Homebridge plugin for Shelly, enabling HomeKit support for Shelly devices.
Note that this is an unofficial plugin.
Is your device not on the list? See the section about unsupported devices below.
1 To use Shelly 2 or Shelly 2.5 in roller shutter mode the device must have been calibrated and be running firmware version 1.4.9 or later.
2 Requires firmware version 1.5.1 or later.
3 Requires firmware version 1.8.0 or later.
4 Requires setting the
Internet & Security -> CoIoT -> Remote address option on the Shelly device to the IP address of your device running
homebridge.
npm install -g homebridge-shelly.
In most cases, simply adding this plugin to the homebridge config.json will be enough:
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "Shelly",
"name": "Shelly"
}
]
Your Shelly devices should then be automatically discovered, as long as they use the stock firmware (no Tasmota etc.) and are on the same network and subnet as the device running homebridge. See this wiki page if that doesn't work.
To see a list of all discovered devices, visit the administration page by going
to
http://<IP-ADDRESS>:8181/, where IP-ADDRESS is the address of the
device that you are running homebridge on.
Sometimes setting the
"networkInterface" option to the name of the network
interface or the local IP address of your device will help when your devices
aren't automatically discovered, or you see error messages like
addMembership EADDRNOTAVAIL or
addMembership EADDRINUSE.
Set the
"username" and
"password" options if you have restricted the web
interface with a username and password. Note that this configuration applies
to all Shelly devices.
The
"requestTimeout" option can be used to configure the timeout for HTTP
requests to the Shelly devices. Specify in milliseconds. Default is 10 seconds.
Use the
"staleTimeout" option to configure how long a device can be offline
before it is regarded as stale and unregistered from HomeKit. Specify in
milliseconds. Set to
0 or
false to disable. Disabled by default.
By default, this plugin will launch an HTTP server on port 8181 to serve an
administration interface. You can disable this by setting
"admin"."enabled"
to
false. You can also change the port number using
"admin"."port".
Configurations for specific Shelly devices can be set using the
"devices"
array. Each object in the array must contain an
"id" property with the ID of
the Shelly device that you want to target. IDs are always made up of 6 or 12
hexadecimal characters and can be found in the Shelly Cloud app or the web
interface of a device, under Settings -> Device info -> Device ID.
"exclude" - set to
true to exclude the device from Homebridge.
"username" and
"password" - set these if you have restricted the web
interface of the device with a username and password. This will override the
global
"username" and
"password" options.
"name" - sets a custom name for the device.
Applies to Shelly 1, 1PM, 2 and 2.5 in relay mode, 4Pro, EM, Plug and Plug S.
"type" - sets the type of accessory the device is identified as. Available
types are
"contactSensor",
"motionSensor",
"occupancySensor",
"outlet",
"switch" (default) and
"valve".
"type" - in roller mode, the device can be identified as either
"door",
"garageDoorOpener",
"window" or
"windowCovering" (default).
"colorMode" - set to
"rgbw" (default) to have HomeKit control all four
channels of the device (R, G, B, and W), or to
"rgb" to omit the W channel.
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "Shelly",
"name": "Shelly",
"username": "admin",
"password": "pa$$word",
"devices": [
{ "id": "74B5A3", "exclude": true },
{ "id": "A612F0", "username": "admin", "password": "pa$$word2" },
{ "id": "6A78BB", "colorMode": "rgb" },
{ "id": "AD2214", "name": "My Device" },
{ "id": "1D56AF", "type": "outlet" }
],
"admin": {
"enabled": true,
"port": 8181
}
}
]
If you have a Shelly device that is not yet supported by this plugin you can help adding support for it by following these steps:
$ homebridge-shelly describe <ip-address> with the IP address of the
Shelly device.
