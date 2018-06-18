homebridge-lifx-lan
LiFx LAN platform plugin for Homebridge.
This platform uses only the LiFx LAN protocol.
Currently supports:
- On/Off
- Brightness
- Kelvin
- Hue (Color models only)
- Saturation (Color models only)
Installation
- Install homebridge using: npm install -g homebridge
- Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-lifx-lan
- Update your configuration file. See the sample below.
Updating
- npm update -g homebridge-lifx-lan
Configuration
Configuration sample:
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "LifxLan",
"name": "LiFx",
"ignoredDevices" : ["abcd1234561", "efabcd6721"]
}
]
Credits
- Marius Rumpf for his awesome node-lifx library