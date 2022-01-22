Homebridge plugin supporting Overkiz based platforms :

Product Vendor Service TaHoma / TaHoma Switch Somfy tahoma Connexoon Somfy tahoma Connexoon RTS Somfy connexoon_rts Cozytouch Atlantic / Thermor / Sauter cozytouch Energeasy Connect Rexel rexel Kit de connectivité Somfy Orange tahoma

Installation

Install homebridge using: npm install -g homebridge Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-tahoma Update your configuration file. See bellow for a sample.

Configuration

Minimal configuration sample:

{ "bridge" : { ... }, "description" : "..." , "accessories" : [], "platforms" :[ { "platform" : "Tahoma" , "name" : "My TaHoma Box" , "service" : "tahoma" , "user" : "user@me.com" , "password" : "MyPassw0rd" , } ] }

Configuration parameters:

Parameter Type Default Note service String 'tahoma' optional, service name ('tahoma', 'connexoon_rts', 'cozytouch' or 'rexel') user String null mandatory, your service account username password String null mandatory, your service account password pollingPeriod Integer 30 optional, bridge polling period in seconds refreshPeriod Integer 30 optional, device states refresh period in minutes exclude String[] [] optional, list of protocols (hue,enocean,zwave,io,rts), ui name, widget name or device name to exclude exposeScenarios Boolean false optional, expose TaHoma/Connexoon/Cozytouch scenarios as HomeKit switches. Could also specify a list of string corresponding to scenarios names to expose devicesConfig Object[] [] optional list of device specific configuration (see below)

Specific device configuration

This option allows you to apply a specific configuation to device or group of device. One configuration is composed of a key attribute containing device name, widget, uiClass, protocol or unique identifier and as many parameter depending of device type.

{ "key" : "Bedroom door" , "param1" : "value1" ... }

Alarm parameters Type Default Note stayZones String 'A' optional, active zones (A,B,C) in 'Stay' mode nightZones String 'B' optional, active zones (A,B,C) in 'Night' mode occupancySensor Boolean false optional, add an occupancy widget linked to the alarm

WindowCovering parameters Type Default Note defaultPosition Integer 0 optional, final position for UpDown rollershutter after any command reverse Boolean false optional, reverse up/down in case of bad mounting lowSpeed Boolean / String false optional, use low speed for roller shutter supporting it. If string, specify slot time with format "HH:MM-HH:MM". Low speed will be enabled between them. blindMode String null optional, change main slider action to orientation. By default, both closure and orientation will be set. When setting blindMode: true the blinds work in the following way: Opening the blinds or setting them to 100% will fully open them. Closing the blinds or setting them to 0% will fully close them. Setting the blinds to a value between 1% and 99% will first close the blinds and then adjust thier horizontal tilt in a way that 99% means fully horizonal = more light, and 1% means nearly closed = less light. blindsOnRollerShutter Boolean false optional, when blinds are installed on roller shutter motors allow slats to stay horizontal (opened) at intermediate position movementDuration Integer 0 optional, duration of a full shutter movement from 'open' to 'close' in seconds. Will be used to approximate shutter intermediate position. (0 = disable feature)

GarageDoorOpener parameters Type Default Note cyclic Boolean false optional, restore closed state after cycleDuration seconds for stateless devices with cyclic behaviour cycleDuration Integer false optional, cycle duration (in seconds) for cyclic mode (default: 5 sec) reverse Boolean false optional, reverse up/down in case of bad mounting pedestrianDuration Integer 0 optional, duration for pedestrian position for RTS gates

HeatingSystem parameters Type Default Note derogationDuration Integer 1 optional, duration (in hours) for derogation orders comfort Integer 19 optional, comfort temperature used as display for heaters controled by pilot wire eco Integer 17 optional, comfort temperature used as display for heaters controled by pilot wire

Full configuration example:

{ "bridge" : { ... }, "description" : "..." , "accessories" : [], "platforms" :[ { "platform" : "Tahoma" , "name" : "My Tahoma Bridge" , "user" : "user@me.com" , "password" : "MyPassw0rd" , "service" : "tahoma" , "exclude" : [ "hue" , "rts" , "Main door" ], "devicesConfig" : [ { "key" : "Alarm" , "stayZones" : "A,C" }, { "key" : "Bedroom blind" , "blindMode" : true }, { "key" : "GarageDoor" , "reverse" : true }, { "key" : "UpDownRollerShutter" , "defaultPosition" : 50 } ] } ] }

Contribute

You are welcome to contribute to this plugin development by opening an issue in case of bad behaviour or not implemented device.

Any support request must follow this process :

Execute failling operations from official app then from Homekit Report your config to https://dev.duboc.pro/tahoma Browse or open issue with title corresponding to your device widget name (see picture below) Provide your bridge last 4 digits (number visible as SETUP-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX at step 2.)

