A http plugin with support of webhooks for Homebridge.
The plugin gets its states from any system that is calling the url to trigger a state change.
Currently supports contact, motion, occupancy, smoke sensors, switches, push buttons, lights (only on/off and brightness), temperature sensors, humidity sensors, thermostats, CO2 sensors and leak sensors.
npm install -g homebridge
npm install -g homebridge-http-webhooks
To retrieve the current state you need to call the url
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToTrigger
The returned JSON format is:
{
"success": true,
"state": cachedState
}
To trigger a change of a boolean accessory you need to call the url
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToTrigger&state=NEWSTATE
For contact sensors the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for contact or
false for no contact. If
autoRelease is used, than the state will be released after
autoReleaseTime, if not set 5 seconds.
For motion sensors the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for motion detection or
false for no motion. If
autoRelease is used, than the state will be released
autoReleaseTime, if not set 5 seconds.
For occupancy sensors the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for occupancy detection or 'false' for no occupancy. If
autoRelease is used, than the state will be released
autoReleaseTime, if not set 5 seconds.
For smoke sensors the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for smoke detection or
false for no smoke.
For switches the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for on or
false for off.
For push buttons the value for
NEWSTATE is
true. The button will be released automatically.
For lights the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for on or
false for off.
For outlets the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for on or
false for off.
For outlets the additional state
stateOutletInUse is available. The value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for on or
false for off and
can be changed by calling the url
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToTrigger&stateOutletInUse=NEWSTATE
For fanv2 the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for on or
false for off.
For valves/faucets the value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for on or
false for off.
For valves the additional state
statusFault is available. The value for
NEWSTATE is either
true for on or
false for off and
can be changed by calling the url
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToTrigger&statusFault=NEWSTATE
For switches you can call the url from any system to switch the switch on or off.
For push buttons you can call the url from any system to push the button. The button will be released automatically.
For lights you can call the url from any system to switch the light on or off.
For outlets you can call the url from any system to switch the outlet on or off.
For fanv2 you can call the url from any system to switch the fanv2 on or off.
To update a numeric accessory you need to call the url
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&value=NEWVALUE
For temperature sensors the value for
NEWVALUE is the new temperature reading.
For light sensors the value for
NEWVALUE is the new light intensity in lux (as float).
For humidity sensors the value for
NEWVALUE is the new relative humidity percentage reading.
For air quality sensors the value for
NEWVALUE is the new air quality value (Between 1-5, 1 Excellent).
For a CO2 sensor the value for
NEWVALUE is the new PPM reading.
For leak sensors the value for
NEWVALUE is the new leak state value (1 for leak, 0 for dry).
For light brightness the value for
NEWVALUE is the new light brightness (as integer, between 0 and 100 with respect to brightness factor).
To update a thermostat you can update four different values:
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤ttemperature=NEWVALUE
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targettemperature=NEWVALUE
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤tstate=NEWVALUE
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetstate=NEWVALUE
To update the state of security, you can update two different values:
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤tstate=NEWVALUE
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetstate=NEWVALUE
To update a garage door opener you can update three different values:
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤tdoorstate=NEWVALUE
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetdoorstate=NEWVALUE
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&obstructiondetected=NEWVALUE
Stateless switches requires 3 parameters accessoryId, buttonName and the event to trigger:
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&buttonName=theButtonName&event=EVENT
To update a lock mechanism you can update two different values:
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&lockcurrentstate=NEWVALUE
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&locktargetstate=NEWVALUE
To update a window coverings you can update three different values:
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate¤tposition=%s (%s is replaced by corresponding current position)
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetposition=%s (%s is replaced by corresponding target position)
Setting of target position you can realize by send link to: open, 20%, 40%, 60% 80% and close
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&positionstate=0 (1 or 2) (position state is not mandatory and not fully tested yet)
If you dont use callbacks to let your covering give feedback of current position back to homekit you can set "auto_set_current_position" to true.
To update a fanv2 you can update five different values:
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&speed=%s (%s is replaced by fan's rotation speed)
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&swingMode=0 (or 1) (To use this feature, "enableSwingModeControls" in confing must be set to true.)
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&rotationDirection=0 (or 1)
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&lockstate=0 (or 1) (To use this feature, "enableLockPhysicalControls" in confing must be set to true.)
http://yourHomebridgeServerIp:webhook_port/?accessoryId=theAccessoryIdToUpdate&targetState=0 (or 1)(To use this feature, "enableTargetStateControls" in confing must be set to true.)
For valves/faucets you can call the url from any system to switch the valve on or off.
