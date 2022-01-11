View your Nest cams in HomeKit using Homebridge with this plugin.

Notes

This plugin does not work with the latest Nest cameras. If you do not see it in the Nest app, then it will not show in this plugin. More info can be found at #440.

Installation

Install this plugin using: npm install -g --unsafe-perm homebridge-nest-cam Add google authentication to config.json Run Homebridge Login with homebridge-config-ui-x or use the manual authentication method.

FFmpeg

By default, libx264 is used as the h264 encoder. If you would like to use a hardware-accelerated encoder instead, refer to the h264 Hardware Encoders Wiki.

Setting up the Config.json

refreshToken

Google Accounts are configured using a "refreshToken" string in config.json . An example is shown below. The field will be generated automatically when using homebridge-config-ui-x, otherwise, it can be found in your Nest account using the manual authentication method.

{ "platform" : "Nest-cam" , "options" : { "ffmpegCodec" : "libx264" , "motionDetection" : true , "streamingSwitch" : true , "disableAudio" : false }, "refreshToken" : "1//01T_..." }

options

Extra options can be enabled/disabled depending on which switches and sensors you would like to see in the Home app. Here is the current list of available options:

Name Description Type ffmpegCodec The video codec to use for FFmpeg string streamQuality The quality of the stream from LOW to HIGH number (1-3) alertCheckRate How often to check for alerts number (seconds) alertCooldownRate How long between consecutive alert notifications number (seconds) alertTypes What type of alerts to receive array importantOnly Only send notifications on events considered important boolean motionDetection Enable/disable the motion sensors boolean doorbellAlerts Enable/disable doorbell ring notifications boolean doorbellSwitch Enable/disable doorbell automation switch boolean streamingSwitch Enable/disable the ability to turn the camera on or off boolean chimeSwitch Enable/disable the ability to turn the doorbell chime on or off boolean audioSwitch Enable/disable the ability to turn the camera audio on or off boolean pathToFfmpeg Specify the path to a custom FFmpeg binary string cameras Specify the camera UUID of which cameras to see array structures Specify the structure ID of which structures' cameras to see array

Features

View cameras within homekit.

Receive notifications and set routines for motion or when the doorbell is rang.

Receive notifications for specific motion events.

Listen and talk back to people on equipped cameras.

Enable/disable the indoor chime on Hello doorbells.

Join the Discord

Unfortunately, there is no way for me to test every subscription, camera type, and feature. If you would like to help me test new features and enhancements, or if you have general questions or need support, join the official Homebridge Discord Server.

Credits

This plugin was originally developed by KhaosT.

This plugin was converted to typescript using both homebridge-ring and homebridge-examples.

Donate to Support homebridge-nest-cam

This plugin was made with you in mind. If you would like to show your appreciation for its continued development, please consider sponsoring me on Github.