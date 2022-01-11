openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hnc

homebridge-nest-cam

by Brandon McFarlin
7.5.0 (see all)

View your Nest cams in HomeKit using Homebridge.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

318

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Homebridge Verified

homebridge-nest-cam

View your Nest cams in HomeKit using Homebridge with this plugin.

NPM

PayPal

verified-by-homebridge certified-hoobs-plugin

build Discord Downloads

npm (tag) npm (tag) GitHub commits since latest release (by date)

FAQTroubleshootingError Codes

Notes

  • This plugin does not work with the latest Nest cameras. If you do not see it in the Nest app, then it will not show in this plugin. More info can be found at #440.

Installation

  1. Install this plugin using: npm install -g --unsafe-perm homebridge-nest-cam
  2. Add google authentication to config.json
  3. Run Homebridge
  4. Login with homebridge-config-ui-x or use the manual authentication method.

FFmpeg

By default, libx264 is used as the h264 encoder. If you would like to use a hardware-accelerated encoder instead, refer to the h264 Hardware Encoders Wiki.

Setting up the Config.json

refreshToken

Google Accounts are configured using a "refreshToken" string in config.json. An example is shown below. The field will be generated automatically when using homebridge-config-ui-x, otherwise, it can be found in your Nest account using the manual authentication method.

{
    "platform": "Nest-cam",
    "options": {
      "ffmpegCodec": "libx264",
      "motionDetection": true,
      "streamingSwitch": true,
      "disableAudio": false
    },
    "refreshToken": "1//01T_..."
}

options

Extra options can be enabled/disabled depending on which switches and sensors you would like to see in the Home app. Here is the current list of available options:

NameDescriptionType
ffmpegCodecThe video codec to use for FFmpegstring
streamQualityThe quality of the stream from LOW to HIGHnumber (1-3)
alertCheckRateHow often to check for alertsnumber (seconds)
alertCooldownRateHow long between consecutive alert notificationsnumber (seconds)
alertTypesWhat type of alerts to receivearray
importantOnlyOnly send notifications on events considered importantboolean
motionDetectionEnable/disable the motion sensorsboolean
doorbellAlertsEnable/disable doorbell ring notificationsboolean
doorbellSwitchEnable/disable doorbell automation switchboolean
streamingSwitchEnable/disable the ability to turn the camera on or offboolean
chimeSwitchEnable/disable the ability to turn the doorbell chime on or offboolean
audioSwitchEnable/disable the ability to turn the camera audio on or offboolean
pathToFfmpegSpecify the path to a custom FFmpeg binarystring
camerasSpecify the camera UUID of which cameras to seearray
structuresSpecify the structure ID of which structures' cameras to seearray

Features

  • View cameras within homekit.
  • Receive notifications and set routines for motion or when the doorbell is rang.
  • Receive notifications for specific motion events.
  • Listen and talk back to people on equipped cameras.
  • Enable/disable the indoor chime on Hello doorbells.

Join the Discord

Unfortunately, there is no way for me to test every subscription, camera type, and feature. If you would like to help me test new features and enhancements, or if you have general questions or need support, join the official Homebridge Discord Server.

Credits

This plugin was originally developed by KhaosT.

This plugin was converted to typescript using both homebridge-ring and homebridge-examples.

This plugin was made with you in mind. If you would like to show your appreciation for its continued development, please consider sponsoring me on Github.

Disclaimer: This plugin and its contributers are not affiliated with Google LLC or Nest Labs in any way.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial