Homebridge plugin for Sensibo - Smart AC Controller and Air Purifier
check with:
node -v &
homebridge -V and update if needed
This plugin is Homebridge verified and HOOBS certified and can be easily installed and configured through their UI.
If you don't use Homebridge UI or HOOBS, or if you want to know more about the plugin features and options, keep reading...
sudo npm install -g homebridge --unsafe-perm
sudo npm install -g homebridge-sensibo-ac
config-sample.json in this repository for a sample.
* install from git:
sudo npm install -g git+https://github.com/nitaybz/homebridge-sensibo-ac.git
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "SensiboAC",
"username": "******@*******.**",
"password": "*******"
}
]
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "SensiboAC",
"username": "******@*******.**",
"password": "*******",
"disableFan": false,
"disableDry": false,
"enableSyncButton": true,
"syncButtonInAccessory": false,
"enableOccupancySensor": true,
"enableClimateReactSwitch": true,
"enableHistoryStorage": true,
"disableHorizontalSwing": false,
"disableLightSwitch: false,
"externalHumiditySensor": false,
"locationsToInclude": [],
"debug": false
}
]
*advanced details below
|Parameter
|Description
|Required
|Default
|type
platform
|always "SensiboAC"
|✓
|-
|String
username
|Your Sensibo account username/email
|✓
|-
|String
password
|Your Sensibo account password
|✓
|-
|String
apiKey
|Your Sensibo account API key (can be used instead of username/password)
|-
|String
disableFan
|When set to
true, it will disable the FAN accessory
false
|Boolean
disableDry
|When set to
true, it will disable the DRY accessory
false
|Boolean
disableHorizontalSwing
|Disable horizontal swing control (via extra switch)
false
|Boolean
disableLightSwitch
|Disable the Light service to control the AC Light (via extra light bulb)
false
|Boolean
enableSyncButton
|Adding a switch to quickly toggle the state of the AC without sending commands to the AC.
false
|Boolean
syncButtonInAccessory
|When set to
true, it will remove the extra AC Sync switch if it exists and will show \"AC Sync Button\" attached as a service to the Same AC Accessory (works only when
enableSyncButton is set to true)
false
|Boolean
enableOccupancySensor
|Adding occupancy sensor to represent the state of someone at home
false
|Boolean
enableClimateReactSwitch
|Adding a switch to quickly enable/disable climate react.
false
|Boolean
enableHistoryStorage
|When set to
true, all measurements (temperature & humidity) will be saved and viewable from the Eve app
false
|Boolean
devicesToExclude
|Add devices identifier (room name, ID from logs or serial from Home app) to exclude from homebridge
|-
|String[]
locationsToInclude
|Device location IDs or names to include when discovering Sensibo devices (leave empty for all locations)
|-
|String[]
allowRepeatedCommands
|Allow the plugin to send the same state command again
false
|Boolean
ignoreHomeKitDevices
|Automatically ignore, skip or remove HomeKit supported devices
false
|Boolean
debug
|When set to
true, the plugin will produce extra logs for debugging purposes
false
|Boolean
The plugin will scan for all your devices and retrieve each device capabilities separately. that means, that in HomeKit you will see only the things that the Sensibo app allows you to control.
In practice:
"ignoreHomeKitDevices": true to automatically ignore, skip or remove HomeKit supported devices like Sensibo Air and Sensibo Pure.
The accessory state will be updated in the background every 90 seconds, this is hard coded and requested specifically by Sensibo company. The state will also refresh every time you open the "Home" app or any related HomeKit app.
If your Sensibo app can control your AC FAN mode, this plugin will create extra fan accessory in HomeKit to control the FAN mode of your device.
it will also include all the fan speeds and swing possibilities you have for FAN mode.
To disable the extra fan accessory, add
"disableFan": true to your config.
If your Sensibo app can control your AC DRY mode, this plugin will create extra dehumidifier accessory in HomeKit to control the DRY mode of your device.
it will also include all the fan speeds and swing possibilities you have for DRY mode.
To disable the extra dehumidifier accessory, add
"disableDry": true to your config.
If your Sensibo app has Horizontal Swing control, this plugin will create extra switch accessory in HomeKit to control it.
To disable the extra horizontal swing switch accessory, add
"disableHorizontalSwing": true to your config.
Does Sensibo shows your AC is ON while it's actually OFF?
Does your sensibo state get out of sync with your AC?
Do you find yourself changing commands from the original remote just for the AC and Sensibo to be in sync?
if you found yourself struggling with the above, this feature is exactly for you! It allows you to quickly toggle the state in Sensibo and Home app without changing the real state of your device, this will help you to quickly sync between them.
When enabled, this feature creates a new switch accessory in HomeKit. The new switch is stateless, which means that when clicked, it turns back OFF after 1 second. behind the scenes, the plugin changes the state of the device from ON to OFF or the other way around, depends on the current state of the device. all of that, without sending actual commands to the AC! so you can relax while you test this button :)
* it is extra necessary if your AC has the same command for ON and OFF because it can go out of sync easily.
To enable the extra "AC Sync" switch, add
"enableSyncButton": true to your config.
To attach the "AC Sync" button as a service to the AC accessory instead of a separate switch, add
"syncButtonInAccessory": true to your config.
Enabling this feature will add Occupancy Sensor to HomeKit, representing the Home/Away state of the geofence feature in Sensibo app.
*Geofencing must be enabled in Sensibo app for it to work
To enable the extra occupancy sensor, add
"enableOccupancySensor": true to your config.
When enabled, this feature creates a new switch accessory in HomeKit. The new switch can quickly enable or disable the state of the "Climate React" you've set in Sensibo app.
Use this feature in conjunction with the occupancy sensor and you'll be able to get the "Sensibo Plus" feature that allows turning it on/off according to your geolocation.
*This feature does not allow changing the actual logic of the "Climate React" but only make it enabled or disabled. Therefore, it will not work if the "Climate React" was not set up in Sensibo app.
To enable the extra "Climate React" switch, add
"enableClimateReactSwitch": true to your config.
If you have the Filter Cleaning notifications feature in Sensibo (from Sensibo "Plus" subscription or via old account) it will appear in the AC settings in HomeKit in this form:
Enabling this feature will keep all measurements of temperature and humidity and will store them. Then, all the historic data will be viewable in Eve app under the accessory in a nice graph.
To enable the history storage feature, add
"enableHistoryStorage": true to your config.
Fan speed steps are determined by the steps you have available in the Sensibo app. Since HomeKit control over fan speed is with a slider between 0-100, the plugin converts the steps you have in the Sensibo app to values between 1 to 100, when 100 is highest and 1 is lowest. if "AUTO" speed is available in your setup, setting the fan speed to 0, should actually set it to "AUTO" speed.
If you experience any issues with the plugins please refer to the Issues tab or Sensibo-AC Discord channel and check if your issue is already described there, if it doesn't, please create a new issue with as much detailed information as you can give (logs are crucial).
if you want to even speed up the process, you can add
"debug": true to your config, which will give me more details on the logs and speed up fixing the issue.
Great thanks to Sensibo company and especially Omer Enbar, their CEO & CO-Founder, which helped me tremendously understanding their best practice, limitation, needs and extra undocumented features.
homebridge-sensibo-ac is a free plugin under the GNU license. it was developed as a contribution to the homebridge/hoobs community with lots of love and thoughts. Creating and maintaining Homebridge plugins consume a lot of time and effort and if you would like to share your appreciation, feel free to "Star" or donate.