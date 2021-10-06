NOTE: This plugin works only with Samsung TV's that have Tizen Operating System.

The plugin has a Wiki section! Please read it!

Before opening a new Issue please read the Wiki section and search the closed issues! Failing to do this will get your issue removed/closed!

This is a plugin for Homebridge. It allows you to control your Samsung TV with HomeKit and Siri.

Please follow Installation page for step by step instructions on how to install it!

If you do have a problem please check Common Issues page where you find answers for most common issues! In case you didn't find your answer, search for closed issues and if you still didn't resolve the problem make sure to follow the indications from the Common Issues page on how to open an Issue!

Maintaining the plugin, responding to issues and adding new features it's made in my spare time!

If you do want to help me you can star this plugin. And if you realllly want to help me and support for adding new features, you can donate through PayPal whatever you think I deserve :D