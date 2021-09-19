Yet another HomeBridge plugin for the IKEA Trådfri Gateway.

Please note that this module is no longer supported by me. However, I will continue to merge pull request but I do not have the ability to test anything.

There are several other npm modules that connect to the IKEA Trådfri Gateway.

This plugin uses the npm module node-tradfri-client from alcalzone that does not require any other components to be installed and works on multiple platforms.

Installation

First, install Homebridge. See https://www.npmjs.com/package/homebridge for more information.

Then install this plugin.

sudo npm install homebridge-ikea-tradfri-gateway -g

If you are having permission problems during install, try this

$ sudo npm install homebridge-ikea-tradfri-gateway -g

Configuration File

Configure your ~/.homebridge/config.json with the following platform.

{ "bridge" : { "name" : "Trådfri" , "username" : "AA:22:3D:E3:CE:57" , "port" : 51826 , "pin" : "031-45-123" }, "description" : "This is an example configuration file" , "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Ikea Trådfri Gateway" , "name" : "Ikea Trådfri Gateway" , "securityCode" : "this-is-found-on-the-back-of-the-gateway" , "expose" : [ "lightbulbs" , "outlets" , "blinds" ] } ] }

You can also only expose non-IKEA devices (which are not exposed to HomeKit with the native integration) with:

"expose: ["non-ikea-lightbulbs", "non-ikea-outlets", "non-ikea-blinds"]

This module auto detects the ip address of the IKEA gateway. If by some reason you would like to access a specific gateway, merge the following into ~/.homebridge/config.json.

{ ... "platforms" : [ { ... "host" : "ip-address-of-ikea-gateway" } ] }

What This Plugin Does

This plugin simply extracts all lightbulbs, outlets and blinds currently in use by the IKEA Trådfri Gateway and exposes them to HomeKit and you have the ability to turn the devices on or off. And, of course, you may change the device names and group them into rooms on your iPhone or iPad.

The following IKEA devices are supported

Standard white bulbs

RGB bulbs

Warm white bulbs with temperature control

Outlets

Blinds

After this, start homebridge, scan the presented code with your iPhone, and hopefully you will se all you IKEA lightbulbs in your iPhone/iPad Home app.

To Do

Support motion sensors and remote controls if possible

Handle reboot or connection break of gateway