openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hit

homebridge-ikea-tradfri-gateway

by meg768
1.2.34 (see all)

homebridge-ikea-tradfri-gateway

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

homebridge-ikea-tradfri-gateway

Yet another HomeBridge plugin for the IKEA Trådfri Gateway.

Please note that this module is no longer supported by me. However, I will continue to merge pull request but I do not have the ability to test anything.

There are several other npm modules that connect to the IKEA Trådfri Gateway.

This plugin uses the npm module node-tradfri-client from alcalzone that does not require any other components to be installed and works on multiple platforms.

Installation

First, install Homebridge. See https://www.npmjs.com/package/homebridge for more information.

Then install this plugin.

$ sudo npm install homebridge-ikea-tradfri-gateway -g

If you are having permission problems during install, try this

$ sudo npm install homebridge-ikea-tradfri-gateway -g --unsafe-perm

Configuration File

Configure your ~/.homebridge/config.json with the following platform.

{
    "bridge": {
        "name": "Trådfri",
        "username": "AA:22:3D:E3:CE:57",
        "port": 51826,
        "pin": "031-45-123"
    },

    "description": "This is an example configuration file",

    "platforms": [
        {
            "platform": "Ikea Trådfri Gateway",
            "name": "Ikea Trådfri Gateway",
            "securityCode" : "this-is-found-on-the-back-of-the-gateway",
            "expose": ["lightbulbs", "outlets", "blinds"]
        }
    ]
}

You can also only expose non-IKEA devices (which are not exposed to HomeKit with the native integration) with:
"expose: ["non-ikea-lightbulbs", "non-ikea-outlets", "non-ikea-blinds"]

This module auto detects the ip address of the IKEA gateway. If by some reason you would like to access a specific gateway, merge the following into ~/.homebridge/config.json.

{
    ...
    "platforms": [
        {
            ...
            "host": "ip-address-of-ikea-gateway"
        }
    ]
}

What This Plugin Does

This plugin simply extracts all lightbulbs, outlets and blinds currently in use by the IKEA Trådfri Gateway and exposes them to HomeKit and you have the ability to turn the devices on or off. And, of course, you may change the device names and group them into rooms on your iPhone or iPad.

The following IKEA devices are supported

  • Standard white bulbs
  • RGB bulbs
  • Warm white bulbs with temperature control
  • Outlets
  • Blinds

After this, start homebridge, scan the presented code with your iPhone, and hopefully you will se all you IKEA lightbulbs in your iPhone/iPad Home app.

To Do

  • Support motion sensors and remote controls if possible
  • Handle reboot or connection break of gateway

Bugfixes/Updates

  • 2018-01-29 - Can now have accessories with the same name in the IKEA app
  • 2018-02-04 - Updated to work with gateway version 1.3.14. The security code must now be present in ~/.homebrige/config.json.
  • 2019-01-19 - Added support for outlets.
  • 2019-08-19 - Added support for blinds.
  • 2019-08-25 - Added support for auto detecting the IKEA gateway. The host property in ~/.homebridge/config.json is no longer required.
  • 2019-11-27 - Added support for non IKEA devices.
  • 2021-05-30 - Updated dependencies in package.json

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial