Homebridge Pi-hole

Pi-hole plugin for Homebridge. This plugin publishes a virtual switch that disables Pi-hole, making it easier to temporarily turn off the ad-blocker. Supports SSL connections and can be configured with a timer to turn Pi-hole back on.

Requirements

Homebridge - HomeKit support for the impatient

Pi-hole - A black hole for Internet advertisements

Installation

Install this plugin npm install -g homebridge-pihole Update your configuration file. See sample-config.json in this repository for a sample.

See the Pi-hole installation section for more details.

Configuration

There are the following options:

name Required. Accessory name, default is Pi-hole.

Pi-hole Configuration

auth Pi-hole auth token.

Pi-hole auth token. host Pi-hole host, default is localhost .

Pi-hole host, default is . port Pi-hole port, default is 80 .

Pi-hole port, default is . ssl If the Pi-hole server should be connected to with SSL.

If the Pi-hole server should be connected to with SSL. rejectUnauthorized If the HTTPS agent should check the validity of SSL cert, set it to false to allow self-signed certs to work. Default is true .

If the HTTPS agent should check the validity of SSL cert, set it to to allow self-signed certs to work. Default is . baseDirectory The directory where Pi-hole is found on the server, default is /admin/ .

The directory where Pi-hole is found on the server, default is . time How long Pi-hole will be disabled, in seconds, default is 0 that means permanently disabled.

How long Pi-hole will be disabled, in seconds, default is 0 that means permanently disabled. reversed When set to true reverse the status of Pi-hole. When Pi-hole is off the plugin will be set to on and when Pi-hole is on the plugin will be set to off. Default is false .

When set to reverse the status of Pi-hole. When Pi-hole is off the plugin will be set to on and when Pi-hole is on the plugin will be set to off. Default is . logLevel Logging level, three different levels: 0: logging disabled, 1: logs only HTTP errors, 2: logs each HTTP response. Default is set to 1.

Device Information

manufacturer Custom manufacturer, default is Raspberry Pi.

Custom manufacturer, default is Raspberry Pi. model Custom model, default is Pi-hole.

Custom model, default is Pi-hole. serial-number Should be a 9 digit number in the string format 123-456-789.

See the sample-config.json file to see an example of how to configure the accessory. In the example the configured accessory will disable Pi-hole for a time interval of two minutes (120 seconds).

How to get a Pi-hole authentication token