LiFx LAN platform plugin for Homebridge.

This platform uses only the LiFx LAN protocol.

Currently supports:

On/Off

Brightness

Kelvin

Hue (Color models only)

Saturation (Color models only)

Installation

Install homebridge using: npm install -g homebridge Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-lifx-lan Update your configuration file. See the sample below.

Updating

npm update -g homebridge-lifx-lan

Configuration

Configuration sample:

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "LifxLan" , "name" : "LiFx" , "ignoredDevices" : [ "abcd1234561" , "efabcd6721" ] } ]

Credits