseBooleanfalseoptional, reverse up/down in case of bad mounting
lowSpeedBoolean / Stringfalseoptional, use low speed for roller shutter supporting it. If string, specify slot time with format "HH:MM-HH:MM". Low speed will be enabled between them.
blindModeStringnulloptional, change main slider action to orientation. By default, both closure and orientation will be set. When setting blindMode: true the blinds work in the following way: Opening the blinds or setting them to 100% will fully open them. Closing the blinds or setting them to 0% will fully close them. Setting the blinds to a value between 1% and 99% will first close the blinds and then adjust thier horizontal tilt in a way that 99% means fully horizonal = more light, and 1% means nearly closed = less light.
blindsOnRollerShutterBooleanfalseoptional, when blinds are installed on roller shutter motors allow slats to stay horizontal (opened) at intermediate position
movementDurationInteger0optional, duration of a full shutter movement from 'open' to 'close' in seconds. Will be used to approximate shutter intermediate position. (0 = disable feature)
GarageDoorOpener parametersTypeDefaultNote
cyclicBooleanfalseoptional, restore closed state after cycleDuration seconds for stateless devices with cyclic behaviour
cycleDurationIntegerfalseoptional, cycle duration (in seconds) for cyclic mode (default: 5 sec)
reverseBooleanfalseoptional, reverse up/down in case of bad mounting
pedestrianDurationInteger0optional, duration for pedestrian position for RTS gates
HeatingSystem parametersTypeDefaultNote
derogationDurationInteger1optional, duration (in hours) for derogation orders
comfortInteger19optional, comfort temperature used as display for heaters controled by pilot wire
ecoInteger17optional, comfort temperature used as display for heaters controled by pilot wire

Full configuration example:

{
    "bridge": {
        ...
    },

    "description": "...",

    "accessories": [],

    "platforms":[
        {
            "platform": "Tahoma",
            "name": "My Tahoma Bridge",

            "user": "user@me.com",
            "password": "MyPassw0rd",
            "service": "tahoma",
            "exclude": ["hue", "rts", "Main door"],

            "devicesConfig": [
                {
                    "key": "Alarm",
                    "stayZones": "A,C"
                },
                {
                    "key": "Bedroom blind",
                    "blindMode": true
                },
                {
                    "key": "GarageDoor",
                    "reverse": true
                },
                {
                    "key": "UpDownRollerShutter",
                    "defaultPosition": 50
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}

Contribute

You are welcome to contribute to this plugin development by opening an issue in case of bad behaviour or not implemented device.

Any support request must follow this process :

  1. Execute failling operations from official app then from Homekit
  2. Report your config to https://dev.duboc.pro/tahoma
  3. Browse or open issue with title corresponding to your device widget name (see picture below)
  4. Provide your bridge last 4 digits (number visible as SETUP-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX at step 2.) Widget

I do not expect any reward concerning this plugin, however, some users ask me for a Donate button as sign of contribution. Feel free to use it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial