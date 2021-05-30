Creating and maintaining Homebridge plugins consume a lot of time and effort, if you would like to share your appreciation, feel free to "Star" or donate.
TafoPlatform is possibly the biggest homebridge plugin for Tado devices.
Multiple home support
The plugin even offers support for multiple houses. So it is finally possible to create multiple houses and control them together.
Full HomeKit Support
Everything Tado offers can be displayed through the plugin in Apple HomeKit. The thermostat buttons themselves have custom characteristics and can even display the air quality for a room. Full hot water support, weather temperature, solar intensity, weather air quality, tado quick actions, child lock, presence lock and much more awaits you with this plugin!
History
Every temperature sensor, humidity sensor, contact sensor, motion sensor and thermostats are also able to show the history in Elgato EVE app.
Push Notification
In addition, you can even get push notifications via Telegram when a user arrives or is absent, or when "Open Window" is triggered.
You can do that and much more with the new version 6. Have Fun!
After Homebridge has been installed:
sudo npm install -g homebridge-tado-platform@latest
Unlike other plugins, this plugin allows you to manually enable/disable each zone, thermostat, user and everything you see in HomeKit via config.json.
The config.json offers a lot of configuration options. And if, as recommended, you use Config UI X, the plugin will be all the better.
It supports the full potential of Config UI X and makes configuring the plugin much easier. With it, you can create a "home" in no time and control everything through Config UI X. From logging in to creating config.json works fully automatically with Config UI X!
(In the section below you can find more information about the functions.)
The plugin can also work without config ui x or a custom ui. If you want the config.json auto-fill feature, you have to put the following part in your config.json. This will generate a ready to use config.json with all options disabled except thermostats. After the first start, thhis user will get
"reconfigure": false. If you want to refresh a home, just enable
"reconfigure" for the user and restart homebridge. If you want to add an another home, add the user credentials (username/password) to the array. The Plugin can handle multiple accounts.
Note:
If you on HOOBS, you need to reboot the HOOBS server to get your first start config changes instead of restarting Homebridge/HOOBS service.
{
"bridge": {
...
},
"accessories": [
...
],
"platforms": [
{
"name": "TadoPlatform",
"platform": "TadoPlatform",
"debug": false,
"user": [
{
"username": "test@mail.com",
"password": "testPassword123"
}
]
}
]
}
See Example Config for more details
Each zone in the config.json with
"type": "HEATING" and
"easyMode": false is exposed to HomeKit as a thermostat accessory with the following features:
"separateHumidity": true)
"separateTemperature": true)
noBattery: false)
"delaySwitch": true)
Delay Switch
The Delay Switch (characteristic) can be used for eg. if you have an automation with
Open Window => Thermostat Off / Close Window => Thermostat On and you want avoid multiple state changes, u can set
"delaySwitch": truein your config and change the timer (in seconds) via a third party app. If setted correctly, the thermostat will wait eg 60 seconds before switching to ON. It can also be used for own automations if you need a switch that turns off automatically after the given perioswithout affecting your thermostats (
"autoOffDelay": true)
Mode / Mode Timer
mode for the commands to be sent with. can be 'MANUAL' for manual control until ended by the user, 'AUTO' for manual control until next schedule change in tado° app OR 'TIMER' for manual control until timer ends.
modeTimer for the
MANUAL mode in minutes.
Each zone in the config.json with
type: HEATING and
easyMode: true is exposed to HomeKit as a HeaterCooler accessory with the features as above and some minor changes:
You can also adjust the minimum temperature step
"minStep", minimum temperature value
"minValue" or maximum temperature value
"maxValue" via config.json.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [
{
"active": true,
"id": 32,
"name": "Living Room",
"type": "HEATING",
"mode": "MANUAL",
"modeTimer": 30,
"delaySwitch": true,
"autoOffDelay": false,
"openWindowSensor": true,
"openWindowSwitch": false,
"airQuality": true,
"separateTemperature": false,
"separateHumidity": true,
"mode": "MANUAL",
"modeTimer": 30,
"minValue": 5,
"maxValue": 25,
"minStep": "0.5",
"easyMode": false,
"noBattery": false
}
...
]
}
...
]
Each zone with
"type": "HEATING" also has the possibility to display "OpenWindow" contact sensors or switches in HomeKit with the following features:
"homes": [
{
"zones": [
{
"active": true,
"name": "Living Room",
"type": "HEATING",
"mode": "AUTO"
"openWindowSensor": true,
"openWindowSwitch": true
...
}
...
]
}
...
]
Each zone in the config.json with
"type": HOT_WATER and
"boilerTempSupport": false is exposed to HomeKit as a switch (
"accTypeBoiler: "SWITCH") or faucet (
"accTypeBoiler: "FAUCET") accessory with the following features:
Each zone in the config.json with
type: HOT_WATER and
boilerTempSupport: true is exposed to HomeKit as a HeaterCooler accessory with the following features:
separateTemperature: true)
You can also adjust the minimum temperature step
"minStep", minimum temperature value
"minValue" or maximum temperature value
"maxValue" via config.json.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [
{
"active": true,
"id": 1,
"name": "Bathroom",
"type": "HOT_WATER",
"mode": "MANUAL",
"modeTimer": 30,
"minValue": 30,
"maxValue": 65,
"minStep": "1",
"separateTemperature": true,
"boilerTempSupport": false,
"accTypeBoiler": "SWITCH"
}
...
]
}
...
]
Each user or anyone sensor in the config.json is exposed to HomeKit as a occupancy (
"accType: "OCCUPANCY") or motion (
"accType: "MOTION") accessory.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": {
"anyone": true,
"accTypeAnyone": "MOTION",
"user": [
{
"active": true,
"name": "Buddy 1",
"accType": "MOTION"
},
{
"active": true,
"name": "Buddy 2",
"accType": "OCCUPANCY"
}
]
}
...
}
]
Weather settings allow you to display a sensor for temperature, a light bulb (
"accTypeSolarIntensity": "LIGHTBULB") or light sensor (
"accTypeSolarIntensity": "SENSOR") for sun intensity, or a sensor for air quality in HomeKit.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": {
"temperatureSensor": true,
"solarIntensity": true,
"accTypeSolarIntensity": "LIGHTBULB",
"airQuality": true
}
...
}
...
]
In order to use the Air Quality Sensor, you need to enable airQuality
"airQuality": true (see above) AND you must enter your location data (latitude and longitude) in config.json. You can easily find the coordinates to your location/address on the following page: latlong.net
"homes": [
{
"geolocation": {
"longitude": "10.1234567",
"latitude": "23.4567890"
},
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": {
"airQuality": true
}
...
}
...
]
Shows a switch accessory with additional switches in HomeKit which mimics the "Boost" and "Turnoff" switch from Tado. It also shows the Heater Running information as a custom characteristic for the month (in hours) and it shows also how many thermostats are in auto, manual or off mode. Its also possible to show a dummy switch withiun the central switch for eg. automation purposes.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": { ... },
"extras": {
"centralSwitch": true,
"runningInformation": true
}
...
}
...
]
Shows a switch accessory in HomeKit (added to central switch) which mimics the "Boost" switch from Tado and switches all heaters to max temperature. Note: Central Switch needs to be truned on.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": { ... },
"extras": {
"centralSwitch": true,
"boostSwitch": true
}
...
}
...
]
Shows a switch accessory in HomeKit (added to central switch) which mimics the "Shedule" switch from Tado and switches all heaters to their default shedule Note: Central Switch needs to be truned on.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": { ... },
"extras": {
"centralSwitch": true,
"sheduleSwitch": true
}
...
}
...
]
Shows a switch accessory in HomeKit (added to central switch) which mimics the "Turn Off" switch from Tado and switches all heaters off Note: Central Switch needs to be truned on.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": { ... },
"extras": {
"centralSwitch": true,
"turnoffSwitch": true
}
...
}
...
]
Shows a dummy switch accessory in HomeKit (added to central switch) without any functions. Can be used for eg automation purposes. Note: Central Switch needs to be truned on.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": { ... },
"extras": {
"centralSwitch": true,
"dummySwitch": true
}
...
}
...
]
Shows a switch with to sub switchs within the main accessory (
"accTypePresenceLock": "SWITCH") or security (
"accTypePresenceLock": "ALARM") accessory in HomeKit with following features: HOME | AWAY | DISABLED
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": { ... },
"extras": {
"presenceLock": true,
"accTypePresenceLock": "SWITCH"
}
...
}
...
]
Each device with
"type": "HEATING" and child lock support can be exposed to HomeKit as a "sub" switch to the main switch accessory which can show you if child lock is enabled or you can also enable/disable child lock.
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": { ... },
"extras": {
"childLockSwitches": [
{
"active": true,
"name": "Living Room Heater",
"serialNumber": "VA1234567890"
},
{
"active": true,
"name": "Sleeping Room Heater",
"serialNumber": "VA1234567890"
}
]
}
...
}
...
]
You can set up the notifier to get a Telegram notification with customized messages and markdown capability when user arrives/leaves or open window detection triggers. Before you can use the "Telegram Notification" functionality, you need to set up a bot. Here you can find more information: Setup Telegram Bot
Hint: To better customize the messages, special characters can be set so that the plugin replaces them.
@ character will be replaced by the Accessory name
% character will be replaced by the house name
"homes": [
{
"zones": [ ... ],
"extras": { ... },
"presence": { ... },
"weather": { ... },
"telegram": {
"active": true,
"token": "136373846:HKAHEVbsuwxl0uCSIi8kdFJsheköjezz72525",
"chatID": "-123456789",
"messages": {
"presence": {
"user_in": "%: Welcome @",
"user_out": "%: Bye Bye @",
"anyone_in": "%: Anyone at home.",
"anyone_out": "%: Nobody at home."
},
"openWindow": {
"opened": "%: Open Window activated from @!",
"closed": "%: Open Window deactivated from @!"
}
}
}
}
...
]
This plugin has been verified to work with the following apps on iOS 14:
You can contribute to this homebridge plugin in following ways:
Pull requests are accepted.
If you have any issues with the plugin, you can enable the debug mode, which will provide some additional information. This might be useful for debugging issues. Open your config.json and set
"debug": true
All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.