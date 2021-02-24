KNX platform shim for homebridge. This cannot run stand-alone in node!
Please also visit homebridge github homepage first.
Latest to homebridge-knx changes can be found in the CHANGELOG.md
This node module requires a running (and properly configured) knx daemon (knxd). You can find the latest version here.
I cannot support the knxd. Please address issues directly at the knxd issue pages. It might help to search the existing issues, as your problem might have been solved already.
sudo npm install -g homebridge
<any> directory you want; If you installed homebridge globally I recommend to do so with homebridge-knx:
sudo npm install -g homebridge-knx
KNX-sample-config.json to a new folder
.homebridge in your user folder (on a default installation raspberry, it's
/home/pi) and rename it to config.json
~/.homebridge, and adapt them to your needs (knxd address and some test devices in
knx_config.json). You do not need a
platform section in
config.jsonany more!
homebridge. If you have chosen a local install, go to the homebridge folder and do a
bin/homebridge --plugin-path <any>/homebridge-knx with the path to the homebridge-knx installation.
Without using a special handler (add-in) for the service, homebridge-knx assumes the following:
|HomeKit type
|KNX addresses DPT
|Boolean
|DPT1
|Integer
|DPT5
|Percentage
|DPT5.001
|Float
|DPT9
See the complete Doc!.
Add-in (aka "handlers") can change the default behavior. See the article
Happy testing!
The new (well, 1/2016) API of homebridge allows homebridge to cache the accessories for platforms that can add or remove accessories during runtime. As a next step in evolution, homebridge-knx already connects to that API.
Allow homebridge-knx to start the webserver by adding
"AllowWebserver":true, at the beginning of your knx_config.json!
As a consequence remain devices, that homebridge-knx does not reconnnect to at start-up, stale and unreachable in HomeKit. To remove those shadows from HomeKit, use the little web server at
<your-homebridge>:18081/list. You might change the web server port with
"WebserverPort":18082 or whatever port suits you.
Clicking on the
delete from cache link will only remove the devices from the current homebridge instance and their cache, not from the knx_config.json, that means they will be rediscovered upon next startup as new device in the default room!
If you have the webserver enabled (see above), you can get an auto-generated web-page with all the service types and their characteristics from homebridge. See the links at the bottom of your server's list page.
This is for debugging of your knx_config.json only. If you need homebridge to restart, you can use the setting
"AllowKillHomebridge":true in your knx_config.json (right on top where the knxd properties are).
You'll get a new link at the bottom of the page at
<your-homebridge>:18081/list that will homebridge-knx to throw an exception ("Committed_Suicide") which then causes homebridge to fail.
You should remove this setting after completing your knx_config.json for security reasons!