Example config.json:
{
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "HttpWebHooks",
"webhook_port": "51828",
"webhook_listen_host": "::", // (optional, default: "0.0.0.0")
"webhook_enable_cors": true, // (optional, default: false)
"cache_directory": "./.node-persist/storage", // (optional, default: "./.node-persist/storage")
"http_auth_user": "test", // (optional, only if you like to secure your api)
"http_auth_pass": "test", // (optional, only if you like to secure your api)
"https": true, // (beta state, optional, only if you like to secure your api using ssl certificate)
"https_keyfile": "/pathToKeyFile/server.key", // (beta state, optional, only if you like to secure your api using ssl certificate)
"https_certfile": "/pathToKeyFile/server.cert", // (beta state, optional, only if you like to secure your api using ssl certificate)
"sensors": [
{
"id": "sensor1",
"name": "Sensor name 1",
"type": "contact",
"autoRelease": false, // (optional)
"autoReleaseTime": 7500 // (optional, in ms)
},
{
"id": "sensor2",
"name": "Sensor name 2",
"type": "motion",
"autoRelease": false, // (optional)
"autoReleaseTime": 7500 // (optional, in ms)
},
{
"id": "sensor3",
"name": "Sensor name 3",
"type": "occupancy",
"autoRelease": false, // (optional)
"autoReleaseTime": 7500 // (optional, in ms)
},
{
"id": "sensor4",
"name": "Sensor name 4",
"type": "smoke"
},
{
"id": "sensor5",
"name": "Sensor name 5",
"type": "temperature"
},
{
"id": "sensor6",
"name": "Sensor name 6",
"type": "humidity"
},
{
"id": "sensor7",
"name": "Sensor name 7",
"type": "airquality"
},
{
"id": "sensor8",
"name": "Sensor name 8",
"type": "light"
},
{
"id": "sensor9",
"name": "Sensor name 9",
"type": "leak"
}
],
"switches": [
{
"id": "switch1",
"name": "Switch name 1",
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"on_url": "your url to switch the switch on", // (optional)
"on_method": "GET", // (optional)
"on_body": "{ \"on\" : true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "on_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"on_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"off_url": "your url to switch the switch off", // (optional)
"off_method": "GET", // (optional)
"off_body": "{ \"on\": false }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "off_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"off_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" // (optional)
}
],
"pushbuttons": [
{
"id": "pushbutton1",
"name": "Push button name 1",
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"push_url": "your url to be called on push", // (optional)
"push_method": "GET", // (optional)
"push_body": "{ \"push\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "push_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"push_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" // (optional)
}
],
"lights": [
{
"id": "light1",
"name": "Light name 1",
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"on_url": "your url to switch the light on", // (optional)
"on_method": "GET", // (optional)
"on_body": "{ \"on\" : true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "on_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"on_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"off_url": "your url to switch the light off", // (optional)
"off_method": "GET", // (optional)
"off_body": "{ \"on\": false }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "off_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"off_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"brightness_url": "your url to change the light brightness", // (optional)
"brightness_method": "GET", // (optional)
"brightness_body": "{ \"on\" : %statusPlaceholder, \"bri\" : %brightnessPlaceholder}", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "brightness_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON, variables are replaced on the fly)
"brightness_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"brightness_factor": 2.55 // (optional to convert homekit brightness to target system brightness)
}
],
"thermostats": [
{
"id": "thermostat1",
"name": "Thermostat name 1",
"minTemp": 15, // (optional)
"maxTemp": 30, // (optional)
"minStep": 0.5, // (optional)
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"set_target_temperature_url": "http://127.0.0.1/thermostatscript.php?targettemperature=%f", // %f is replaced by the target temperature
"set_target_temperature_method": "GET", // (optional)
"set_target_temperature_body": "{ \"on\" : true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "set_target_temperature_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"set_target_temperature_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"set_target_heating_cooling_state_url": "http://127.0.0.1/thermostatscript.php?targetstate=%b", // %b is replaced by the target state
"set_target_heating_cooling_state_method": "GET", // (optional)
"set_target_heating_cooling_state_body": "{ \"on\" : true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "set_target_heating_cooling_state_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"set_target_heating_cooling_state_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" // (optional)
}
],
"co2sensors" : [
{
"id": "co2sensor1",
"name": "CO2 sensor name 1",
"co2_peak_level": 1200
}
],
"outlets": [
{
"id": "outlet1",
"name": "Outlet name 1",
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"on_url": "your url to switch the outlet on", // (optional)
"on_method": "GET", // (optional)
"on_body": "{ \"on\" : true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "on_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"on_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"off_url": "your url to switch the outlet off", // (optional)
"off_method": "GET", // (optional)
"off_body": "{ \"on\": false }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "off_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"off_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" // (optional)
}
],
"security": [
{
"id": "security1",
"name": "Security System",
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"set_state_url": "http://localhost/security/mode/%d", // %d is replaced by the target state
"set_state_method": "GET", // (optional)
"set_state_body": "{ \"on\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "set_state_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"set_state_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" // (optional)
}
],
"garagedooropeners": [
{
"id": "garagedooropener1",
"name": "Garage Door Opener name 1",
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"open_url" : "your url to open the garage door", // (optional)
