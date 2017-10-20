NOTE: Since version 0.5 the configuration changed to platform. You must fix your configuration to match the new configuration format.
This is a plugin for homebridge. It monitors who is at home, based on their smartphone being seen on the network recently.
It can also receive webhooks sent by location-aware mobile apps (such as Locative, which can use iBeacons and geofencing to provide faster and more accurate location information.
npm install -g homebridge
npm install -g homebridge-people
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "People",
"threshold" : 15,
"anyoneSensor" : true,
"nooneSensor" : false,
"webhookPort": 51828,
"cacheDirectory": "./.node-persist/storage",
"pingInterval": 10000,
"ignoreReEnterExitSeconds": 0,
"people" : [
{
"name" : "Pete",
"target" : "PetesiPhone",
"threshold" : 15,
"pingInterval": 10000,
"ignoreReEnterExitSeconds": 0
},
{
"name" : "Someone Else",
"target" : "192.168.1.68",
"threshold" : 15,
"pingInterval": 10000,
"ignoreReEnterExitSeconds": 0
}
]
}
]
|Parameter
|Note
threshold
|optional, in minutes, default: 15
anyoneSensor
|optional, default: true
nooneSensor
|optional, default: false
webhookPort
|optional, default: 51828
cacheDirectory
|optional, default: "./.node-persist/storage"
pingInterval
|optional, in milliseconds, default: 10000, if set to -1 than the ping mechanism will not be used
ignoreReEnterExitSeconds
|optional, in minutes, default: 0, if set to 0 than every enter/exit will trigger state change otherwise the state will only change if no re-enter/exit occurs in specified number of seconds
target
|may be either a hostname or IP address
name
|a human-readable name for your sensor
pingInterval is not set to
-1.
threshold minutes, and if it is greater assumes that the person is active.
Some HomeKit automations need to happen when "anyone" is home or when "no one" is around, but the default Home app makes this difficult. homebridge-people can automatically create additional sensors called "Anyone" and "No One" to make these automations very easy.
For example, you might want to run your "Arrive Home" scene when Anyone gets home. Or run "Leave Home" when No One is home.
These sensors can be enabled by adding
"anyoneSensor" : true and
"nooneSensor" : true to your homebridge
config.json file.
This plugin requires that the devices being monitored are connected to the network. iPhones (and I expect others) deliberately disconnect from the network once the screen is turned off to save power, meaning just because the device isn't connected, it doesn't mean that the devices owner isn't at home. Fortunately, iPhones (and I expect others) periodically reconnect to the network to check for updates, emails, etc. This plugin works by keeping track of the last time a device was seen, and comparing that to a threshold value (in minutes).
From a very limited amount of testing, I've found that a threshold of 15 minutes seems to work well for the phones that I have around, but for different phones this may or may not work. The threshold can be configured in the
.homebridge/config.json file.
Additionally, if you're using a location-aware mobile app to range for iBeacons and geofences, this plugin can receive a HTTP push from the app to immediately see you as present or not present when you physically enter or exit your desired region. This is particularly useful for "Arrive Home" and "Depart Home" HomeKit automations which ideally happen faster than every 15 minutes.
Apps like Locative range for iBeacons and geofences by using core location APIs available on your smartphone. With bluetooth and location services turned on, these apps can provide an instantaneous update when you enter and exit a desired region.
To use this plugin with one of these apps, configure your region and set the HTTP push to
http://youripaddress:51828/?sensor=[name]&state=true for arrival, and
http://youripaddress:51828/?sensor=[name]&state=false for departure, where
[name] is the name of the person the device belongs to as specified in your config under
people. Note: you may need to enable port forwarding on your router to accomplish this.
By default homebridge-people listens on port 51828 for updates. This can be changed by setting
webhookPort in your homebridge
config.json.
On some versions of raspbian, users are not able to use the ping program by default. If none of your devices show online try running
sudo chmod u+s /bin/ping. Thanks to oberstmueller for the tip.
Thanks to everyone who's helped contribute code, feedback and support. In particular: