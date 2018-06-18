openbase logo
hll

homebridge-lifx-lan

by David Parry
0.2.6

LiFx LAN platform plugin for Homebridge

Readme

homebridge-lifx-lan

npm package

donate Slack Channel

LiFx LAN platform plugin for Homebridge.

This platform uses only the LiFx LAN protocol.

Currently supports:

  • On/Off
  • Brightness
  • Kelvin
  • Hue (Color models only)
  • Saturation (Color models only)

Installation

  1. Install homebridge using: npm install -g homebridge
  2. Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-lifx-lan
  3. Update your configuration file. See the sample below.

Updating

  • npm update -g homebridge-lifx-lan

Configuration

Configuration sample:

"platforms": [
   {
       "platform": "LifxLan",
       "name": "LiFx",
       "ignoredDevices" : ["abcd1234561", "efabcd6721"]
   }
]

Credits

  • Marius Rumpf for his awesome node-lifx library

