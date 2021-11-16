Homebridge MagicHome Dynamic Platform

About

A Homebridge plugin for a range of Magic Home Wi-Fi lights and LED controllers.

Installation

First, install the plugin globally.

npm install -g homebridge-magichome-dynamic-platform

Use

This plugin automatically detects MagicHome bulbs and controllers just like the Magichome app, and it should do so when you first run Homebridge. No more setting individual IP addresses per device.

If a device has changed its IP Address, such as after a power outage, this plugin will update that device with the new IP on the next restart. Maintaining the device's associated timers, scenes, etc.

If you'd like to remove an individual device, add the word 'delete' to any part of its name in Homekit and restart homebridge. This can be useful if you are intentionally taking a device offline or if you would simply like to reset it. Keep in mind, if it is still turned on during the homebridge restart, it will be detected and added again.

User Interface

When the retical moves closer to the center of the color wheel, the saturation % drops. Once the retical passes the threshold (default 50%) it will switch to white mode or color and white mode depending on the device and config settings. See below for more details.

RGBWW 5 Channel LED Strip Controller (RGB and Two Whites) In the color wheel, move the retical from cyan to red. This will transition the LEDs in this pattern: Color-Only>Color and Cold-White>Cold-White Only>Cold-White and Warm-White>Warm-White Only>Color and Warm-White>Color-Only

RGBWW 5 Channel LED Lightbulb (RGB and Two Whites) In the color wheel, move the retical from cyan to red. This will transition the LEDs in this pattern: Color-OnlyCold-White Only>Cold-White and Warm-White>Warm-White Only>Color-Only

RGBWW 4 Channel LED Strip Controller (RGB and One White) In the color wheel, move the retical from cyan to red. This will transition the LEDs in this pattern: Color-Only>Color and White>White Only>Color and White>Color-Only

RGBW 4 Channel LED Lightbulb (RGB and One White) In the color wheel, move the retical from cyan to red. This will transition the LEDs in this pattern: Color-Only>White-Only>Color-Only

RGB 3 Channel (RGB Only) Normal RGB functionality.

Configuration

Please setup your config in Config UI X under Plugins>Homebridge MagicHome Dynamic Platform>Settings. However the default settings should suffice. Please read below to learn more about the settings before changing anything.

Settings

Pruning

pruneMissingCachedAccessories - true / false "Prune" or remove accessories once they have been missing for n restarts. Associated names, timers, and scenes will be lost for those accessories.

restartsBeforeMissingAccessoriesPruned - number The number of homebridge restarts that an accessory can be not seen before being pruned. Will not occur if pruneMissingCachedAccessories is set to false.

pruneAllAccessoriesNextRestart - true / false "Prune" or remove all accessories next restart. Use this if you would like to remove all your magichome accessories next restart. Be sure to set to false after you restart otherwise the cached accessories and associated names, timers, and scenes will be lost.

White Effects

simultaniousDevicesColorWhite - true / false Allow simultanious color and white LEDs on compatible devices.

colorWhiteThreshold - number The saturation threshold from color-only to white-only for non-simultanious devices.

colorWhiteThresholdSimultaniousDevices - number The saturation threshold from color-only to color and white for simulanious devices.

colorOffThresholdSimultaniousDevices - number The saturation threshold from color and white to white only for simultanious devices.

Device Management