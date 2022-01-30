Nest plug-in for Homebridge using the native Nest API. See what's new in release 4.6.4.

Integrate your Nest Thermostat, Temperature Sensors, Nest Protect, and Nest x Yale Lock devices into your HomeKit system. Both Nest Accounts (pre-August 2019) and Google Accounts are supported.

Currently, homebridge-nest supports all Nest Thermostat, Protect, and Nest x Yale Lock models, including the EU/UK model of the Thermostat E with Heat Link and the October 2020 model Nest Thermostat with mirror display.

We do not support the discontinued Nest Secure system. We also do not support cameras - but for that, there is the excellent homebridge-nest-cam plug-in.

Starling Home Hub

If you want a plug-and-play Nest integration solution, check out Starling Home Hub. It's a little box that connects to your home router, so you'll be up and running in minutes without needing to set up a Homebridge server, manually edit configuration files, or worry about authentication tokens. Starling Home Hub also supports Nest Cameras (including the August 2021 battery-powered models) and Nest Secure (Guard and Detects).

If you want a DIY solution, then read on, as homebridge-nest is for you!

Installation

Install homebridge using: npm install -g homebridge Install this plug-in using: npm install -g homebridge-nest Update your configuration file. See example config.json snippet below.

Configuration

Configuration sample (edit ~/.homebridge/config.json ):

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Nest" , "options" : [ "HomeAway.Disable" ], "access_token" : "your Nest Account access token" } ],

Required fields when using a Nest Account with an access token: (see below for set-up info)

"platform" : Must always be "Nest"

: Must always be "access_token" : Nest service access token

Required fields when using a Google Account with a refresh token: (see below for set-up info)

"platform" : Must always be "Nest"

: Must always be "refreshToken" : Google refresh token

Required fields when using a Google Account with cookies: (see below for set-up info)

"platform" : Must always be "Nest"

: Must always be "googleAuth" : Google authentication information

Optional fields:

"structureId" : "your structure's ID" // optional structureId to filter to (see logs on first run for each device's structureId) - Nest "structures" are equivalent to HomeKit "homes"

: // optional structureId to filter to (see logs on first run for each device's structureId) - Nest "structures" are equivalent to HomeKit "homes" "options" : [ "feature1", "feature2", ... ] // optional list of features to enable/disable (see 'Feature Options' below)

: // optional list of features to enable/disable (see 'Feature Options' below) "fanDurationMinutes" : number of minutes to run the fan when manually turned on (optional, default is 15 )

: number of minutes to run the fan when manually turned on (optional, default is ) "hotWaterDurationMinutes" : number of minutes to run the hot water when manually turned on (optional, default is 30 , only for systems with hot water control)

Using a Nest Account

To use a Nest Account with homebridge-nest, you will need to obtain an access token from the Nest web app. (Note - no Nest developer account is required.) Simply go to https://home.nest.com in your browser and log in. Once that's done, go to https://home.nest.com/session in your browser, and you will see a long string that looks like this:

{ "2fa_state" : "not_enrolled" , "access_token" : "XXX" , "email" : "..." , "expires_in" : "..." , ...}

Simply set "access_token" in your config.json file under the "platform": "Nest" entry to the value of access_token in the above string (the XXX ), which will be a long string of letters and numbers and punctuation. Do not log out of home.nest.com , as this will invalidate your credentials. Just close the browser tab.

Using a Google Account - read this first

Google Accounts (mandatory for new Nest devices after August 2019, with an optional migration for earlier accounts) are fully supported.

There are two ways to authenticate with Google - the refresh token method, or the cookies method. Please try the refresh token method first, and if you have issues, then try the cookies method. We recommend the refresh token method because cookies tend to expire after a few months, requiring you to go through the authentication process again, whereas the refresh token lasts forever (unless you change your Google Account password).

Using a Google Account - refresh token method

Using the refresh token method, Google Accounts are configured using the "refreshToken" field in config.json , which looks like this:

"platform" : "Nest" , "refreshToken" : "1//06itSm0rTAE4..." ,

The "refreshToken" is a code provided by Google when you log into your account, and we provide an easy-to-use tool to obtain it.

From your Mac or Linux Terminal or Windows Command Prompt, navigate to the directory where this plug-in is installed, then run: node login.js and follow the instructions on the screen. (If you are using a Field Test account, then run: node login.js -ft and also remember to set the "Nest.FieldTest.Enable" option in your config.json , as described under Feature Options further down on this page.)

You'll be prompted to navigate to a URL in your browser, log into Google, and copy and paste a code from your browser into the login tool. You'll then be provided with the "refreshToken" to add to config.json . The refresh token is a random string of letters and numbers - it does not begin with, end with, or contain any spaces. Please make sure you copy and paste it exactly as shown, or it will not work.

Refresh tokens for homebridge-nest are mutually compatible with homebridge-nest-cam: if you already have a refresh token that you use with homebridge-nest-cam, you can also use it with homebridge-nest, and vice versa.

Using a Google Account - cookies method

Using the cookies method (only recommended if you have problems with the refresh token method), Google Accounts are configured using the "googleAuth" object in config.json , which contains two fields, "issueToken" and "cookies" , which looks like this:

"platform" : "Nest" , "googleAuth" : { "issueToken" : "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/iframerpc?action=issueToken..." , "cookies" : "OCAK=TOMPYI3cCPAt...; SID=ogftnk...; HSID=ApXSR...; ...; SIDCC=AN0-TYt..." },

The values of "issueToken" and "cookies" are specific to your Google Account. To get them, follow these steps (only needs to be done once, as long as you stay logged into your Google Account).

Open a Chrome browser tab in Incognito Mode (or clear your cache). Open Developer Tools (View/Developer/Developer Tools). Click on 'Network' tab. Make sure 'Preserve Log' is checked. In the 'Filter' box, enter issueToken Go to home.nest.com , and click 'Sign in with Google'. Log into your account. One network call (beginning with iframerpc ) will appear in the Dev Tools window. Click on it. In the Headers tab, under General, copy the entire Request URL (beginning with https://accounts.google.com , ending with nest.com ). This is your "issueToken" in config.json . In the 'Filter' box, enter oauth2/iframe Several network calls will appear in the Dev Tools window. Click on the last iframe call. In the Headers tab, under Request Headers, copy the entire cookie (include the whole string which is several lines long and has many field/value pairs - do not include the cookie: name). This is your "cookies" in config.json . Do not log out of home.nest.com , as this will invalidate your credentials. Just close the browser tab.

HomeKit Accessory Types

Home

Switch accessory (Home Occupied) indicating detected Home/Away state - can be manually changed

Nest Thermostat (+ Temperature Sensors)

Thermostat accessory with ambient temperature and humidity sensors, mode control (heat/cool/auto/off), and target temperature control

Switch accessory (Eco Mode) for turning on and off Eco Mode

Fan accessory for controlling the fan (except the EU/UK model of the Nest Thermostat E, which does not have a fan control)

TemperatureSensor accessory indicating the ambient temperature at the thermostat (disabled by default if no Temperature Sensors are present - temperature is reported by the base Thermostat accessory)

TemperatureSensor accessory indicating the ambient temperature where each additional Nest Temperature Sensor is located

HumiditySensor accessory indicating the relative humidity at the thermostat (disabled by default - humidity is reported by the base Thermostat accessory)

Nest Protect

SmokeSensor accessory (Smoke) indicating smoke detected

CarbonMonoxideSensor accessory (Carbon Monoxide) indicating CO detected

OccupancySensor accessory (Motion) indicating occupancy detected near the Protect device (AC wired Protects only)

Nest x Yale Lock

LockMechanism accessory

Feature Options

Set "options" in config.json to an array of strings chosen from the following to customise feature options:

"Thermostat.Disable" - exclude Nest Thermostats from HomeKit

- exclude Nest Thermostats from HomeKit "Thermostat.Fan.Disable" - do not create a Fan accessory for the thermostat

- do not create a Fan accessory for the thermostat "Thermostat.Eco.Disable" - do not create a Switch accessory to indicate/control Eco Mode status

- do not create a Switch accessory to indicate/control Eco Mode status "Thermostat.SeparateBuiltInTemperatureSensor.Enable" - create an additional TemperatureSensor accessory to report the ambient temperature at the thermostat

- create an additional TemperatureSensor accessory to report the ambient temperature at the thermostat "Thermostat.SeparateBuiltInHumiditySensor.Enable" - create an additional HumiditySensor accessory to report the relative humidity at the thermostat

- create an additional HumiditySensor accessory to report the relative humidity at the thermostat "Thermostat.EcoMode.ChangeEcoBands.Enable" - when set, changing temperature in Eco Mode changes Eco Temperature Bands (default is to turn off Eco Mode instead before setting temperature)

- when set, changing temperature in Eco Mode changes Eco Temperature Bands (default is to turn off Eco Mode instead before setting temperature) "TempSensor.Disable" - exclude Nest Temperature Sensors from HomeKit

- exclude Nest Temperature Sensors from HomeKit "HomeAway.Disable" - exclude Home/Away switch from HomeKit

- exclude Home/Away switch from HomeKit "HomeAway.AsOccupancySensor" - create Home/Away indicator as an OccupancySensor instead of a Switch - useful for automations

- create Home/Away indicator as an OccupancySensor instead of a Switch - useful for automations "HomeAway.AsOccupancySensorAndSwitch" - create Home/Away indicator as an OccupancySensor and a Switch

- create Home/Away indicator as an OccupancySensor and a Switch "Protect.Disable" - exclude Nest Protects from HomeKit

- exclude Nest Protects from HomeKit "Protect.MotionSensor.Disable" - disable MotionDetector accessory for Nest Protects

- disable MotionDetector accessory for Nest Protects "Lock.Disable" - exclude Nest x Yale Locks from HomeKit

- exclude Nest x Yale Locks from HomeKit "Nest.FieldTest.Enable" - set this option if you're using a Nest Field Test account (experimental)

By default, options set apply to all devices. To set an option for a specific device only, add .device_id to the corresponding option , where device_id is shown in the Homebridge logs, or in HomeKit itself as Serial Number in the Settings page for your device. For example, to disable one specific thermostat with serial number 09AC01AC31180349, add "Thermostat.Disable.09AC01AC31180349" to the "options" array.

Things to try with Siri

Hey Siri, set the temperature to 72 degrees. (in heat-only or cool-only mode)

Hey Siri, set the temperature range to between 65 and 70 degrees. (in auto mode, for systems that can heat and cool)

Hey Siri, set the thermostat to cool. (try heat, cool, auto, or off)

Hey Siri, turn on the air conditioning.

Hey Siri, turn Eco Mode on.

Hey Siri, what's the temperature at home?

Hey Siri, what's the temperature in the Basement? (get the temperature from a Nest Temperature Sensor)

Hey Siri, what's the status of my smoke detector?

Hey Siri, unlock my Front Door.

Donate to Support homebridge-nest

homebridge-nest is a labour of love. It's provided under the ISC licence and is completely free to do whatever you want with. But if you'd like to show your appreciation for its continued development, please consider clicking here to make a small donation or, even better, send me a thank-you card:

Adrian Cable

PO Box 370365

Montara, CA 94037

I appreciate your feedback and support in whatever form!