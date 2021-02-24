homebridge-knx Version 0.3

KNX platform shim for homebridge. This cannot run stand-alone in node!

Please also visit homebridge github homepage first.

Latest to homebridge-knx changes can be found in the CHANGELOG.md

This can only be used with homebridge >=0.4.28 and Node >=10.19.0

Prerequisites

This node module requires a running (and properly configured) knx daemon (knxd). You can find the latest version here.

I cannot support the knxd. Please address issues directly at the knxd issue pages. It might help to search the existing issues, as your problem might have been solved already.

Installation and running

Install homebridge first, see there; nfarina recommends a global install as super user. It's a server tool, so we can safely assume that the person that installes it is sufficiently priviledged to do so. sudo npm install -g homebridge

then install this package to <any> directory you want; If you installed homebridge globally I recommend to do so with homebridge-knx: sudo npm install -g homebridge-knx

directory you want; If you installed homebridge globally I recommend to do so with homebridge-knx: configure homebridge and its plugins. You might start by copying the KNX-sample-config.json to a new folder .homebridge in your user folder (on a default installation raspberry, it's /home/pi ) and rename it to config.json

to a new folder in your user folder (on a default installation raspberry, it's ) and rename it to config.json Then put the configuration fileknx_config.json into ~/.homebridge , and adapt them to your needs (knxd address and some test devices in knx_config.json ). You do not need a platform section in config.json any more!

, and adapt them to your needs (knxd address and some test devices in ). You do not need a section in any more! Eliminate everything (especially all group addresses) that might harm your KNX installation. Sending bus telegrams to your alarm device might wake the neighbourhood unpleasantly!

when done, start homebridge with homebridge . If you have chosen a local install, go to the homebridge folder and do a bin/homebridge --plugin-path <any>/homebridge-knx with the path to the homebridge-knx installation.

Assumptions

Without using a special handler (add-in) for the service, homebridge-knx assumes the following:

HomeKit type KNX addresses DPT Boolean DPT1 Integer DPT5 Percentage DPT5.001 Float DPT9

See the complete Doc!.

Add-in (aka "handlers") can change the default behavior. See the article

Happy testing!

Removing stale accessories from homebridge cache

The new (well, 1/2016) API of homebridge allows homebridge to cache the accessories for platforms that can add or remove accessories during runtime. As a next step in evolution, homebridge-knx already connects to that API.

Allow homebridge-knx to start the webserver by adding "AllowWebserver":true, at the beginning of your knx_config.json!

As a consequence remain devices, that homebridge-knx does not reconnnect to at start-up, stale and unreachable in HomeKit. To remove those shadows from HomeKit, use the little web server at <your-homebridge>:18081/list . You might change the web server port with "WebserverPort":18082 or whatever port suits you.



Clicking on the delete from cache link will only remove the devices from the current homebridge instance and their cache, not from the knx_config.json, that means they will be rediscovered upon next startup as new device in the default room!

Looking up service types and characteristics

If you have the webserver enabled (see above), you can get an auto-generated web-page with all the service types and their characteristics from homebridge. See the links at the bottom of your server's list page.

Killing homebridge