"open_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"open_body": "{ \"open\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "open_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"open_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"close_url" : "your url to close the garage door", // (optional)
"close_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"close_body": "{ \"open\": false }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "close_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"close_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" // (optional)
}
],
"statelessswitches": [
{
"id": "statelessswitch1",
"name": "Stateless Switch 1",
"buttons": [//the buttons of the switch
{
"name": "Button1" // (The name does not appear in Home app but appear in Eve app)
},
{
"name": "Button2", // (The name does not appear in Home app but appear in Eve app)
"double_press": false, // (you can disable a type of action)
"long_press": false
}
]
}
],
"windowcoverings": [
{
"id": "windowcovering1",
"name": "Some Window Cover",
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"open_url" : "http://your.url/to/open",
"open_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"open_body": "{ \"open\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "open_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"open_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"open_80_url" : "http://your.url/to/open80%",
"open_80_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"open_80_body": "{ \"open\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "open_80_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"open_80_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"open_60_url" : "http://your.url/to/open60%",
"open_60_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"open_60_body": "{ \"open\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "open_60_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"open_60_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"open_40_url" : "http://your.url/to/open40%",
"open_40_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"open_40_body": "{ \"open\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "open_40_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"open_40_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"open_20_url" : "http://your.url/to/open20%",
"open_20_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"open_20_body": "{ \"open\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "open_20_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"open_20_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"close_url" : "http://your.url/to/close",
"close_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"close_body": "{ \"open\": false }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "close_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"close_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"auto_set_current_position": true // (optional, default: false)
}
],
"lockmechanisms": [
{
"id": "doorlock1",
"name": "Door",
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"open_url" : "your url to open the garage door", // (optional)
"open_method" : "GET",// (optional)
"open_body": "{ \"open\": true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "open_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"open_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"close_url" : "your url to close the garage door", // (optional)
"close_method" : "GET", // (optional)
"close_body": "{ \"open\": false }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "close_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"close_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" // (optional)
}
],
"fanv2s": [
{
"id": "fanv2-1",
"name": "Fanv2-1",
"rejectUnauthorized": true, // (optional)
"on_url": "your url to switch the fanv2 on",
"on_method": "GET",
"on_body": "{ \"on\" : true }",
"on_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}",
"off_url": "your url to switch the fanv2 off",
"off_method": "GET",
"off_body": "{ \"off\" : true }",
"off_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}",
"speed_url": "your url to change the fanv2 rotation speed",
"speed_method": "GET",
"speed_body": "{ \"on\" : %statusPlaceholder, \"speed\" : %speedPlaceholder}",
"speed_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}",
"speed_factor":2.55,
"enableLockPhysicalControls": true,
"lock_url": "your url to lock the fanv2's physical controls",
"lock_method": "GET",
"lock_body": "{ \"physicalLock\": true }",
"lock_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}",
"unlock_url": "your url to unlock the fanv2's physical controls",
"unlock_method": "GET",
"unlock_body": "{ \"physicalLock\": false }",
"unlock_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}",
"enableTargetStateControls": true,
"target_state_url": "your url to change the fanv2's target state",
"target_state_method": "GET",
"target_state_body": "{ \"mode\": %targetState }",
"target_state_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}",
"enableSwingModeControls": true,
"swing_mode_url": "your url to change the fanv2's swing mode",
"swing_mode_method": "GET",
"swing_mode_body": "{ \"swing_mode\": %swingMode }",
"swing_mode_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}",
"rotation_direction_url": "your url to change the fanv2's rotation direction",
"rotation_direction_method": "GET",
"rotation_direction_body": "{ \"rotation_direction\": %rotationDirection }",
"rotation_direction_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}"
}
],
"valves": [
{
"id": "valve1",
"name": "Valve name 1",
"type": "generic valve", // (optional)
"rejectUnauthorized": false, // (optional)
"on_url": "your url to switch the valve on", // (optional)
"on_method": "GET", // (optional)
"on_body": "{ \"on\" : true }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "on_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"on_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}", // (optional)
"off_url": "your url to switch the valve off", // (optional)
"off_method": "GET", // (optional)
"off_body": "{ \"on\": false }", // (optional only for POST, PUT and PATCH; use "off_form" for x-www-form-urlencoded JSON)
"off_headers": "{\"Authorization\": \"Bearer ABCDEFGH\", \"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"}" // (optional)
}
]
}
]
}
The cache directory is used to cache the state of the accessories. It must point to a valid and empty directory and the user that runs homebridge must have write access.
If you want to create a secure connection for the webhooks you need to enable it by setting https to true. Then a self signed ssl certificate will be created automatically and a secure connection will be used. If you want to use your own generated ssl certificate you can do this by setting the values for https_keyfile and https_certfile to the corresponding file paths.