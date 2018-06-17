This is Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier plugin for Homebridge. This plugin will add the air purifier and Air Quality Sensor to your Home app. This version is working with iOS 11 to add the device as air purifier in Home app.

Features

Switch on / off.

Switch auto / manual mode.

Change fan rotation speed.

Switch child lock on / off.

Switch LED light on / off.

Switch buzzer sound on / off.

Display temperature.

Display humidity.

Display air quality.

Installation

Install required packages. npm install -g homebridge-mi-air-purifier miio ​ Make sure your Homebridge server is same network with your air purifier, then run following command to discover the token. miio discover --sync

You may need to wait few minutes until you get the response similar to below: Device ID: 49466088 Model info: Unknown Address: 192.168 .1 .8 Token: 6f7a65786550386c700a6b526666744d via auto-token Support: Unknown ​ Record down the Address and Token values as we need it in our configuration file later. If you are getting ?????????????? for your token value, please reset your device and connect your Homebridge server directly to the access point advertised by the device. Then run the command again. miio discover --sync ​ Add following accessory to the config.json . "accessories": [ { "accessory": "MiAirPurifier" , "name": "Bed Room Air Purifier" , "ip": "ADDRESS_OF_THE_AIR_PURIFIER" , "token": "TOKEN_FROM_STEP_3" , "showTemperature": true , "showHumidity": true , "showAirQuality": true , "showLED": true , "showBuzzer": true }, { "accessory": "MiAirPurifier" , "name": "Living Room Air Purifier" , "ip": "ADDRESS_OF_THE_AIR_PURIFIER" , "token": "TOKEN_FROM_STEP_3" , "showTemperature": true , "showHumidity": true , "showAirQuality": true , "showLED": true , "showBuzzer": true } ] Notes: Set value for showTemperature , showHumidity , showAirQuality , showLED , showBuzzer to true or false to show or hide these sensors in Home app. ​ Restart Homebridge, and your Mi air purifier will be added to Home app.

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).