Homebridge-mqtt is a Plugin for Homebridge. The design is based on MVC pattern, have a look at homebridge-mvc. Homebridge-mqtt is a dynamic Plugin that allows you to add and control accessories from a "Bridge" or "Device" with a mqtt API. Node-RED is the perfect platform to use with homebridge-mqtt.

Note-RED is a visual tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services.

Installation

If you are new to Homebridge, please first read the documentation to install Homebridge.

Install the homebridge-mqtt plugin through Homebridge Config UI X.

Go to Homebridge Config UI X, select Plugins > Homebridge Mqtt and click SETTINGS .

config.json

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "mqtt" , "name" : "mqtt" , "url" : "mqtt://127.0.0.1" , "port" : "1883" , "username" : "foo" , "password" : "bar" , "qos" : 1, "cert" : "/path/to/certificate.pem" , "key" : "path/to/key.pem" , "ca" : "/path/to/ca_certificate.pem" , "client_id" : "some-string" , "topic_type" : "multiple" , "topic_prefix" : "homebridge" } ]

Replace 127.0.0.1 with the ip-address of your mqtt broker.

topic_type multiple : the data is sent to all devices, e.g.

topic : homebridge/from/ set

topic_type single : the data is sent to a single device, the accessory name is added to the topic, e.g.

topic : homebridge/from/ set /flex_lamp

mqtt API

The data (payload) is sent/received in a JSON format using following topics:

homebridge/to/add

homebridge/to/add/service

homebridge/to/remove

homebridge/to/remove/service

homebridge/to/get

homebridge/to/set

homebridge/to/set/reachability

homebridge/to/set/accessoryinformation

homebridge/from/get

homebridge/from/set

homebridge/from/response

homebridge/from/identify

Version 0.3.0 and higher supports multiple services . To handle multiple services a new property service_name has been introduced.

Note: To add a service to an existing accessory (created prior version 0.3.0) please first remove the accessory and add it again.

Note 2:

Optional parameter request_id : A unique (user defined) value may be added to any request, it will be included in the corresponding response.

request_id : 4711

Howto examples

add accessory

topic: homebridge/to/add payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "service_name" : "light" , "service" : "Switch" }

or with the additional accessory informations

topic: homebridge/to/add payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "service_name" : "light" , "service" : "Switch" , "manufacturer" : "lamp_manu" , "model" : "flex_007" , "serialnumber" : "4711" , "firmwarerevision" : "1.0.0" }

response:

topic: homebridge/from/response payload: { "ack" : true , "message" : "accessory 'flex_lamp' service_name 'light' is added." }

add service

Note: an accessory with the same name must be added before.

topic: homebridge/to/add/service payload: { "name" : "multi_sensor" , "service_name" : "humidity" , "service" : "HumiditySensor" }

response:

topic: homebridge/from/response payload: { "ack" : true , "message" : "service_name 'humidity', service 'HumiditySensor' is added." }

remove accessory

topic: homebridge/to/remove payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" }

response:

topic: homebridge/from/response payload: { "ack" : true , "message" : "accessory 'flex_lamp' is removed." }

remove service

topic: homebridge/to/remove/service payload: { "name" : "multi_sensor" , "service_name" : "humidity" }

response:

topic: homebridge/from/response payload: { "ack" : true , "message" : "accessory 'multi_sensor' service_name 'humidity' is removed." }

get accessory/accessories

The purpose of this topic is to retrieve accessory configurations. Use homebridge/from/set to control your devices.

topic: homebridge/to/get payload: { "name" : "outdoor_temp" }

homebridge sends the accessory configuration:

topic: homebridge/from/response payload: { "outdoor_temp" : { "services" : { "Temperature" : "TemperatureSensor" }, "characteristics" : { "Temperature" : { "CurrentTemperature" : 13.4 } } } }

topic: homebridge/to/get payload: { "name" : "*" }

homebridge sends all accessory configurations:

topic: homebridge/from/response payload: { "node_switch" : { "services" : { "light" : "Switch" }, "characteristics" : { "Light" : { "On" : true } } }, "office_lamp" : { "services" : { "office_light" : "Lightbulb" }, "characteristics" : { "office_light" : { "On" : "blank" , "Brightness" : 65 } } }, "living_temp" : { "services" : { "living_temperature" : "TemperatureSensor" }, "characteristics" : { "living_temperature" : { "CurrentTemperature" : 19.6 } } } }

topic: homebridge/to/get payload: { "name" : "*_props" }

homebridge sends all accessory configurations, including properties:

topic: homebridge/from/response payload: { "node_switch" : { "services" : { "light" : "Switch" }, "characteristics" : { "Light" : { "On" : true } }, "properties" : { "Light" : { "On" : { "format" : "bool" , "unit" : null, "minValue" : null, "maxValue" : null, "minStep" : null, "perms" : [ "pr" , "pw" , "ev" ] } } }, "office_lamp" : { "services" : { "office_light" : "Lightbulb" }, "characteristics" : { "office_light" : { "On" : "blank" , "Brightness" : 65 } }, "properties" : { "office_light" : { "On" : { "format" : "bool" , "unit" : null, "minValue" : null, "maxValue" : null, "minStep" : null, "perms" : [ "pr" , "pw" , "ev" ] }, "Brightness" : { "format" : "int" , "unit" : "percentage" , "minValue" : 0, "maxValue" : 100, "minStep" : 1, "perms" : [ "pr" , "pw" , "ev" ] } } } }, "living_temp" : { "services" : { "living_temperature" : "TemperatureSensor" }, "characteristics" : { "living_temperature" : { "CurrentTemperature" : 19.6 } }, "properties" : { "living_temperature" : { "CurrentTemperature" : { "format" : "float" , "unit" : "celsius" , "minValue" : 0, "maxValue" : 100, "minStep" : 0.1, "perms" : [ "pr" , "ev" ] } } } } } }

set value (to homebridge)

topic: homebridge/to/ set payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "service_name" : "light" , "characteristic" : "On" , "value" : true }

get value (from homebridge)

topic: homebridge/from/get payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "service_name" : "light" , "service_type" : "Switch" , "characteristic" : "On" , "cachedValue" : true }

Homebridge-mqtt will return the cached value to HomeKit. Optionally you can publish the actual value using homebridge/to/set .

set value (from homebridge)

topic: homebridge/from/ set payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "service_name" : "light" , "service_type" : "Switch" , "characteristic" : "On" , "value" : true }

get (cached) value (to homebridge)

topic: homebridge/to/get/characteristic payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "service_name" : "light" , "characteristic" : "On" }

response:

topic: homebridge/from/response payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "service_name" : "light" , "characteristic" : "On" , "cachedValue" : true }

set reachability

topic: homebridge/to/ set /reachability payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "reachable" : true } or payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "reachable" : false }

set accessory information

topic: homebridge/to/ set /accessoryinformation payload: { "name" : "flex_lamp" , "manufacturer" : "espressif" , "model" : "esp8266-12" , "serialnumber" : "4711" , "firmwarerevision" : "1.1.0" }

identify accessory

topic: homebridge/from/identify payload: { "name" : "indoor_temp" , "manufacturer" : "homebridge-mqtt" , "model" : "v0.3.0" , "serialnumber" : "2017-02-13T12:17" }

define characterstic

The required characteristics are added with the default properties. If you need to change the default, define the characteristic-name with the properties. e.g.:

topic: homebridge/to/add payload: { "name" : "living_temp" , "service_name" : "temperature" , "service" : "TemperatureSensor" , "CurrentTemperature" : { "minValue" : -20, "maxValue" : 60, "minStep" : 1} }

To add an optional charachteristic define the characteristic-name with "default" or with the properties. e.g.:

topic: homebridge/to/add payload: { "name" : "living_lamp" , "service_name" : "light" , "service" : "Lightbulb" , "Brightness" : "default" }

topic: homebridge/to/add payload: { "name" : "bathroom_blind" , "service_name" : "blind" , "service" : "WindowCovering" , "CurrentPosition" : { "minStep" : 5}, "TargetPosition" : { "minStep" : 5}, "CurrentHorizontalTiltAngle" : { "minValue" : 0, "minStep" : 5}, "TargetHorizontalTiltAngle" : { "minValue" : 0, "minStep" : 5} }

HomeKit.ts describes all the predifined Services, Characteristcs, format and properties for the value e.g.:

Service.ContactSensor = function ( displayName, subtype ) { Service.call( this , displayName, '00000080-0000-1000-8000-0026BB765291' , subtype); this .addCharacteristic(Characteristic.ContactSensorState); this .addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.StatusActive); this .addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.StatusFault); this .addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.StatusTampered); this .addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.StatusLowBattery); this .addOptionalCharacteristic(Characteristic.Name); }; Characteristic.ContactSensorState = function ( ) { Characteristic.call( this , 'Contact Sensor State' , '0000006A-0000-1000-8000-0026BB765291' ); this .setProps({ format : Characteristic.Formats.UINT8, perms : [Characteristic.Perms.READ, Characteristic.Perms.NOTIFY] }); this .value = this .getDefaultValue(); }; inherits(Characteristic.ContactSensorState, Characteristic); Characteristic.ContactSensorState.UUID = '0000006A-0000-1000-8000-0026BB765291' ; Characteristic.ContactSensorState.CONTACT_DETECTED = 0 ; Characteristic.ContactSensorState.CONTACT_NOT_DETECTED = 1 ;

Derived from this:

service = ContactSensor characteristic = ContactSensorState format = UINT8 property = 0 or 1

Node-red example

For more examples take a look at the wiki