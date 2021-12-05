Features

Roomba start on demand

Roomba stop and dock on demand

Roomba charging status

Roomba battery level (with low battery warning)

Roomba docked notification

Roomba running notification

Roomba bin full notification

The homebridge-roomba2 plugin polls Roomba for its status when requested by HomeKit, so when you first open the Home app you may see an old status, or no status, until Roomba has had time to respond (which may take a few seconds).

Installation

Automatic Installation

1) Install Homebridge: sudo npm i -g homebridge --unsafe-perm 2) Download this plugin: sudo npm i -g homebridge-roomba2 3) Follow Setup to get Roomba credentials 4) Add an Accessory for your Roomba and configure it using Config-Ui-X 5) Restart Homebridge

Manual Installation

1) Install Homebridge: sudo npm i -g homebridge --unsafe-perm 2) Download this plugin: sudo npm i -g homebridge-roomba2 3) Follow Setup to get Roomba credentials 4) Enter Roomba's credentials in your config.json file. 5) Restart Homebridge

Setup

1) Find your Roomba's IP address (for help see the troubleshooting section); it will look like 192.168.X.XXX or 10.X.X.XXX , or similar. 2) Open a terminal on your Homebridge system, either using ssh or by using the Homebridge Terminal located in the ⋮ menu, top-right in the Homebridge UI. 3) Change into the directory where the plugin is installed: cd $(npm root -g)/homebridge-roomba2 4) Type sudo npm run getrobotpwd <IP ADDRESS> (replacing <IP ADDRESS> with the IP address you discovered above). 5) Follow the instructions on screen to obtain your Roomba's blid and password. NB: Read the instructions carefully and ensure that you're pressing and holding the correct button on your Roomba. 6) Proceed to Configuration.

Configuration

This plugin supports GUI-based configuration using Config-Ui-X. You can also configure your accessory using JSON:

{ "accessory" : "Roomba2" , "name" : "Roomba" , "model" : "960" , "blid" : "1234567890" , "robotpwd" : "aPassword" , "ipaddress" : "192.168.x.xxx" , "dockContactSensor" : true , "runningContactSensor" : true , "binContactSensor" : true , "dockOnStop" : true }

Key Description Default Value accessory Loads this plugin. Must be set to Roomba2 name The name of your Roomba as it should appear in Homebridge and HomeKit model The model of your Roomba as you'd like it to appear in HomeKit serialnum The serial number as you'd like it to appear in HomeKit blid The blid of your Roomba, obtained during setup robotpwd The password for your Roomba, obtained during setup ipaddress The IP address of your Roomba on your network dockContactSensor Add a contact sensor to HomeKit that's closed when Roomba is docked true runningContactSensor Add a contact sensor to HomeKit that's open when Roomba is running false binContactSensor Add a contact sensor to HomeKit that's open when Roomba's bin is full false dockingContactSensor Add a contact sensor to HomeKit that's open when Roomba is docking false dockOnStop Send home to dock when stopped true

Deprecated configuration

The homebridge-roomba2 plugin used to support keep-alive and auto refresh modes for obtaining Roomba's status. Both of these modes required more resources from Homebridge and Roomba than were necessary.

Now the plugin efficiently queries Roomba's status on demand so as not to slow down Homebridge and so as to provide HomeKit with Roomba's status only when it requests it.

Troubleshooting

Click on any of the items below to expand the corresponding answer.

Finding my Roomba's IP address You can find your Roomba's IP Address in the iRobot app. Open the app and choose your Robot. Scroll down to the bottom and find Robot Settings. Click Wi-Fi Settings and then Robot Wi-FI Details. You will find your IP address and various other network goodies here. Alternatively you can open up your Router Admin Panel and look for a list of devices. Once you identify the Roomba, you should see an associated IP address, however, this process will be different for each type of router. While identifying your Roomba's IP address, we strongly recommend assigning your Roomba a Static IP Address (See Roomba cannot be found after router restart OR Roomba's IP Address changed below).

Roomba cannot be found after router restart OR Roomba's IP Address changed >If you experience issues with connecting to your Roomba, you might want to assign a **Static IP Address** to your Roomba. In order to do this, you'll need to navigate to your Router's Admin Portal and modify the configuration; because this process is different for each type of router, you will need to research this process on your own. > > >**NOTE**: If you choose to set an IP address that is different than the IP address your Roomba was previously assigned, you'll need to restart your router before the Roomba will begin responding on the new IP address.

Building

The homebridge-roomba2 plugin uses TypeScript, pnpm and nvm .

nvm is used to control the version of node used. You can skip the nvm step if you manage your own node versions.

Use nvm to select the required node version:

nvm use

or, if you don't have the required node version installed:

nvm install

Install pnpm , if you haven't already:

npm -g install pnpm

Prepare the project:

pnpm install

Build the project:

pnpm build

or

pnpm watch

Testing

The fastest way to test changes is to copy the built product directly to your Homebridge, and then to restart Homebridge.

If your Homebridge is running on your local machine, you can build (as above) and then copy the config.schema.json file and dist folder to the homebridge-roomba2 folder in your Homebridge's node_modules folder.

If your Homebridge is running on another machine, you can use a remote copy tool such as scp to copy the files:

pnpm build && scp -r config.schema.json dist user@host.local:/usr/lib/node_modules/homebridge-roomba2/

Note: the destination path above is an example of what the path to node_modules on your Homebridge server might be.

Contributing

The homebridge-roomba2 plugin uses Changesets to maintain the CHANGELOG.md and to bump the package's version number according to semer.

If you are preparing a PR, please consider using Changesets to include a summary of your change for the CHANGELOG.md, following the example of existing changelog entries (but feel free to provide more detail).

To create a new changeset:

pnpm changeset

That will prompt you to indicate whether your change is a patch (a bug fix) or a minor or major change. If you are adding a feature it is a minor change, not a patch.

Changesets will create a new file in the .changeset directory that you can commit as part of your PR.

Credits

STVMallen - Original plugin

ncovercash - Dock status