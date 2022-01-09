Pi-hole plugin for Homebridge. This plugin publishes a virtual switch that disables Pi-hole, making it easier to temporarily turn off the ad-blocker. Supports SSL connections and can be configured with a timer to turn Pi-hole back on.
npm install -g homebridge-pihole
See the Pi-hole installation section for more details.
There are the following options:
name Required. Accessory name, default is Pi-hole.
auth Pi-hole auth token.
host Pi-hole host, default is
localhost.
port Pi-hole port, default is
80.
ssl If the Pi-hole server should be connected to with SSL.
rejectUnauthorized If the HTTPS agent should check the validity of SSL cert, set it to
false to allow self-signed certs to work. Default is
true.
baseDirectory The directory where Pi-hole is found on the server, default is
/admin/.
time How long Pi-hole will be disabled, in seconds, default is 0 that means permanently disabled.
reversed When set to
true reverse the status of Pi-hole. When Pi-hole is off the plugin will be set to on and when Pi-hole is on the plugin will be set to off. Default is
false.
logLevel Logging level, three different levels: 0: logging disabled, 1: logs only HTTP errors, 2: logs each HTTP response. Default is set to 1.
manufacturer Custom manufacturer, default is Raspberry Pi.
model Custom model, default is Pi-hole.
serial-number Should be a 9 digit number in the string format 123-456-789.
See the sample-config.json file to see an example of how to configure the accessory. In the example the configured accessory will disable Pi-hole for a time interval of two minutes (120 seconds).