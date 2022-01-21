Homebridge plugin that creates a security system accessory that can be triggered by HomeKit sensors.

❤️ One-time donation

If you already have Homebridge installed, execute the following command:

npm i -g --unsafe-perm homebridge-securitysystem

Want to know how it looks like? It's pretty customizable, you can configure it to show as many switches as you like.

What you are seeing at your right it's the friendliest configuration that you can start with, each Siren switch that you see can only trigger the security system if the mode is set on the security system. This allows you to create logic-less automations from the very Home app that comes already installed on iOS.

There are also Mode switches which let you run automations that interact with your accessories when a mode is changed or set modes bypassing HomeKit confirmation dialogs.

A web server, webhooks or even shell commands are available to integrate the security system with other devices or services plus a plenty of more settings to make this plugin your own DIY security system.

Homebridge / HOOBS UI is recommended to configure the plugin, for additional help please check the Wiki page.