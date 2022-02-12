openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hl

homebridge-lib

by Erik Baauw
5.1.20 (see all)

Utility Library for Homebridge Plugins

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Homebridge Lib

Downloads Version JavaScript Style Guide GitHub issues GitHub pull requests

Library for Homebridge Plugins

Copyright © 2018-2022 Erik Baauw. All rights reserved.

While developing a number of Homebridge plugins, I find myself duplicating a lot of code. The idea behind this library is to ease developing and maintaining Homebridge plugins by separating this generic code, dealing with HomeKit and Homebridge, from the specific code, dealing with the actual devices being exposed to HomeKit.

Documentation

The documentation, how to develop a plugin using Homebridge Lib, is provided in the code and through tutorials in the doc directory. To generate the documentation, install jsdoc and run jsdoc -c jsdoc.json. To view the documentation, open index.html in the out directory.

See Homebridge WS for an example plugin based on Homebridge Lib.

Command-Line Tools

The Homebridge Lib library comes with a number of command-line tools for troubleshooting Homebridge installations.

ToolDescription
hapLogger for HomeKit accessory announcements.
jsonJSON formatter.
sysinfoPrint hardware and operating system information.
upnpUPnP tool.

Each command-line tool takes a -h or --help argument to provide a brief overview of its functionality and command-line arguments.

Installation

This library is not a Homebridge plugin and does not need to be installed manually. Instead, Homebridge plugins using this library should list it as a dependency in their package.json. This way, npm installs Homebridge Lib automatically when installing the actual plugin.

To install the command-line tools, use:

$ sudo npm -g i homebridge-lib

This creates symlinks to these tools in /usr/bin or /usr/local/bin (depending on how you installed NodeJS). Note that, when Homebridge Lib is installed like this, Homebridge might issue a warning at startup:

Plugin /usr/lib/node_modules/homebridge-lib package.json does not contain the keyword 'homebridge-plugin'

This warning can be ignored safely.

Credits

The logic for handling Eve history was copied from Simone Tisa's fakegato-history repository, copyright © 2017 simont77.

Caveats

Homebridge Lib is a hobby project of mine, provided as-is, with no warranty whatsoever. I've been running it successfully at my home for years, but your mileage might vary.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jiggy0241 Rating0 Reviews
Registered Nurse by profession. Attempting to finish nursing Informatics. Primarily for personal use towards smart home automations and data networking
September 3, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial