A http plugin with support of webhooks for Homebridge.

The plugin gets its states from any system that is calling the url to trigger a state change.

Currently supports contact, motion, occupancy, smoke sensors, switches, push buttons, lights (only on/off and brightness), temperature sensors, humidity sensors, thermostats, CO2 sensors and leak sensors.

Installation

Install homebridge using: npm install -g homebridge Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-http-webhooks Update your configuration file. See sample-config.json snippet below.

Retrieve state

To retrieve the current state you need to call the url http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToTrigger The returned JSON format is:

{ "success" : true , "state" : cachedState }

Trigger change for boolean accessory

To trigger a change of a boolean accessory you need to call the url http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToTrigger&state=NEWSTATE

For contact sensors the value for NEWSTATE is either true for contact or false for no contact. If autoRelease is used, than the state will be released after autoReleaseTime , if not set 5 seconds.

Motion sensor

For motion sensors the value for NEWSTATE is either true for motion detection or false for no motion. If autoRelease is used, than the state will be released autoReleaseTime , if not set 5 seconds.

Occupancy sensor

For occupancy sensors the value for NEWSTATE is either true for occupancy detection or 'false' for no occupancy. If autoRelease is used, than the state will be released autoReleaseTime , if not set 5 seconds.

Smoke sensor

For smoke sensors the value for NEWSTATE is either true for smoke detection or false for no smoke.

Switch

For switches the value for NEWSTATE is either true for on or false for off.

Push button

For push buttons the value for NEWSTATE is true . The button will be released automatically.

Light

For lights the value for NEWSTATE is either true for on or false for off.

Outlet

For outlets the value for NEWSTATE is either true for on or false for off.

Outlet in use

For outlets the additional state stateOutletInUse is available. The value for NEWSTATE is either true for on or false for off and can be changed by calling the url http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToTrigger&stateOutletInUse=NEWSTATE

Fanv2

For fanv2 the value for NEWSTATE is either true for on or false for off.

Valve

For valves/faucets the value for NEWSTATE is either true for on or false for off.

Valve fault state

For valves the additional state statusFault is available. The value for NEWSTATE is either true for on or false for off and can be changed by calling the url http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToTrigger&statusFault=NEWSTATE

Trigger action

Switch

For switches you can call the url from any system to switch the switch on or off.

Push button

For push buttons you can call the url from any system to push the button. The button will be released automatically.

Light

For lights you can call the url from any system to switch the light on or off.

Outlet

For outlets you can call the url from any system to switch the outlet on or off.

Fanv2

For fanv2 you can call the url from any system to switch the fanv2 on or off.

To update a numeric accessory you need to call the url http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&value=NEWVALUE

Temperature sensor

For temperature sensors the value for NEWVALUE is the new temperature reading.

Light sensor

For light sensors the value for NEWVALUE is the new light intensity in lux (as float).

Humidity sensor

For humidity sensors the value for NEWVALUE is the new relative humidity percentage reading.

Air Quality sensor

For air quality sensors the value for NEWVALUE is the new air quality value (Between 1-5, 1 Excellent).

CO2 Sensor

For a CO2 sensor the value for NEWVALUE is the new PPM reading.

Leak sensor

For leak sensors the value for NEWVALUE is the new leak state value (1 for leak, 0 for dry).

Light (brightness)

For light brightness the value for NEWVALUE is the new light brightness (as integer, between 0 and 100 with respect to brightness factor).

Thermostat

To update a thermostat you can update four different values:

Current temperature reading: http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤ttemperature=NEWVALUE

Target temperature: http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targettemperature=NEWVALUE

Current state (Off=0 / Heating=1 / Cooling=2): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤tstate=NEWVALUE

Target state (Off=0 / Heat=1 / Cool=2 / Auto=3): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetstate=NEWVALUE

Security System

To update the state of security, you can update two different values:

Current state (Stay=0 / Away=1 / Night=2 / Disarmed=3 / Triggered=4): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤tstate=NEWVALUE

Target state (Stay=0 / Away=1 / Night=2 / Disarm=3): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetstate=NEWVALUE

Garage Door opener

To update a garage door opener you can update three different values:

Current door state (Open=0 / Closed=1 / Opening=2 / Closing=3 / Stopped=4): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤tdoorstate=NEWVALUE

Target door state (Open=0 / Closed=1): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetdoorstate=NEWVALUE

Obstruction detected (No=0 / Yes=1): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&obstructiondetected=NEWVALUE

Stateless switch

Stateless switches requires 3 parameters accessoryId, buttonName and the event to trigger:

Single press = 0

Double press = 1

Long press = 2

http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&buttonName=theButtonName&event=EVENT

Lock mechanism

To update a lock mechanism you can update two different values:

Current lock state (unsecured=0 / secured=1 / jammed=2 / unknown=3): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&lockcurrentstate=NEWVALUE

Target lock state (unsecured=0 / secured=1): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&locktargetstate=NEWVALUE

Window Coverings

To update a window coverings you can update three different values:

Current position (%): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤tposition=%s (%s is replaced by corresponding current position)

(%s is replaced by corresponding current position) Target position (%): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetposition=%s (%s is replaced by corresponding target position) Setting of target position you can realize by send link to: open, 20%, 40%, 60% 80% and close

(%s is replaced by corresponding target position) Setting of target position you can realize by send link to: open, 20%, 40%, 60% 80% and close Position State (Decreasing=0 / Increasing=1 / Stopped=2): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&positionstate=0 (1 or 2) (position state is not mandatory and not fully tested yet)

If you dont use callbacks to let your covering give feedback of current position back to homekit you can set "auto_set_current_position" to true.

