openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hpw

homebridge-platform-wemo

by Ben
3.3.1 (see all)

Homebridge plugin to control Wemo devices.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This project has moved to homebridge-wemo.

If you are already using homebridge-platform-wemo you should consider moving to homebridge-wemo. You will need to reconfigure your HomeKit accessories from scratch - including their names, rooms, scenes and automations.

  • With homebridge-platform-wemo still installed, you can turn on the 'Disable Plugin' and restart - this will remove your existing HomeKit accessories in case they are not removed automatically when uninstalling the plugin
  • Save a copy of the homebridge-platform-wemo JSON configuration which you can use later for the new plugin
  • Uninstall homebridge-platform-wemo
  • Install homebridge-wemo
  • Configure homebridge-wemo - you can use the JSON saved from the other plugin, just change the platform value from BelkinWeMo to Wemo
  • Restart the new plugin - your new accessories should appear in HomeKit ready to be configured again

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial