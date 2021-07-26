If you are already using
homebridge-platform-wemo you should consider moving to
homebridge-wemo. You will need to reconfigure your HomeKit accessories from scratch - including their names, rooms, scenes and automations.
homebridge-platform-wemo still installed, you can turn on the 'Disable Plugin' and restart - this will remove your existing HomeKit accessories in case they are not removed automatically when uninstalling the plugin
homebridge-platform-wemo JSON configuration which you can use later for the new plugin
homebridge-platform-wemo
homebridge-wemo
homebridge-wemo - you can use the JSON saved from the other plugin, just change the
platform value from
BelkinWeMo to
Wemo