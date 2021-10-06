openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hst

homebridge-samsung-tizen

by Octavian Ruda
5.1.2 (see all)

Homebridge plugin for Samsung TV's with Tizen OS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

454

GitHub Stars

461

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NOTE: This plugin works only with Samsung TV's that have Tizen Operating System.

Donate verified-by-homebridge npm version Issues Status

The plugin has a Wiki section! Please read it!

Before opening a new Issue please read the Wiki section and search the closed issues! Failing to do this will get your issue removed/closed!

homebridge-samsung-tizen

This is a plugin for Homebridge. It allows you to control your Samsung TV with HomeKit and Siri.

Please follow Installation page for step by step instructions on how to install it!

If you do have a problem please check Common Issues page where you find answers for most common issues! In case you didn't find your answer, search for closed issues and if you still didn't resolve the problem make sure to follow the indications from the Common Issues page on how to open an Issue!

Maintaining the plugin, responding to issues and adding new features it's made in my spare time!

If you do want to help me you can star this plugin. And if you realllly want to help me and support for adding new features, you can donate through PayPal whatever you think I deserve :D

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial