homebridge-miot is a plugin for homebridge which allows you to control any device supporting the miot protocol from Xiaomi!

The goal is to add Homekit support to miot devices and make them fully controllable from the native Homekit iOS app and Siri.

Feedback and contribution is helpful and will improve the plugin!

If your device is not supported please create a request and specify the device model and type.

Features

Integrates miot devices into Homekit

Detect device types automatically via miot spec or by local device implementations

Fully customizable Homekit accessories

Homekit automations for your miot devices

Supported device types

Fan

Ceiling Fan

Heater

Humidifier

Dehumidifier

Air Purifier

Air Conditioner

Outlet

Curtain

Fresh Air System

Robot Cleaner

Light

Airer

Oven

Coffee Machine

Camera

Bath Heater

Kettle

Thermostat

Switch

Air Monitor

More device types will be added!

For a full list of supported devices by model check here: all supported devices by model.

Even if your device is not on the supported devices list, worry not! The plugin will use the miot spec to categorize your device as best as possible.

Installation

If you are new to homebridge, please first read the homebridge documentation. If you are running on a Raspberry, you will find a tutorial in the homebridge wiki.

Install homebridge:

sudo npm install -g homebridge

Install homebridge-miot:

sudo npm install -g homebridge-miot

Configuration

Add the miot platform in config.json in your home directory inside .homebridge .

Add your devices in the devices array.

Example configuration:

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "miot" , "micloud" : { "username" : "miotuser@mio.com" , "password" : "mySecretPassword" , "country" : "cn" }, "devices" : [ { "name" : "Xiaomi Smartmi Fan 3" , "ip" : "192.168.0.83" , "token" : "63d4d8fba83f94aa5ad8f96536c84c12" , "pollingInterval" : 10 , "horizontalMoveControl" : true , "buzzerControl" : true , "ledControl" : true , "modeControl" : true , "offDelayControl" : true , "ioniserControl" : true , "horizontalAngleButtons" : [ 5 , 60 , 100 ], "actionButtons" : [ { "action" : "fan:toggle" , "name" : "Toggle power action" , "params" : [ 123 ] }, { "action" : "2.3" , "name" : "Toggle mode action" } ], "propertyControl" : [ { "action" : "fan:anion" , "name" : "Toggle anion" }, { "property" : "2.7" , "value" : 0 , "name" : "Set natural wind mode" } ], "propertyMonitor" : [ { "property" : "battery:battery-level" , "name" : "Show bat level only when mode 1" , "linkedProperty" : "vacuum:mode" , "linkedPropertyValue" : 1 }, { "property" : "vacuum:mode" , "value" : 2 , "name" : "Notify when mode 2 set" } ] } ] } ] }

Token

For the plugin to work the device token is required. The plugin offers you two ways to retrieve the token for your devices:

You can use the plugin's settings in homebridge-config-ui-x (Homebridge Ui), where you will find a "Discover All Devices via MiCloud" button, which can automatically get the tokens for all your devices!

button, which can automatically get the tokens for all your devices! Another way it to use the command line tools, simply type miot cloud-devices -u <username> -p <password> in the command line to get the tokens for all your devices!

Other ways:

guide to retrieve token manually: obtaining mi device token.

a great tool to easily retrieve the token: Xiaomi Cloud Tokens Extractor.

Configuration

Keep in mind that your device needs to support the feature which you enable, otherwise you will not see any effect.

Platform configuration fields

platform [required] Should always be "miot" .

[required] Should always be . devices [required] A list of your devices.

[required] A list of your devices. micloud [optional] This is a global configuration object for the MiCloud connection. When specified, this credentials will be used when a device requires a MiCloud connection. Some older devices require a MiCloud connection in order to be controlled! Default: "" (not specified) Can also be specified even when no devices require the MiCloud, in that case additional information for the devices will be retrieved. An object should have the following properties: username - [required] the MiCloud username password - [required] the MiCloud password country - [optional] the country where the servers are located for your devices. Default: "cn" forceMiCloud - [optional] forces to use MiCloud even when the device supports local commands. Default: false timeout - [optional] set a custom request timeout in milliseconds. Default: 5000

[optional] This is a global configuration object for the MiCloud connection. When specified, this credentials will be used when a device requires a MiCloud connection. Some older devices require a MiCloud connection in order to be controlled!

General device configuration fields

name [required] Name of the accessory.

[required] Name of the accessory. ip [required] ip address of your device.

[required] ip address of your device. token [required] The token of your device.

[required] The token of your device. deviceId [optional] The deviceId will be automatically retrieved by the plugin but if there is trouble you can manually specify it. Default: "" (not specified)

[optional] The deviceId will be automatically retrieved by the plugin but if there is trouble you can manually specify it. model [optional] The device model if known. Should only be specified when certain about the device model. If specified then the accessory will be created instantly without the need to first discover and identify the device. Default: "" (not specified)

[optional] The device model if known. Should only be specified when certain about the device model. If specified then the accessory will be created instantly without the need to first discover and identify the device. micloud [optional] When specified overwrites the global setting for the device. Useful when you have devices on different servers or want to force certain devices to use MiCloud. Default: "" (not specified)

[optional] When specified overwrites the global setting for the device. Useful when you have devices on different servers or want to force certain devices to use MiCloud. prefsDir [optional] The directory where the device info will be stored. Default: "~/.homebridge/.xiaomiMiot"

[optional] The directory where the device info will be stored. pollingInterval [optional] The device state polling interval in seconds. Default: 10

[optional] The device state polling interval in seconds. deepDebugLog [optional] Enables additional more detailed debug log. Useful when trying to figure out issues with the plugin. Default: false

[optional] Enables additional more detailed debug log. Useful when trying to figure out issues with the plugin. customAccessory [optional] Creates a custom empty accessory for the device which can be manually populated with services. Requires actionButtons , propertyControl or propertyMonitor to be set. Default: false

[optional] Creates a custom empty accessory for the device which can be manually populated with services. Requires , or to be set. buzzerControl [optional] Whether the buzzer service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device buzzer/alarm. Default: true

[optional] Whether the buzzer service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device buzzer/alarm. ledControl [optional] Whether the led service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device LED. Default: true

[optional] Whether the led service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device LED. childLockControl [optional] Whether the child lock control service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device child lock. Default: true

[optional] Whether the child lock control service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device child lock. modeControl [optional] Show mode switches which allow to change the device mode. Default: true

[optional] Show mode switches which allow to change the device mode. actionButtons [optional] Show additional action switches if the device supports any. Default: false Set to true or false to show/hide all actions available on the device Set an array of action names or action ids to only show the desired actions You can also set an array of objects as the value which enables advanced configuration. An object can have the following properties: action - [required] the action name or action id name - [optional] the name of the switch params - [optional] parameters to be used for the action, not all actions support parameters

[optional] Show additional action switches if the device supports any. propertyControl [optional] Allows to control any properties of your device. Default: "" (not specified) Creates ui controls on your device based on the property type Set an array of property names or property ids You can also set an array of objects as the value which enables advanced configuration. An object can have the following properties: property - [required] the property name or id name - [optional] the name of the control value - [optional] a fixed value which will be set to the property. When specified will create a stateless switch linkedProperty - [optional] linked property used for status checking. Useful when control should only be possible when for example the device is on linkedPropertyValue - [optional] the value of the linked property

[optional] Allows to control any properties of your device. propertyMonitor [optional] Allows to monitor any properties of your device. Default: "" (not specified) Creates a light sensor to display numeric values. String values are logged Set an array of property names or property ids You can also set an array of objects as the value which enables advanced configuration. An object can have the following properties: property - [required] the property name or id name - [optional] the name of the control value - [optional] when a fixed value is specified instead of a light sensor a presence sensor will be created which triggers when the property has the specified value linkedProperty - [optional] linked property used for status checking- Useful when monitor should only be possible when for example the device is on linkedPropertyValue - [optional] the value of the linked property

[optional] Allows to monitor any properties of your device.

Some device types also have some specific configuration fields. Please have a look at the device type page to check whether there are any available under the docs.

Property and Action names (or ids)

There are 4 ways to get the property an action names (or ids) used in actionButtons, propertyControl and propertyMonitor:

Use the Miot Spec Fetcher

Use the plugin's settings in homebridge-config-ui-x (Homebridge Ui), where you will find a "Fetch Device Metadata" button

button Check the homebridge log. Available device property and action names will be printed there during initialization

You can also use the official miot spec in order to determine the names or ids Miot Spec - Released

Troubleshooting

If you have any issues with the plugin or device services then you can run homebridge in debug mode, which will provide some additional information. This might be useful for debugging issues.

Homebridge debug mode:

homebridge -D

Deep debug log, add the following to your config.json:

"deepDebugLog" : true

This will enable additional extra log which might be helpful to debug all kind of issues.

Special thanks

HAP-NodeJS & homebridge - for making this possible.