openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hp

homebridge-pihole

by Andrea Giunio Bruni
0.3.5 (see all)

Pihole switch for Homebridge

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

311

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Homebridge Pi-hole verified-by-homebridge

npm npm Codacy Badge Build Status MIT license

Pi-hole plugin for Homebridge. This plugin publishes a virtual switch that disables Pi-hole, making it easier to temporarily turn off the ad-blocker. Supports SSL connections and can be configured with a timer to turn Pi-hole back on.

Requirements

  • Homebridge - HomeKit support for the impatient
  • Pi-hole - A black hole for Internet advertisements

Installation

  1. Install this plugin npm install -g homebridge-pihole
  2. Update your configuration file. See sample-config.json in this repository for a sample.

See the Pi-hole installation section for more details.

Configuration

There are the following options:

  • name Required. Accessory name, default is Pi-hole.

Pi-hole Configuration

  • auth Pi-hole auth token.
  • host Pi-hole host, default is localhost.
  • port Pi-hole port, default is 80.
  • ssl If the Pi-hole server should be connected to with SSL.
  • rejectUnauthorized If the HTTPS agent should check the validity of SSL cert, set it to false to allow self-signed certs to work. Default is true.
  • baseDirectory The directory where Pi-hole is found on the server, default is /admin/.
  • time How long Pi-hole will be disabled, in seconds, default is 0 that means permanently disabled.
  • reversed When set to true reverse the status of Pi-hole. When Pi-hole is off the plugin will be set to on and when Pi-hole is on the plugin will be set to off. Default is false.
  • logLevel Logging level, three different levels: 0: logging disabled, 1: logs only HTTP errors, 2: logs each HTTP response. Default is set to 1.

Device Information

  • manufacturer Custom manufacturer, default is Raspberry Pi.
  • model Custom model, default is Pi-hole.
  • serial-number Should be a 9 digit number in the string format 123-456-789.

See the sample-config.json file to see an example of how to configure the accessory. In the example the configured accessory will disable Pi-hole for a time interval of two minutes (120 seconds).

How to get a Pi-hole authentication token

  1. Login into your Pi-hole Admin Console.
  2. Navigate to the Settings page and then to the API / Web interface tab.
  3. At the bottom of the page click on the Show API Token button, a popup window will ask for confirmation, go ahead and click on Yes, show API token.
  4. A new window will open showing a QR code, copy the Raw API Token below the QR code.
  5. Paste your API token in the homebridge configuration file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial