Homebridge Config UI X is a web based management tool for Homebridge that allows you to manage all aspects of your Homebridge setup.
config.json with advanced JSON syntax checking and structure validation
Homebridge Config UI X also provides a tool called
hb-service which makes it easy to setup Homebridge as a service on Linux/Raspbian, macOS and Windows 10.
For detailed instructions on how to setup Node.js and Homebridge with Homebridge Config UI X as a service see the guides on the wiki:
If your platform is not listed above, or you want to use your own service manager, see the Manual Configuration wiki article for instructions on setting up the Homebridge UI to run as a Homebridge plugin instead of a service.
The default username is
admin and the default password is
admin.
This shows an overview of your Homebridge system. The dashboard is widget based and completely customisable with a number of themes available.
This shows you the currently installed plugins and allows you to install, remove and upgrade plugins.
You can configure supported plugins using the graphical settings editor, removing the need to manually edit the
config.json. Over 165 popular plugins have implemented support for this feature.
The configuration screen allows you to modify your Homebridge
config.json. The built in editor automatically syntax-checks your JSON and makes a backup of your config every time you make a change.
This shows you the Homebridge rolling log. This is helpful for troubleshooting.
This shows you the Homebridge accessories for all the Homebridge instances on your network. You can use this to control accessories from a web browser and works well on mobile devices which allows users to control Homebridge from non-Apple devices.
The following browsers are supported by the Homebridge UI:
MS Internet Explorer (any version) is not supported!
While the Homebridge UI should work on Node.js 10+, only the following versions of Node.js are officially supported:
You can check your current versions using these commands:
# check node version
node -v
# check npm version
npm -v
Make sure you installed the package with
sudo and used the
--unsafe-perm flag. Most installation errors can be fixed by removing the Homebridge UI and reinstalling:
# cleanup
sudo npm uninstall -g homebridge-config-ui-x
# reinstall
sudo npm install -g --unsafe-perm homebridge-config-ui-x
Make sure you are running supported versions of node and npm.
If the Accessories tab is not shown then you are not running Homebridge in insecure mode. See the Enabling Accessory Control wiki for details. If you have just enabled insecure mode make sure you have restarted Homebridge and refreshed the page in your browser.
The Homebridge UI supports the oznu/homebridge Docker image. You must enable the UI using the method described in the wiki.
