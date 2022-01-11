View your Nest cams in HomeKit using Homebridge with this plugin.
npm install -g --unsafe-perm homebridge-nest-cam
config.json
By default,
libx264 is used as the h264 encoder. If you would like to use a hardware-accelerated encoder instead, refer to the h264 Hardware Encoders Wiki.
Google Accounts are configured using a
"refreshToken" string in
config.json. An example is shown below. The field will be generated automatically when using homebridge-config-ui-x, otherwise, it can be found in your Nest account using the manual authentication method.
{
"platform": "Nest-cam",
"options": {
"ffmpegCodec": "libx264",
"motionDetection": true,
"streamingSwitch": true,
"disableAudio": false
},
"refreshToken": "1//01T_..."
}
Extra options can be enabled/disabled depending on which switches and sensors you would like to see in the Home app. Here is the current list of available options:
|Name
|Description
|Type
|ffmpegCodec
|The video codec to use for FFmpeg
|string
|streamQuality
|The quality of the stream from LOW to HIGH
|number (1-3)
|alertCheckRate
|How often to check for alerts
|number (seconds)
|alertCooldownRate
|How long between consecutive alert notifications
|number (seconds)
|alertTypes
|What type of alerts to receive
|array
|importantOnly
|Only send notifications on events considered important
|boolean
|motionDetection
|Enable/disable the motion sensors
|boolean
|doorbellAlerts
|Enable/disable doorbell ring notifications
|boolean
|doorbellSwitch
|Enable/disable doorbell automation switch
|boolean
|streamingSwitch
|Enable/disable the ability to turn the camera on or off
|boolean
|chimeSwitch
|Enable/disable the ability to turn the doorbell chime on or off
|boolean
|audioSwitch
|Enable/disable the ability to turn the camera audio on or off
|boolean
|pathToFfmpeg
|Specify the path to a custom FFmpeg binary
|string
|cameras
|Specify the camera UUID of which cameras to see
|array
|structures
|Specify the structure ID of which structures' cameras to see
|array
Unfortunately, there is no way for me to test every subscription, camera type, and feature. If you would like to help me test new features and enhancements, or if you have general questions or need support, join the official Homebridge Discord Server.
This plugin was originally developed by KhaosT.
This plugin was converted to typescript using both homebridge-ring and homebridge-examples.
This plugin was made with you in mind. If you would like to show your appreciation for its continued development, please consider sponsoring me on Github.
Disclaimer: This plugin and its contributers are not affiliated with Google LLC or Nest Labs in any way.