Fanv2

To update a fanv2 you can update five different values:

Rotation Speed (%): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&speed=%s (%s is replaced by fan's rotation speed)

(%s is replaced by fan's rotation speed) Swing Mode (DISABLED=0 / ENABLED=1): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&swingMode=0 (or 1) (To use this feature, "enableSwingModeControls" in confing must be set to true.)

(To use this feature, "enableSwingModeControls" in confing must be set to true.) Rotation Direction (CLOCKWISE=0 / COUNTER_CLOCKWISE=1): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&rotationDirection=0 (or 1)

Lock Physical Controls (DISABLED=0 / ENABLED=1): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&lockstate=0 (or 1) (To use this feature, "enableLockPhysicalControls" in confing must be set to true.)

(To use this feature, "enableLockPhysicalControls" in confing must be set to true.) Target Fan State (MANUAL=0 / AUTO=1): http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetState=0 (or 1) (To use this feature, "enableTargetStateControls" in confing must be set to true.)

Valves

For valves/faucets you can call the url from any system to switch the valve on or off.

Configuration

Example config.json:

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "HttpWebHooks" , "webhook_port" : "51828" , "webhook_listen_host" : "::" , "webhook_enable_cors" : true , "cache_directory" : "./.node-persist/storage" , "http_auth_user" : "test" , "http_auth_pass" : "test" , "https" : true , "https_keyfile" : "/pathToKeyFile/server.key" , "https_certfile" : "/pathToKeyFile/server.cert" , "sensors" : [ { "id" : "sensor1" , "name" : "Sensor name 1" , "type" : "contact" , "autoRelease" : false , "autoReleaseTime" : 7500 }, { "id" : "sensor2" , "name" : "Sensor name 2" , "type" : "motion" , "autoRelease" : false , "autoReleaseTime" : 7500 }, { "id" : "sensor3" , "name" : "Sensor name 3" , "type" : "occupancy" , "autoRelease" : false , "autoReleaseTime" : 7500 }, { "id" : "sensor4" , "name" : "Sensor name 4" , "type" : "smoke" }, { "id" : "sensor5" , "name" : "Sensor name 5" , "type" : "temperature" }, { "id" : "sensor6" , "name" : "Sensor name 6" , "type" : "humidity" }, { "id" : "sensor7" , "name" : "Sensor name 7" , "type" : "airquality" }, { "id" : "sensor8" , "name" : "Sensor name 8" , "type" : "light" }, { "id" : "sensor9" , "name" : "Sensor name 9" , "type" : "leak" } ], "switches" : [ { "id" : "switch1" , "name" : "Switch name 1" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "on_url" : "your url to switch the switch on" , "on_method" : "GET" , "on_body" : "{ \"on\" : true }" , "on_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "off_url" : "your url to switch the switch off" , "off_method" : "GET" , "off_body" : "{ \"on\": false }" , "off_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ], "pushbuttons" : [ { "id" : "pushbutton1" , "name" : "Push button name 1" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "push_url" : "your url to be called on push" , "push_method" : "GET" , "push_body" : "{ \"push\": true }" , "push_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ], "lights" : [ { "id" : "light1" , "name" : "Light name 1" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "on_url" : "your url to switch the light on" , "on_method" : "GET" , "on_body" : "{ \"on\" : true }" , "on_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "off_url" : "your url to switch the light off" , "off_method" : "GET" , "off_body" : "{ \"on\": false }" , "off_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "brightness_url" : "your url to change the light brightness" , "brightness_method" : "GET" , "brightness_body" : "{ \"on\" : %statusPlaceholder, \"bri\" : %brightnessPlaceholder}" , "brightness_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "brightness_factor" : 2.55 } ], "thermostats" : [ { "id" : "thermostat1" , "name" : "Thermostat name 1" , "minTemp" : 15 , "maxTemp" : 30 , "minStep" : 0.5 , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "set_target_temperature_url" : "http://127.0.0.1/thermostatscript.php?targettemperature=%f" , "set_target_temperature_method" : "GET" , "set_target_temperature_body" : "{ \"on\" : true }" , "set_target_temperature_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "set_target_heating_cooling_state_url" : "http://127.0.0.1/thermostatscript.php?targetstate=%b" , "set_target_heating_cooling_state_method" : "GET" , "set_target_heating_cooling_state_body" : "{ \"on\" : true }" , "set_target_heating_cooling_state_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ], "co2sensors" : [ { "id" : "co2sensor1" , "name" : "CO2 sensor name 1" , "co2_peak_level" : 1200 } ], "outlets" : [ { "id" : "outlet1" , "name" : "Outlet name 1" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "on_url" : "your url to switch the outlet on" , "on_method" : "GET" , "on_body" : "{ \"on\" : true }" , "on_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "off_url" : "your url to switch the outlet off" , "off_method" : "GET" , "off_body" : "{ \"on\": false }" , "off_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ], "security" : [ { "id" : "security1" , "name" : "Security System" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "set_state_url" : "http://localhost/security/mode/%d" , "set_state_method" : "GET" , "set_state_body" : "{ \"on\": true }" , "set_state_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ], "garagedooropeners" : [ { "id" : "garagedooropener1" , "name" : "Garage Door Opener name 1" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "open_url" : "your url to open the garage door" , "open_method" : "GET" , "open_body" : "{ \"open\": true }" , "open_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "close_url" : "your url to close the garage door" , "close_method" : "GET" , "close_body" : "{ \"open\": false }" , "close_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ], "statelessswitches" : [ { "id" : "statelessswitch1" , "name" : "Stateless Switch 1" , "buttons" : [ { "name" : "Button1" }, { "name" : "Button2" , "double_press" : false , "long_press" : false } ] } ], "windowcoverings" : [ { "id" : "windowcovering1" , "name" : "Some Window Cover" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "open_url" : "http://your.url/to/open" , "open_method" : "GET" , "open_body" : "{ \"open\": true }" , "open_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "open_80_url" : "http://your.url/to/open80%" , "open_80_method" : "GET" , "open_80_body" : "{ \"open\": true }" , "open_80_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "open_60_url" : "http://your.url/to/open60%" , "open_60_method" : "GET" , "open_60_body" : "{ \"open\": true }" , "open_60_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "open_40_url" : "http://your.url/to/open40%" , "open_40_method" : "GET" , "open_40_body" : "{ \"open\": true }" , "open_40_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "open_20_url" : "http://your.url/to/open20%" , "open_20_method" : "GET" , "open_20_body" : "{ \"open\": true }" , "open_20_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "close_url" : "http://your.url/to/close" , "close_method" : "GET" , "close_body" : "{ \"open\": false }" , "close_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "auto_set_current_position" : true } ], "lockmechanisms" : [ { "id" : "doorlock1" , "name" : "Door" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "open_url" : "your url to open the garage door" , "open_method" : "GET" , "open_body" : "{ \"open\": true }" , "open_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "close_url" : "your url to close the garage door" , "close_method" : "GET" , "close_body" : "{ \"open\": false }" , "close_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ], "fanv2s" : [ { "id" : "fanv2-1" , "name" : "Fanv2-1" , "rejectUnauthorized" : true , "on_url" : "your url to switch the fanv2 on" , "on_method" : "GET" , "on_body" : "{ \"on\" : true }" , "on_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "off_url" : "your url to switch the fanv2 off" , "off_method" : "GET" , "off_body" : "{ \"off\" : true }" , "off_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "speed_url" : "your url to change the fanv2 rotation speed" , "speed_method" : "GET" , "speed_body" : "{ \"on\" : %statusPlaceholder, \"speed\" : %speedPlaceholder}" , "speed_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "speed_factor" : 2.55 , "enableLockPhysicalControls" : true , "lock_url" : "your url to lock the fanv2's physical controls" , "lock_method" : "GET" , "lock_body" : "{ \"physicalLock\": true }" , "lock_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "unlock_url" : "your url to unlock the fanv2's physical controls" , "unlock_method" : "GET" , "unlock_body" : "{ \"physicalLock\": false }" , "unlock_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "enableTargetStateControls" : true , "target_state_url" : "your url to change the fanv2's target state" , "target_state_method" : "GET" , "target_state_body" : "{ \"mode\": %targetState }" , "target_state_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "enableSwingModeControls" : true , "swing_mode_url" : "your url to change the fanv2's swing mode" , "swing_mode_method" : "GET" , "swing_mode_body" : "{ \"swing_mode\": %swingMode }" , "swing_mode_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "rotation_direction_url" : "your url to change the fanv2's rotation direction" , "rotation_direction_method" : "GET" , "rotation_direction_body" : "{ \"rotation_direction\": %rotationDirection }" , "rotation_direction_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ], "valves" : [ { "id" : "valve1" , "name" : "Valve name 1" , "type" : "generic valve" , "rejectUnauthorized" : false , "on_url" : "your url to switch the valve on" , "on_method" : "GET" , "on_body" : "{ \"on\" : true }" , "on_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" , "off_url" : "your url to switch the valve off" , "off_method" : "GET" , "off_body" : "{ \"on\": false }" , "off_headers" : "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" } ] } ] }

Cache directory storage (cache_directory)

The cache directory is used to cache the state of the accessories. It must point to a valid and empty directory and the user that runs homebridge must have write access.

HTTPS

If you want to create a secure connection for the webhooks you need to enable it by setting https to true. Then a self signed ssl certificate will be created automatically and a secure connection will be used. If you want to use your own generated ssl certificate you can do this by setting the values for https_keyfile and https_certfile to the corresponding file paths.