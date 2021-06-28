Homebridge-mqtt is a Plugin for Homebridge. The design is based on MVC pattern, have a look at homebridge-mvc. Homebridge-mqtt is a dynamic Plugin that allows you to add and control accessories from a "Bridge" or "Device" with a mqtt API. Node-RED is the perfect platform to use with homebridge-mqtt.
Note-RED is a visual tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services.
If you are new to Homebridge, please first read the documentation to install Homebridge.
Install the homebridge-mqtt plugin through Homebridge Config UI X.
Go to Homebridge Config UI X, select
Plugins > Homebridge Mqtt and click
SETTINGS.
config.json
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "mqtt",
"name": "mqtt",
"url": "mqtt://127.0.0.1",
"port": "1883",
"username": "foo",
"password": "bar",
"qos": 1,
"cert": "/path/to/certificate.pem",
"key": "path/to/key.pem",
"ca": "/path/to/ca_certificate.pem",
"client_id": "some-string",
"topic_type": "multiple",
"topic_prefix": "homebridge"
}
]
Replace
127.0.0.1 with the ip-address of your mqtt broker.
topic_type
multiple: the data is sent to all devices, e.g.
topic : homebridge/from/set
topic_type
single: the data is sent to a single device, the accessory name is added to the topic, e.g.
topic : homebridge/from/set/flex_lamp
The data (payload) is sent/received in a JSON format using following topics:
Version 0.3.0 and higher supports
multiple services. To handle multiple services a new property
service_name has been introduced.
Note: To add a service to an existing accessory (created prior version 0.3.0) please first remove the accessory and add it again.
Note 2:
Optional parameter
request_id: A unique (user defined) value may be added to any request, it will be included in the corresponding response.
request_id : 4711
topic: homebridge/to/add
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "service_name": "light", "service": "Switch"}
or with the additional accessory informations
topic: homebridge/to/add
payload:
{
"name": "flex_lamp",
"service_name": "light",
"service": "Switch",
"manufacturer": "lamp_manu",
"model": "flex_007",
"serialnumber": "4711",
"firmwarerevision": "1.0.0"
}
response:
topic: homebridge/from/response
payload: {"ack": true, "message": "accessory 'flex_lamp' service_name 'light' is added."}
Note: an accessory with the same
name must be added before.
topic: homebridge/to/add/service
payload: {"name": "multi_sensor", "service_name": "humidity", "service": "HumiditySensor"}
response:
topic: homebridge/from/response
payload: {"ack": true, "message": "service_name 'humidity', service 'HumiditySensor' is added."}
topic: homebridge/to/remove
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp"}
response:
topic: homebridge/from/response
payload: {"ack": true, "message": "accessory 'flex_lamp' is removed."}
topic: homebridge/to/remove/service
payload: {"name": "multi_sensor", "service_name": "humidity"}
response:
topic: homebridge/from/response
payload: {"ack": true, "message": "accessory 'multi_sensor' service_name 'humidity' is removed."}
The purpose of this topic is to retrieve accessory configurations.
Use
homebridge/from/set to control your devices.
topic: homebridge/to/get
payload: {"name": "outdoor_temp"}
homebridge sends the accessory configuration:
topic: homebridge/from/response
payload:
{
"outdoor_temp": {
"services": {
"Temperature": "TemperatureSensor"
},
"characteristics": {
"Temperature": {
"CurrentTemperature": 13.4
}
}
}
}
topic: homebridge/to/get
payload: {"name": "*"}
homebridge sends all accessory configurations:
topic: homebridge/from/response
payload:
{
"node_switch": {
"services": {
"light": "Switch"
},
"characteristics": {
"Light": {
"On": true
}
}
},
"office_lamp": {
"services": {
"office_light": "Lightbulb"
},
"characteristics": {
"office_light": {
"On": "blank",
"Brightness": 65
}
}
},
"living_temp": {
"services": {
"living_temperature": "TemperatureSensor"
},
"characteristics": {
"living_temperature": {
"CurrentTemperature": 19.6
}
}
}
}
topic: homebridge/to/get
payload: {"name": "*_props"}
homebridge sends all accessory configurations, including properties:
topic: homebridge/from/response
payload:
{
"node_switch": {
"services": {
"light": "Switch"
},
"characteristics": {
"Light": {
"On": true
}
},
"properties": {
"Light": {
"On": {
"format": "bool",
"unit": null,
"minValue": null,
"maxValue": null,
"minStep": null,
"perms": [
"pr",
"pw",
"ev"
]
}
}
},
"office_lamp": {
"services": {
"office_light": "Lightbulb"
},
"characteristics": {
"office_light": {
"On": "blank",
"Brightness": 65
}
},
"properties": {
"office_light": {
"On": {
"format": "bool",
"unit": null,
"minValue": null,
"maxValue": null,
"minStep": null,
"perms": [
"pr",
"pw",
"ev"
]
},
"Brightness": {
"format": "int",
"unit": "percentage",
"minValue": 0,
"maxValue": 100,
"minStep": 1,
"perms": [
"pr",
"pw",
"ev"
]
}
}
}
},
"living_temp": {
"services": {
"living_temperature": "TemperatureSensor"
},
"characteristics": {
"living_temperature": {
"CurrentTemperature": 19.6
}
},
"properties": {
"living_temperature": {
"CurrentTemperature": {
"format": "float",
"unit": "celsius",
"minValue": 0,
"maxValue": 100,
"minStep": 0.1,
"perms": [
"pr",
"ev"
]
}
}
}
}
}
}
topic: homebridge/to/set
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "service_name": "light", "characteristic": "On", "value": true}
topic: homebridge/from/get
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "service_name": "light", "service_type":"Switch", "characteristic": "On", "cachedValue": true}
Homebridge-mqtt will return the cached value to HomeKit. Optionally you can publish the actual value using
homebridge/to/set.
topic: homebridge/from/set
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "service_name": "light", "service_type":"Switch", "characteristic": "On", "value": true}
topic: homebridge/to/get/characteristic
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "service_name": "light", "characteristic": "On"}
response:
topic: homebridge/from/response
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "service_name": "light", "characteristic": "On", "cachedValue": true}
topic: homebridge/to/set/reachability
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "reachable": true}
or
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "reachable": false}
topic: homebridge/to/set/accessoryinformation
payload: {"name": "flex_lamp", "manufacturer": "espressif", "model": "esp8266-12", "serialnumber": "4711", "firmwarerevision": "1.1.0"}
topic: homebridge/from/identify
payload: {"name":"indoor_temp","manufacturer":"homebridge-mqtt","model":"v0.3.0","serialnumber":"2017-02-13T12:17"}
The required characteristics are added with the default properties. If you need to change the default, define the characteristic-name with the properties. e.g.:
topic: homebridge/to/add
payload:
{
"name": "living_temp",
"service_name": "temperature",
"service": "TemperatureSensor",
"CurrentTemperature": {"minValue": -20, "maxValue": 60, "minStep": 1}
}
To add an optional charachteristic define the characteristic-name with "default" or with the properties. e.g.:
topic: homebridge/to/add
payload:
{
"name": "living_lamp",
"service_name": "light",
"service": "Lightbulb",
"Brightness": "default"
}
topic: homebridge/to/add
payload:
{
"name": "bathroom_blind",
"service_name": "blind",
"service": "WindowCovering",
"CurrentPosition": {"minStep": 5},
"TargetPosition": {"minStep": 5},
"CurrentHorizontalTiltAngle": {"minValue": 0, "minStep": 5},
"TargetHorizontalTiltAngle": {"minValue": 0, "minStep": 5}
}
HomeKit.ts describes all the predifined Services, Characteristcs, format and properties for the
value e.g.:
/**
* Service "Contact Sensor"
*/
Service.ContactSensor = function(displayName, subtype) {
Service.call(this, displayName, '00000080-0000-1000-8000-0026BB765291', subtype);
// Required Characteristics
this.addCharacteristic(Characteristic.ContactSensorState);
// Optional Characteristics
this.addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.StatusActive);
this.addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.StatusFault);
this.addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.StatusTampered);
this.addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.StatusLowBattery);
this.addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.Name);
};
/**
* Characteristic "Contact Sensor State"
*/
Characteristic.ContactSensorState = function() {
Characteristic.call(this, 'Contact Sensor State', '0000006A-0000-1000-8000-0026BB765291');
this.setProps({
format: Characteristic.Formats.UINT8,
perms: [Characteristic.Perms.READ, Characteristic.Perms.NOTIFY]
});
this.value = this.getDefaultValue();
};
inherits(Characteristic.ContactSensorState, Characteristic);
Characteristic.ContactSensorState.UUID = '0000006A-0000-1000-8000-0026BB765291';
// The value property of ContactSensorState must be one of the following:
Characteristic.ContactSensorState.CONTACT_DETECTED = 0;
Characteristic.ContactSensorState.CONTACT_NOT_DETECTED = 1;
Derived from this:
service = ContactSensor
characteristic = ContactSensorState
format = UINT8
property = 0 or 1
