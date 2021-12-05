The homebridge-roomba2 plugin polls Roomba for its status when requested by HomeKit, so when you first open the Home app you may see an old status, or no status, until Roomba has had time to respond (which may take a few seconds).
1) Install Homebridge:
sudo npm i -g homebridge --unsafe-perm
2) Download this plugin:
sudo npm i -g homebridge-roomba2
3) Follow Setup to get Roomba credentials
4) Add an Accessory for your Roomba and configure it using Config-Ui-X
5) Restart Homebridge
1) Find your Roomba's IP address (for help see the troubleshooting section); it will look like
192.168.X.XXX or
10.X.X.XXX, or similar.
2) Open a terminal on your Homebridge system, either using
ssh or by using the Homebridge Terminal located in the ⋮ menu, top-right in the Homebridge UI.
3) Change into the directory where the plugin is installed:
cd $(npm root -g)/homebridge-roomba2
4) Type
sudo npm run getrobotpwd <IP ADDRESS> (replacing
<IP ADDRESS> with the IP address you discovered above).
5) Follow the instructions on screen to obtain your Roomba's
blid and password. NB: Read the instructions carefully and ensure that you're pressing and holding the correct button on your Roomba.
6) Proceed to Configuration.
This plugin supports GUI-based configuration using Config-Ui-X. You can also configure your accessory using JSON:
{
"accessory": "Roomba2",
"name": "Roomba",
"model": "960",
"blid": "1234567890",
"robotpwd": "aPassword",
"ipaddress": "192.168.x.xxx",
"dockContactSensor": true,
"runningContactSensor": true,
"binContactSensor": true,
"dockOnStop": true
}
|Key
|Description
|Default Value
accessory
|Loads this plugin. Must be set to
Roomba2
name
|The name of your Roomba as it should appear in Homebridge and HomeKit
model
|The model of your Roomba as you'd like it to appear in HomeKit
serialnum
|The serial number as you'd like it to appear in HomeKit
blid
|The
blid of your Roomba, obtained during setup
robotpwd
|The password for your Roomba, obtained during setup
ipaddress
|The IP address of your Roomba on your network
dockContactSensor
|Add a contact sensor to HomeKit that's closed when Roomba is docked
true
runningContactSensor
|Add a contact sensor to HomeKit that's open when Roomba is running
false
binContactSensor
|Add a contact sensor to HomeKit that's open when Roomba's bin is full
false
dockingContactSensor
|Add a contact sensor to HomeKit that's open when Roomba is docking
false
dockOnStop
|Send home to dock when stopped
true
The homebridge-roomba2 plugin used to support keep-alive and auto refresh modes for obtaining Roomba's status. Both of these modes required more resources from Homebridge and Roomba than were necessary.
Now the plugin efficiently queries Roomba's status on demand so as not to slow down Homebridge and so as to provide HomeKit with Roomba's status only when it requests it.
Click on any of the items below to expand the corresponding answer.
You can find your Roomba's IP Address in the iRobot app. Open the app and choose your Robot. Scroll down to the bottom and find Robot Settings. Click Wi-Fi Settings and then Robot Wi-FI Details. You will find your IP address and various other network goodies here.
Alternatively you can open up your Router Admin Panel and look for a list of devices. Once you identify the Roomba, you should see an associated IP address, however, this process will be different for each type of router.
While identifying your Roomba's IP address, we strongly recommend assigning your Roomba a Static IP Address (See Roomba cannot be found after router restart OR Roomba's IP Address changed below).
The homebridge-roomba2 plugin uses TypeScript,
pnpm and
nvm.
nvm is used to control the version of node used. You can skip the
nvm step if you manage your own
node versions.
Use
nvm to select the required node version:
nvm use
or, if you don't have the required node version installed:
nvm install
Install
pnpm, if you haven't already:
npm -g install pnpm
Prepare the project:
pnpm install
Build the project:
pnpm build
or
pnpm watch
The fastest way to test changes is to copy the built product directly to your Homebridge, and then to restart Homebridge.
If your Homebridge is running on your local machine, you can build (as above) and then copy the
config.schema.json file and
dist
folder to the
homebridge-roomba2 folder in your Homebridge's
node_modules folder.
If your Homebridge is running on another machine, you can use a remote copy tool such as
scp to copy the files:
pnpm build && scp -r config.schema.json dist user@host.local:/usr/lib/node_modules/homebridge-roomba2/
Note: the destination path above is an example of what the path to
node_modules on your Homebridge server might be.
The homebridge-roomba2 plugin uses Changesets to maintain the CHANGELOG.md and to bump the package's version number according to semer.
If you are preparing a PR, please consider using Changesets to include a summary of your change for the CHANGELOG.md, following the example of existing changelog entries (but feel free to provide more detail).
To create a new changeset:
pnpm changeset
That will prompt you to indicate whether your change is a patch (a bug fix) or a minor or major change. If you are adding a feature it is a minor change, not a patch.
Changesets will create a new file in the
.changeset directory that you can commit as part of your PR.
STVMallen - Original plugin
ncovercash - Dock status