homebridge-miot is a plugin for homebridge which allows you to control any device supporting the miot protocol from Xiaomi!
The goal is to add Homekit support to miot devices and make them fully controllable from the native Homekit iOS app and Siri.
More device types will be added!
For a full list of supported devices by model check here: all supported devices by model.
If you are new to homebridge, please first read the homebridge documentation. If you are running on a Raspberry, you will find a tutorial in the homebridge wiki.
Install homebridge:
sudo npm install -g homebridge
Install homebridge-miot:
sudo npm install -g homebridge-miot
Add the
miot platform in
config.json in your home directory inside
.homebridge.
Add your devices in the
devices array.
Example configuration:
{
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "miot",
"micloud": {
"username": "miotuser@mio.com",
"password": "mySecretPassword",
"country": "cn"
},
"devices": [
{
"name": "Xiaomi Smartmi Fan 3",
"ip": "192.168.0.83",
"token": "63d4d8fba83f94aa5ad8f96536c84c12",
"pollingInterval": 10,
"horizontalMoveControl": true,
"buzzerControl": true,
"ledControl": true,
"modeControl": true,
"offDelayControl": true,
"ioniserControl": true,
"horizontalAngleButtons": [
5,
60,
100
],
"actionButtons": [
{
"action": "fan:toggle",
"name": "Toggle power action",
"params": [
123
]
},
{
"action": "2.3",
"name": "Toggle mode action"
}
],
"propertyControl": [
{
"action": "fan:anion",
"name": "Toggle anion"
},
{
"property": "2.7",
"value": 0,
"name": "Set natural wind mode"
}
],
"propertyMonitor": [
{
"property": "battery:battery-level",
"name": "Show bat level only when mode 1",
"linkedProperty": "vacuum:mode",
"linkedPropertyValue": 1
},
{
"property": "vacuum:mode",
"value": 2,
"name": "Notify when mode 2 set"
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
For the plugin to work the device token is required. The plugin offers you two ways to retrieve the token for your devices:
miot cloud-devices -u <username> -p <password> in the command line to get the tokens for all your devices!
Other ways:
Keep in mind that your device needs to support the feature which you enable, otherwise you will not see any effect.
platform [required]
Should always be "miot".
devices [required]
A list of your devices.
micloud [optional]
This is a global configuration object for the MiCloud connection. When specified, this credentials will be used when a device requires a MiCloud connection. Some older devices require a MiCloud connection in order to be controlled! Default: "" (not specified)
name [required]
Name of the accessory.
ip [required]
ip address of your device.
token [required]
The token of your device.
deviceId [optional]
The deviceId will be automatically retrieved by the plugin but if there is trouble you can manually specify it. Default: "" (not specified)
model [optional]
The device model if known. Should only be specified when certain about the device model. If specified then the accessory will be created instantly without the need to first discover and identify the device. Default: "" (not specified)
micloud [optional]
When specified overwrites the global setting for the device. Useful when you have devices on different servers or want to force certain devices to use MiCloud. Default: "" (not specified)
prefsDir [optional]
The directory where the device info will be stored. Default: "~/.homebridge/.xiaomiMiot"
pollingInterval [optional]
The device state polling interval in seconds. Default: 10
deepDebugLog [optional]
Enables additional more detailed debug log. Useful when trying to figure out issues with the plugin. Default: false
customAccessory [optional]
Creates a custom empty accessory for the device which can be manually populated with services. Requires actionButtons, propertyControl or propertyMonitor to be set. Default: false
buzzerControl [optional]
Whether the buzzer service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device buzzer/alarm. Default: true
ledControl [optional]
Whether the led service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device LED. Default: true
childLockControl [optional]
Whether the child lock control service is enabled. This allows to turn on/off the device child lock. Default: true
modeControl [optional]
Show mode switches which allow to change the device mode. Default: true
actionButtons [optional]
Show additional action switches if the device supports any. Default: false
propertyControl [optional]
Allows to control any properties of your device. Default: "" (not specified)
propertyMonitor [optional]
Allows to monitor any properties of your device. Default: "" (not specified)
There are 4 ways to get the property an action names (or ids) used in actionButtons, propertyControl and propertyMonitor:
If you have any issues with the plugin or device services then you can run homebridge in debug mode, which will provide some additional information. This might be useful for debugging issues.
Homebridge debug mode:
homebridge -D
Deep debug log, add the following to your config.json:
"deepDebugLog": true
This will enable additional extra log which might be helpful to debug all kind of issues.
HAP-NodeJS & homebridge - for making this possible.